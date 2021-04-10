Masks Are A Ticking Time Bomb … 

STORY AT-A-GLANCE STORY AT-A-GLANCE

It’s estimated that 129 billion face masks are used worldwide each month, which works out to about 3 million masks a minute

Not only are masks not being recycled, but their materials make them likely to persist and accumulate in the environment

Because masks may be directly made from microsized plastic fibers with a thickness of 1 mm to 10 mm, they may release microsized particles into the environment more readily — and faster — than larger plastic items, like plastic bags

Microbes from your mouth, known as oral commensals, frequently enter your lungs, where they’ve been linked to advanced stage lung cancer; wearing a mask could potentially accelerate this process

The “new normal” of widespread masking is affecting not only the environment but also the mental and physical health of humans

From WND

The ubiquitous COVID-19 face masks are online, in stores and in pockets. Their use has been required by many government agencies and executive orders, private corporations and even, in confrontations that sometimes have turned violent, passersby on the street.

The “experts” have, at times, said they must be used, or shouldn’t be used. Or maybe three or four should be used.

Now a prominent physician is warning of the harm they can cause to individuals and the global community.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, a New York Times bestselling author, wrote in a column published by NOQ Report that they are a “ticking time bomb,” because of the multiple threats they pose.

