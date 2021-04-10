Masks Are A Ticking Time Bomb … 

STORY AT-A-GLANCE
- It’s estimated that 129 billion face masks are used worldwide each month, which works out to about 3 million masks a minute
- Not only are masks not being recycled, but their materials make them likely to persist and accumulate in the environment
- Because masks may be directly made from microsized plastic fibers with a thickness of 1 mm to 10 mm, they may release microsized particles into the environment more readily — and faster — than larger plastic items, like plastic bags
- Microbes from your mouth, known as oral commensals, frequently enter your lungs, where they’ve been linked to advanced stage lung cancer; wearing a mask could potentially accelerate this process
- The “new normal” of widespread masking is affecting not only the environment but also the mental and physical health of humans
From WND
The ubiquitous COVID-19 face masks are online, in stores and in pockets. Their use has been required by many government agencies and executive orders, private corporations and even, in confrontations that sometimes have turned violent, passersby on the street.
The “experts” have, at times, said they must be used, or shouldn’t be used. Or maybe three or four should be used.
Now a prominent physician is warning of the harm they can cause to individuals and the global community.
Dr. Joseph Mercola, a New York Times bestselling author, wrote in a column published by NOQ Report that they are a “ticking time bomb,” because of the multiple threats they pose.
Comment:
Which would you prefer… Get fired for not complying with face-mask (unlawful) rule or become very sick, perhaps suffer dementia-type illness in old age? Click here to read more
I do not wear a mask. I do wear a little badge that I have downloaded from the NHS website that says that I am “exempt”. It gives no reason for this. This badge should hopefully keep me out of fist fights, indecorous at my age. If a reason had to be given it might be “bolshie individual”.
Apart from inhaling bits of plastic – when will plastic be completely banned? – the masks do not prevent viruses being spread. The perforations in the mask have to be wide enough to allow the passage of air. Air molecules are much larger than viruses. if you can breath then you are not stopping viruses.
Moreover, when wearing a mask there is an element of re-breathing your own exhaled air. When you breath through a mask your oxygen intake is reduced from what it would otherwise be. Less oxygen may be supplied to the brain and this will cause damage over time. That is the reason why some people with reduced breathing efficiency, such as asthmatics, are exempt from wearing masks. That being so there can be little argument that mask wearing is just bad for everyone.
I don’t wear a mask and I do carry the exemption card in my bag, but I won’t show it unless I have to because I don’t want to be going along with any of this nonsense at all. The more we refuse to co-operate, the better. Nobody should ask why you are not wearing a mask but if they do, you can tell them it’s none of their business and that the government says they are supposed to assume that you are exempt. That usually shuts them up without fisticuffs!
Josephine,
I find that very few people ask now and in my own case, it’s only been the staff member positioned at the entrance to the supermarket. They don’t query when I say “exempt”. The only exception was when I visited the dentist a while back. That was a dreadful experience and I left without any examination or treatment. I then started brushing my teeth a dozen times a day in addition to washing my hands a million times a day 😀
Antoine,
There is more information about the damage caused by masks in one of our former discussion threads – irreversible brain damage for starters… Here’s the link, but it is not saving as the usual link – still you can reach it by clicking below…
I have never donned a mask and I don’t carry any “exempt” badges. However, I do carry a letter from the Scottish Government saying that nobody has the right to question me and nobody ever has. Sod them all, I say, and excuse the language!
Helen,
That’s a great idea – to carry the letter, I mean (not so much the language but since I don’t know any other sense of it except a clod of God’s green earth, you’re excused… ) 😀