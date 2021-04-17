From the YouTube platform…
The Vatican recently released new regulations for the celebration of Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. These guidelines limit when priests can celebrate the Mass in the Extraordinary Form (the pre-Vatican II Mass rite) and also aim to increase participation of the faithful in these Masses. How can we understand these changes in the light of the Second Vatican Council’s liturgical reforms? Dr. Massimo Faggioli of Villanova University joins “Inside the Vatican” host Colleen Dulle to put these changes into the larger context of liturgical reform since Vatican II.
Note (among many gaffes) that the long-term aim of this latest unconscionable attempt to banish the TLM is more or less clearly stated as erasing it from the memories of all those who favour it today. Indeed, we are described, contemptuously, as “fans of the old rite.” Then, laughably, the “disunity” which has emerged in recent years is blamed on the TLM, not the destructive novelties which were introduced after Vatican II. Talk about “upside down” – i.e. the diabolical disorientation foretold at Fatima in 1917.
Whatever – is this latest attempt to eradicate all memory of the traditional Latin Mass likely to succeed, where the multifarious previous efforts have failed? I’m in the “no way, get lost” camp. What about you?
ED i listened to that Guy for exactly 14 Minutes and this Video should be going Viral. For if ever their was an Absolute cure for Insomnia then hes it. What a load of rubbish from a so called learned Man. Going on about Fans for Latin Mass, his Language was more in line with an Inter Milan Football Supporter. As i have said i thank this site for leading me back to The Latin Mass the Mass as we know of all Ages and this to me is what The Modernists dont want. Also and as Hughie Green used to say” And I mean this most sincerely ” The Acting Pope should NOT have a say in this, as Non Catholics had enough of a say in the 1960s.
I’ve said it before and I’ll no doubt say it again, you would be the star of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival if only you’d apply. Having said that, you wouldn’t be on the “Fringe” for long – you’d be all over the mainstream news as the best comedy act since sliced bread (so to speak!) 😀
No, that defence of the latest attack on the ancient Mass is not at all convincing.
A very young looking interviewer speaking to a very young looking professor, neither of whom are educated in the faith, that’s clear, is hardly going to case any light on liturgical matters.
The fact is, the Pope’s in a panic because more and more young people are drawn to the traditional Mass and that includes more and more young priests. The fact that he had to shut down private Masses altogether in the basilica, shows that he is not only panicked but, as others have said, vengeful.
They keep trying to stamp out the old Mass but it just won’t die! This won’t work, either and IMHO, this pope is just heaping more and more coals of fire on his own head. God will not be mocked, and when the time comes for him to face his maker at his judgment, Francis will have a very hard time explaining himself because the old Mass is the Mass that formed all the great saints in the Church’s calendar. The new Mass continues to empty the pews. It’s noticeable that the young lady in the video didn’t ask the professor about that! .
I dont think that this Acting Pope is fearful of God at all .After all according to Him even Judas is not in Hades.The Man does not even know basic scripture as in ” The Fear of The Lord is The Start of all Wisdom ” As for empty pews i dont believe he cares one Jot,if he did He most certainly would not have sold out The Chinese Catholics, in fact it seems to be his vocation. Remember that this Man witnessed a Eucharistic Miracle with his own eyes, yet most Certainly does not Believe in The One Holy Apostolic Catholic Church. Am certainly no Saint and i fear the Wrath of God for my wrongs. In fact his actions to me make it plain that He most certainly does not Believe in the Triune God .Father .Son and Holy Spirit. Also his words against Our Lady recently more or less saying we Believe She is a Goddess was another part of His attack on Catholicism. In other words for probably all of us on here hes overstepped the Mark, about 10 times too much.
“The fact is, the Pope’s in a panic because more and more young people are drawn to the traditional Mass and that includes more and more young priests.”
Nail on head – big time!
