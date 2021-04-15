USA: Who Are The Real Racists? 

Comment:
The UK mainstream media perpetrates the myth that America is a “systemically racist” country. I’ve only seen snippets of the news reports here of the Derek Chauvin trial but what I’ve seen has been wholly biased. The USA mainstream media has been doing the same thing for a very long time now and the result of this brainwashing is that America is lawless – the mob rules. Watching an American TV news report now is like a flashback to the old wild west films – incredible. And who, in their right mind, would apply to be a police officer anywhere in the USA right now? On the contrary, I’m astounded that there hasn’t been a mass walkout of officers resigning their posts. Talk about “can’t do right for doing wrong”.
The same mob-rule might come to the UK. We’ve already seen the authorities bend the knee (literally) to the Marxist Black Lives Matter brigade, and that when “policing” huge protests during lockdown. No massive fines handed out on those occasions, when the [stupid] rules about “staying safe” were abandoned, wholesale.
There are a number of well-known black public figures who speak out against the anti-white propaganda in the USA, and hopefully the same will happen here when things worsen, but the voices of sanity are being drowned out in what is a diabolical rage aimed at destroying Christian civilisation. These people are not about truly cherishing “diversity” – they’re about division and destruction.
The Pope, bishops and priests are enabling this division and destruction by falling for the myth of “systemic racism” – why are they doing this? Why are they not repeating essential (that is, very basic) Christian teaching about charity? The Parable of the Good Samaritan? Teaching about the great black saints in the Church’s calendar? Why do they prefer (whether by their statements or silence) to, effectively, stoke the fires of division and destruction?
ED we know that back in our young days ( as were from the same Generation ) their was much worse Bigotry to Irish Catholics in particular than anything Racially exposed today. As you say Police are Literally Bending Knees to Black Lives Matter. The Acting Pope has already said that the ones who oppose HIM wont be seen in HIS own words on a ” George Floyd March ” AKA a Black Lives Matter Riot. As for the Bishops i suppose at least it takes their minds off of preaching Homosexual Blessings. Going back to our younger days especially in America ( before and after Kennedy became President ) their were notices in Job Adverts that said –No Irish Need Apply — Am from Lanarkshire the Steel County where British Steel took in 400 Apprentices in a Year in the 60s None of Whom were Catholics. Their was a Factory not far from me called Anderson and Boyds about 2000 were employed, none of whom were Catholics. So WE know of lots of Racial and Religious Bigotry. The very day that i started my Apprenticeship the Tradesman i was told to work with asked me my name which of course i said .He then said and i Quote ” How did you get a Job with us “.I was right from the Sticks and said to him ” Well i seen an advert in the Newspaper got an interview and was given the Job ” He then said ” No i dont mean that ,your name ,your name your a Pape ,how did you get a Job with us ” The West of Scotland in 1965. The same Reprobate then told me to pack the Job in .My very first day as an Apprentice. Their were of course ,many ,many other incidents .In fact had i £1 for every time i was called a Fenian closely followed by B*****D ad be a very Rich Man. So Priests. Bishops .Cardinals and Acting Pope dont dare Preach to me of Racism and Bigotry.
FOOF,
Yes, there was definitely anti-Irish/anti-Catholic bigotry in Scotland in years gone by but there was also some very anti-Scots prejudice – at least in the English seaside town of Blackpool. It wasn’t very long ago either; I remember laughing when I read of notices in B & B premises around the July “Glasgow Fair Fortnight” which read “No Scots…”
I have to be honest – I sympathised… with the hoteliers!
The race card is being played all the time in the USA and it’s getting as bad here, has been for a while.
The truth is, if the people stopped by the police would just co-operate, these tragedies wouldn’t happen.
The professor in the video up top is really excellent, a sane voice in the madness.
Nicky,
That’s a key point which you make about the (lack of) co-operation with the police by people who are stopped. It is precisely that sort of lack of respect for the police which leads to these situations where lives are put in danger.
It’s not good enough to say they fear the police – they should do what they are asked to do when pulled over and 99% of the time they’ll be on their way, once the police have spoken to them.
I’ve seen a few videos now where the people pulled over appear to be doing everything in their power to antagonise the police. Whether they foresee publicity and/or financial compensation, not sure, but there are plenty of examples of members of the public making the police officer’s job difficult, for no good reason.
I saw a clever two-frame meme yesterday about this. First frame: a deadbeat finger-pointing virtue-signaler claiming the USA is guilty of “institutional racism.” Second frame: a person replies with “leftists control all the institutions in America…”
I keep wondering what the endgame is here. Is it just “divide and conquer,” or are the globalists trying to shoot holes in the founding documents of America, so they can replace them with, say, the UN Charter, which was written by Communists?
As for “Black Lives Matter When the Cameras Are Rolling,” turns out the Marxist lesbian who apparently founded this group just bought a $1.4 million home in Los Angeles:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/10/marxist-blm-leader-buys-1-4-million-home-in-ritzy-la-enclave/
Social justice strikes again!
RCA Victor,
Love the meme! So very true!
Here’s one to get under the skin (so to speak) of the REAL racists…
And of course, the link you posted leads to very clear evidence of the hypocrisy of the BLM bunch. Incredibly brazen hypocrisy.
This Greg Kelly piece is interesting. The first segment is his report on the George Floyd trial before it began – just a brief commentary on the facts – and the second segment is about (drum roll) the “racism” within the royal family. Greg exposes the nonsense spun by Prince Harry and the her royal lowliness, Meghan-without-the-sparkle… Enjoy!
I thought I would post this short video of Ben Shapiro commenting on another case (not Chauvin) because YouTube has posted a warning notice on it, saying if is offensive to some people, and you have to click to proceed. I clicked to proceed and it’s just more evidence of the way YouTube want to suppress facts, especially about their pet causes such as racism.
You have to click on “Watch on YouTube” and then click “I understand and wish to proceed”. It’s disgraceful censorship.
Josephine,
Thank you for that – Ben Shapiro is spot on; I agree 100% with his assertion that America is now living under mob rule and I also agree that the police should stop working (which is what I think he means by “run with it…”) Once the public find they have no police to help them in emergencies, and that the crooks are NOT going to prison, they might wake up and smell the danger.
Editor,
Another endgame I haven’t been able to figure out is this “de-fund the police” plank in the leftist agenda, which is closely intertwined with the phony racism plank. Are they militating for this to promote anarchy? To make it easier to take over cities?
Or does it have something to do with preparing for police forces to be taken over by robots? Sounds far out, but Hollywood has done several films about it (Robo-Cop I – III, etc.). What could be better than a robot to remove the local and human relationship factor in policing?
OK, you can stop laughing now… 🙂