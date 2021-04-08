Is Francis’ Sympathetic Fascination with Judas MORE than a Cause of Concern?

From the Lifesitenews YouTube Platform…
According to the Vatican’s own newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis has placed a painting of a resurrected nude Jesus ministering to Judas, Christ’s own betrayer, behind the Pope’s desk in his personal study in the Vatican.
Comment:
It seems to me that Pope Francis’ sympathetic fascination for Judas is much more than a mere cause of concern – it’s more like an indication of a great darkness in his own soul, and that’s without even taking into consideration that scandalous painting of Our Lord placed behind the Pope’s desk in his personal study in the Vatican. A very great darkness, indeed, in his own soul. That’s what I think. What say you?
Since Pope Francis is a type of Judas, I suppose he gravitates naturally towards the worst sinner ever born. Francis, or Bergoglio, is not only a Judas, he is a deeply sick man, an enemy of the Church, and an enemy of God.
But this affirmation of betrayal goes hand-in-hand with selling the Church out to the Satanic New World Order. Betrayers of a feather flock together. Perhaps Francis has the delusion that at his particular judgment, Our Lord will forgive him for his betrayal, so he finds this deranged painting comforting.
“Jesus answered: He it is to whom I shall reach bread dipped. And when he had dipped the bread, he gave it to Judas Iscariot, the son of Simon. And after the morsel, Satan entered into him.”
I wonder when Satan entered into Bergoglio? Or was it Luther? What morsel did he consume? He needs to have an exorcism before he destroys himself, and the Church with him.
RCA Victor,
“Betrayers of a feather flock together” – I couldn’t have (didn’t) put it better myself.
Bergoglio has REFUSED to go home to Argentina…His abomination of misrule there with Pardo, Pulia,maccarrone SUCUNZA , Grassi abuse coverups for DECADES BY HIM and more recently in depaglia and Zunchetta. Msy. MAKE him identify with Judas not Jesus now.. SERIOUSLY.
Edward,
I don’t think he’s wanted back in Argentina – even for a visit. The very first commentary I read about him – certainly ONE of the first – was written by a woman who had met him and warned that he would be a terrible pontiff.
Francis must be removed and put in prison
Bernadette,
Not sure they put people in prison for putting up inappropriate (to say the least) pictures on a wall in a personal study…
I’m being facetious of course. If one doesn’t laugh, one cries, and one really doesn’t want to cry, does one?
Someone should rip it down and burn it publicly.
Mary Anne,
Unfortunately, the only people with access to his office, probably are imbued with “the Francis Effect” – faithlessness – and will be of one mind with him (AND Judas!)
It’s a shocker, all right. We have not only never had a pope who attacked and undermined the Faith as Francis does, but who publicly praised Christ’s betrayer! You honestly could not make this stuff up.
ED just a quick but very serious Question Right Now. Have you ever put up Census to ask The Good People on here if they think that this Man is a Catholic.I have read all of the Garbage on LSN and of course today their is more. My personal opinion is He is Not and probably never has been a Catholic. He is a Marxist at best and a Communist at worst. Do you really think that He doesnt know the Scandal He,s causing.
The whole thing, missing the Holy Thursday Mass, the picture over the desk, the pages in the Vatican newspaper about it all, is mind-boggling.
I definitely agree about the “darkness” of Pope Francis’ soul. He is in clear danger of losing his soul for all eternity and we should pray very hard for his conversion.
This pope leaves me lost for words every time.
His attraction to Judas Iscariot can only be because he is trying to justify to himself, what he is doing to destroy the Church.
I wonder if the “darkness” of this pope’s soul (which I agree about) goes to the unthinkable? I mean if he is that fixated on Judas, what about Satan?
Editor, if that is out of order, please delete it, but it’s in my mind and I can’t help wondering but I do pray for him every day (if that helps not to get me banned, LOL!)
Obscene is the word that comes to my mind. I cannot imagine any Christian – never mind a pope – putting that picture up in a room. It’s obscene.
The other thing that’s obscene is the fact that church leaders are “speaking out” about Pope Francis but not taking action to get rid of him. The likes of Cardinal Burke, Archbishop Vigano and Bishop Schneider have said enough. They need to actually do something now.
I couldn’t agree more. It’s well past time for the top hierarchy to act to get this pope to apologise for his scandalous words and behaviour and if he doesn’t want to do that, to call a council or whatever is within their power to get him deposed.
I think this article about him by Chris Ferrara is worth a read.
https://fatima.org/news-views/fatima-perspectives-1408/
Josephine,
That’s a fantastic article by Christopher Ferrara – he is so right, there has never been a pope like this one but also right to say that Our Lady of Fatima would have foreseen this and it’s probably mentioned in the hidden part of the Third Secret.
I think Josephine said it best so far: “His attraction to Judas Iscariot can only be because he is trying to justify to himself, what he is doing to destroy the Church.” [I think he’s also trying to console himself.]
I am certain that this Pope knows he is laying waste to the Church – in fact, that is his stated objective! (“Make a mess”) He also seems to know that he is going to Hell because of it – I believe he said as much to McCarrick when Uncle Teddy was flying high with his sexual escapades and cash delivery missions. Will he repent? I wouldn’t bet on it. Instead of repenting, he has imagined a Hell with mercy!
But why would he do this? Two motivations: one, his greed for money and power. Two, the Modernist motivation (or, one of them): Catholic tradition has failed to save the world, so the Faith must be re-done, reformed, updated, or whatever the latest deceptive term is.
In handing the Church over to the Satanists’ globalist project to save the world, however, Francis reveals that he is nothing more than an intellectual lightweight who can’t even see through the obvious fraud of trillionaires and billionaires describing their agenda as saving the planet, when it is nothing more than saving and increasing their own wealth and power.
Money and power: the theme song of the Satanists, and the theme song of Francis the Demented Traitor.
Oh, I’ll add one more thing to that theme song: death. The Satanists are a death cult.
I have just no words for this lunatic pope. He’s now saying that Catholics have an “obligation” to get vaccinated.
Which commandments would that be, then?