I saw a headline about Cardinal Sarah asking for this ruling to be repealed, and I learned something in the article that I didn’t know before. I copied it to post and I will then post the link (sorry, it’s from the awful Tablet):
Citing St Thomas Aquinas and Pope Pius XII, Cardinal Sarah writes that the “gift of grace is reduced” in a Mass that is concelebrated while arguing it is “less prudent” to have multiple priests celebrating at an altar during the Covid-19 pandemic. He says priests should not be compelled to concelebrate while asking: “Why should it never again be possible to celebrate the extraordinary form in the basilica?”
https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/13991/repeal-vatican-mass-rule-pleads-cardinal-sarah
I had never heard that concelebrated Masses have reduced grace – some places I’ve lived have had concelebrated Masses every day. I am just shocked at the way we’re not told important information, or maybe the priests don’t actually know that themselves, such is the ignorance these days. No wonder the Church is in such a terrible state.
It’s very obvious, don’t you think, that God has withdrawn His grace from the Church, generally speaking. Obviously, grace is still supplied to individuals – especially through the sacraments – but it seems obvious that the supernatural life of the Church has been affected by the scandals and apostasy of the past 50+ years.
That interview really irritated me – it was a lightweight interview in every sense. Can you imagine that that man has a job lecturing students about the Church when all he knows is the mess of the “post-Vatican II Church” and not the Church as set up by Christ? Thank God I had a good few years in the real thing before the mess began.
So, no, I didn’t find any of that interview convincing except it convinces me that the attempts to kill of the traditional Mass will never succeed.
I went surfing to unearth an article by Michael Davies. I didn’t find the one I was looking for but this one looks good .Michael was a convert to the faith and he said he knew instantly when the new Mass was introduced that it was protestant. I’ve got his book Pope Paul’s New Mass which I highly recommend. Here’s the link to the article, for now though.
https://www.virgosacrata.com/traditional-roman-rite-destruction.html
Brilliant choice of Michael Davies’ writings. Thank you for that.
There is no way the video interview was convincing – nothing will convince me that ditching the old Mass for the novus ordo “celebration” was a good thing.
This is a good summary of the situation, I think, although I don’t like the use of the term “Extraordinary Form” and I know most of the bloggers here are the same. There is a fantastic quote at the end, on the screen, which is really important.
Watching those processions of priests and faithful, I couldn’t help but think of those idiotic World Youth Day meetings, with young people batting around a beach ball when they were supposed to be deepening their faith.
Novus Ordo: bat around a beach ball
TLM: orderly procession to glorify God
I dislike the term EF as well but it’ll die out in due course – when the TLM is, once again, the “ordinary” form…
Apart from the use of EF, as you say that video is a good summary – and the quote on screen at the end is excellent. Many thanks for posting.
Tragic and painful as it is to admit, we have a Pope on the Chair of Peter who seems completely absent of supernatural faith. One or two questionable statements or actions since his election in 2013 could have been explained as material error due to Modernism, which has poisoned the minds and souls of most of the clergy since Vatican II, particularly the Jesuit order which is now wholly at the service of the spirit of this world, which is evil, but the situation is far more serious than that with this Pope.
The late Fr. Malachi Martin S.J. is now perfectly vindicated in his pre-Francis warning that if ever a Jesuit is elected Pope the faithful should run for the hills, for this Pope has never missed an opportunity over the past 8 years to take a sledge hammer to the two pillars upon which the Church stands – faith and morals.
Although he is not a card-carrying Communist or Freemason, there is no question that he has placed his Pontificate very much at the service of the globalist agenda of these evil twins who hate Christ and His holy Church.
Reading through the Encyclicals of Pope Francis and listening to his exhortations, it is clear that he is a man besotted with this world, to the natural rather than the supernatural, the material rather than the spiritual. His entire mindset is naturalistic, which is why he has made himself a champion of climate change, abortion-tainted global vaccination, one world governance, etc., while insinuating and encouraging acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle, Communion for those living in irregular relationships, etc. It also explains the outrage of the Pachamama presence on the high altar of St. Peter’s basilica while he cleverly uses COVID to banish the true Mass of the Church from the same basilica.
