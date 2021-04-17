From the YouTube platform…

The Vatican recently released new regulations for the celebration of Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. These guidelines limit when priests can celebrate the Mass in the Extraordinary Form (the pre-Vatican II Mass rite) and also aim to increase participation of the faithful in these Masses. How can we understand these changes in the light of the Second Vatican Council’s liturgical reforms? Dr. Massimo Faggioli of Villanova University joins “Inside the Vatican” host Colleen Dulle to put these changes into the larger context of liturgical reform since Vatican II.

Comment:

Note (among many gaffes) that the long-term aim of this latest unconscionable attempt to banish the TLM is more or less clearly stated as erasing it from the memories of all those who favour it today. Indeed, we are described, contemptuously, as “fans of the old rite.” Then, laughably, the “disunity” which has emerged in recent years is blamed on the TLM, not the destructive novelties which were introduced after Vatican II. Talk about “upside down” – i.e. the diabolical disorientation foretold at Fatima in 1917.

Whatever – is this latest attempt to eradicate all memory of the traditional Latin Mass likely to succeed, where the multifarious previous efforts have failed? I’m in the “no way, get lost” camp. What about you?