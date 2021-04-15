USA: Who Are The Real Racists? 

Comment:

The UK mainstream media perpetrates the myth that America is a “systemically racist” country. I’ve only seen snippets of the news reports here of the Derek Chauvin trial but what I’ve seen has been wholly biased. The USA mainstream media has been doing the same thing for a very long time now and the result of this brainwashing is that America is lawless – the mob rules. Watching an American TV news report now is like a flashback to the old wild west films – incredible. And who, in their right mind, would apply to be a police officer anywhere in the USA right now? On the contrary, I’m astounded that there hasn’t been a mass walkout of officers resigning their posts. Talk about “can’t do right for doing wrong”.

The same mob-rule might come to the UK. We’ve already seen the authorities bend the knee (literally) to the Marxist Black Lives Matter brigade, and that when “policing” huge protests during lockdown. No massive fines handed out on those occasions, when the [stupid] rules about “staying safe” were abandoned, wholesale.

There are a number of well-known black public figures who speak out against the anti-white propaganda in the USA, and hopefully the same will happen here when things worsen, but the voices of sanity are being drowned out in what is a diabolical rage aimed at destroying Christian civilisation. These people are not about truly cherishing “diversity” – they’re about division and destruction.

The Pope, bishops and priests are enabling this division and destruction by falling for the myth of “systemic racism” – why are they doing this? Why are they not repeating essential (that is, very basic) Christian teaching about charity? The Parable of the Good Samaritan? Teaching about the great black saints in the Church’s calendar? Why do they prefer (whether by their statements or silence) to, effectively, stoke the fires of division and destruction?