If the truth be told, apart from his declaring 2021 to be a year dedicated to St. Joseph, there is nothing about this Pope that Catholics can identify with, nothing remotely resembling Our Lord, the Good Shepherd, who declared Himself “not of this world”, who came to save souls, not the planet. In fact, Our Lord specifically declared to His Apostles “If the world hates you, know ye that it has hated me first”.
Since “the servant is not greater than the master”, it follows that those who are Christ’s are hated and persecuted by the world, just as the Church was from its divine foundation through the days of the early Christian martyrs right up to Vatican II. She was hated because her Popes, the Vicars of Christ, like their Master, urged all to turn from the world, the devil and the flesh to serve the true God, who, at the end of this exile, will judge our fidelity to Him and reward with eternal beatitude or perdition in accordance with the choices we freely made in this short life.
It is never a good sign when a Pope, a Vicar of Christ, is venerated by the world as a man who empathises with its progressive spirit, as Francis does, for the progressive spirit of this modern world is nothing other than the spirit of the ancient pagan world, the spirit of immorality, of murder (abortion), of perversion, of materialism and of pantheism.
If Francis spoke out against this progression back to pagan culture in the way that St. Peter and the first Apostles spoke out against the original paganism of their time, he would be detested and persecuted by the world relentlessly, as were they. The fact that the world loves him instead is testimony to his infidelity to Christ, Our Lord, and the supernatural mission of the Church that has been entrusted to him.
Just as worrying is the almost universal silence of the Catholic hierarchy, which, if not entirely on-board with this anomalous pontificate, is certainly complicit by its silence as scandal after scandal accrues under the reign of Francis. These will not escape the divine judgment for their complicity with one who seems determined to supplant the divine mission of the Church with Communist/Masonic globalism.
The only prelate excepted from this general observation of obeying man before God is Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who, like St. Paul, publicly upbraids the present Peter because “he is to be blamed”.
Archbishop Vigano, like St. Paul, St. Athanasius and Archbishop Lefebvre before him, amply demonstrates how Our Lord sends holy prelates to help the faithful during the darkest times, when those in higher authority have fallen asleep and are leading their flocks into grave error.
Had Pope Francis taken a stand against the falsehoods of Climate Change and COVID-19 then rest assured that the enemies of God would have failed in quick time to establish their global Communism on the world.
Tragically, since Francis has chosen rather to place the authority of his Papal office fully at the service of these conspirators against God and humanity, we see that an unprecedented apocalyptic brutal totalitarianism has quickly descended on the once-free nations of the earth. It is like a precursor of Antichrist complete with state-sponsored murder, civil disorder, moral perversion, religious pantheism and repression of freedom the likes of which the world has not seen since pagan times, although manifested in historical glimpses under the malevolent regimes of the former USSR, today’s CCP and North Korea.
There is no doubting for Catholics that Francis is the Pope, however scandalous his reign. Our duty therefore is to pray for him while not shying away from our like duty to challenge his errors, even in public. That he is the worst Pope the Church has ever had is beyond question, but it is for another Pope at a later time, when sanity is restored, to make a judgment upon his tenure – that’s not within the remit of subordinates. All we can do is lament the immense damage he is doing to the faith and beseech Our Lord to bring this Third Secret chastisement to an end.
We should also pray for the hierarchy of the Church and most of her priests who have likewise demonstrated their faithlessness by subordinating the superior supernatural mission of the Church to earthly, godless authorities.
These have chosen to obey men rather than God and place the health of the body before the health of souls, closing down churches and denying the divine Sacraments even to the dying. God have mercy on these wretched prelates and clerics – let us sincerely hope that they fall into the category of the invincibly ignorant for whom Our Lord cried out on the Cross “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do”!
Vatican II was the Trojan Horse that entered the Eternal City and commenced the Third Secret chastisement revealed by Our Lady to Sister Lucy. Ever since that fateful time the Church has witnessed an alteration to the faith to bring it in line with the world, whose master is Lucifer. We now see the ultimate consequence of this Modernist infidelity in an apostasy unparalleled in the history of the Church.
Perhaps, then, it is more telling than we know that Pope Francis has a picture in his office of a naked Jesus holding a dying Judas in His arms, as if to indicate his unbelief in the eternal perdition of those who betray their Lord for earthly gain.
I left a comment on the America YouTube channel to advise that they’ll learn a lot if they visit this thread so many thanks for proving me right, yet again…
I often think about that “run for the hills if a Jesuit become pope” remark – can never remember who said it but I think it’ll stick now.
Thanks, Editor.
I absolutely howled at the cartoon caption – it fits me to a tee!
The Jesuits and their fellow leftist travelers are not interested in learning anything – they are only interested in promoting “the narrative” (which is the current name for what the Communists used to call “the party line.”)
And as you discovered in your later post below, the narrative includes censoring anyone who disagrees with it.
In this case, the narrative is “Vatican II ‘reforms’ good, Tradition bad.” Which is just a disguised way of saying “Freemasonry good, Catholic Faith bad.” Or, more to the point, “Satan good, Our Lord bad.”
Someone (I think it was Lily) mentioned on another thread that she’s concluded that face masks are a security blanket for the fearful. I think we can apply that principle to our corrupt hierarchy as well: cooperation with the world is a security blanket (as well as a financial windfall, apparently), but fidelity to Our Lord is too scary.
Anyway, if my previous posts are too pointed (I seem to have shocked FOOF), then let me sum up by saying:
Faggioli is the Anthony Fauci of modern theology. Makes me ashamed to be Italian.
This Faggioli character (known in several traditional quarters as “Beans,” which is what his name means in Italian) is a notorious leftist who has spent his career licking the boots of Vatican II “reformers,” including the current Pope. He has published disgraceful rubbish attempting (and failing) to justify every scandal you can think of.
He is a liar and an ideologue, and not worthy of anyone’s serious attention, except perhaps as a canary in the coal mine regarding the status of the Traditional Mass.
To give you an idea of what a low life this clown is, read this:
https://wdtprs.com/2020/09/wherein-fr-z-responds-to-the-rude-attack-from-beans-massimofaggioli-on-bishophying-of-madisondiocese/
Your some Man Victor straight to the point. As i said i could only listen to that rubbish for 14 Minutes.Maybe been a bit Hard on the Guy as i dont know His Orientation so to speak, but He certainly Has the correct name.I myself was slow on the uptake and didnt notice the connotation so to speak. But theirs that old saying. That if You Fly With The Crows .You Get Shot With The Crows. Al most certainly read your link tomorrow .If God Spares us.
Read a little bit about Him their, as i personally had never heard of Him Before .Which in a way is Tragic but of course not Serious. Good Night my Friend.
What ‘ll be tragic AND serious is if you keep saying nice things to “Victor” but not to me and moi. You never say “goodnight my friend” to me.
That is a very VERY interesting link. Many thanks for posting. It reveals Faggioli to be a charlatan (as well as tremendously ignorant) as I suspected.
And I have to be honest – I never thought the day would dawn when I admire Fr Z’s charity. 😀
I just discovered why this fraud was interviewed by this woman: this video is from the “America” YouTube channel, i.e. the Jesuit magazine. ‘Nuff said.
Yes, I realised that at the outset – and since the Jesuit magazine of that name is about as intellectual as Dumb & Dumber combined, I thought it would be a great discussion prompt on the subject of Francis’s aversion to all things traditional (just like the rest of the Jesuits these days!)
In fact, I posted a comment on their YouTube platform underneath the video giving the link to this thread and when I went back to check if it had been (as I expected) removed, voila, it had been removed. I could get a job as a mind reader, I really could…
They’re really into tolerance and listening to all viewpoints, these modernists, aren’t they… NOT!