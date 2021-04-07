Covid Vaccines, Population Control, Euthanasia & “Concern” For Elderly…

The extracts below are taken from an article by Kennedy Hall published on the Fatima Center website, 18 March, 2021…
The reported deaths of the elderly have caused sadness and anger amongst the public who believe it is wrong that they were not protected. These feelings may be warranted, but there is a sad irony to this, considering we live in a society that has either totally accepted or is on the path to legalization of assisted suicide/euthanasia.
Our societies have collectively accepted it as ‘dying with dignity’ that an old and sick person should be assisted in their suicide if they have no ‘quality of life’ left. Yet, we are also told that it is somehow a tragedy if portions of this same demographic die a few months before they otherwise would have, from an apparent virus.
Personally, I believe this is a distraction. And when I consider the damning public health numbers, I cannot help but see the demonic spirit of euthanasia all over the lockdown. If you dig a little bit, you will find that the elites and globalists have always been obsessed with population control and eugenics… the modus operandi of achieving their goals has always been to find ways to either kill off the sick and infirm, or to allow them to die off by other means.
The motivations fed to the public by media-propaganda machines can change with time. Today it is the cause of climate-change and environmentalism that stokes alarm amongst those worried about the planet “having too many people.” This is why we see, on the one hand, the alarmism about how tragic this virus has made society; and, on the other hand, we are told that the slow-down of society has been beneficial to the environment. The so-called Great Reset initiative is gleefully exploiting the pandemic narrative in order to push an environmentalist agenda forward. All of this is to say that, in my opinion, I believe the globalists have achieved their goal, and have done it amid myriad distractions. They have always desired a culling of the people who are a ‘drain’ on the system; and while most people have worried about Chinese flus and double masking, they have made it so millions of people worldwide will die from lack of access to necessary treatments.
As with all things diabolical, the duplicitous nature of how all of their ultimate evil-end has been covered up, is quite telling of their motivations.
This has always been a mass-euthanasia campaign; it has never been about a virus.
Consider just this little known statistic. The entire population of the world could fit into just two states of the United States and the population density would only be similar to that of San Francisco, which is only the 20th most densely populated city in the USA. There are about 7.6 billion people in the world. Texas (268,597 square miles) and California (163,696 square miles) have a combined area of 432,293 square miles. If all the earth’s people were located in just those two states, the population density would be 17,580 people per square mile (compared to San Francisco’s 17,246 people per square mile). Ends
Worrying reports are coming in from all over the place about these rushed vaccines, and, given the above thoughtful analysis of the irony in contrived care for the elderly coupled with a drive for population control and euthanasia, this latest report of an elderly death only three hours after receiving the vaccine should give even the most ardent defenders of all things Covid-driven, pause for thought.
Is it likely that the same politicians in the UK (and elsewhere in the western “civilised” world) who are clearly sympathetic to legalising euthanasia and assisted dying are suddenly keen to preserve the lives of the elderly? You’re asking me? My response? Politicians want to preserve the lives of our senior citizens? Yeah right!
I definitely don’t think that the politicians care about the elderly and the vulnerable. That is a simple fact which has been obvious for years.
The WHO are now saying that the vaccine is no guarantee of protection from the virus and it’s opposed to vaccine passports – for now.
I do not trust any of the globalists involved in forcing this vaccine upon us. If it really worked, they wouldn’t have to force us. There are too many side effects and unexplained deaths coming in for me to be confident about taking this vaccine.
I’ve tried to warn others, family and friends, but too many of them have been brainwashed and are actually looking forward to getting it. I can’t believe it, and keep asking myself what has got into people.
They most certainly do care ,that is they care that their not Culling us quick enough. 2 Videos through LSN have been to me most prominent in this Fabricated Chinese Disease. 1 was of the Romanian Doctor who said that She personally has treated over 1000 People with the Chinese Disease and not ONE has died . The 2nd Video I seen yesterday again a Link from LSN of a Doctor in the U.S.A. called Peter McCulloch who said that last MAY he put a Video on You Tube about how the Chinese Disease could and should be treated at Home again of course You Tube being controlled by the so called Globalists took it down. Dr McCulloch said ” I have Never Heard anyone from Western Government speaking on this Covid who knows anything about it ” Referring probably of course to Dr Fu Man Chu himself, so called Dr Two Masks Fauci. Also none of us are getting any younger and I suppose like me you all received a letter saying that – We would have to opt out of Organ Donation- . Isn’t it strange that a Scottish Government who cannot Abort Children quickly enough are so concerned about those on the Donor List .
Faith of our Fathers,
You can see Fauci in this video getting tied up in knots trying to explain away why Texas has not had any upsurge in “cases” since opening up completely. He really is a shift character.
Sorry for typo – shifty!
I think the UK is getting worried about the blood clot issue – quote:
“The U.K.’s drug regulator will address safety concerns surrounding AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, as fears grow that the government’s inoculation targets will be put at risk.
Representatives from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the government’s vaccine committee will speak at 3 p.m., at the same time as the European Medicines Agency holds its own press briefing.”
What bothers me is that they are concerned about the blood clots but what about all the other effects that we won’t know about, maybe for years, and then they could try to shrug it off as “maybe” being caused by the vaccine. I don’t trust any of these so-called experts.
What they are not reporting on is the number of elderly people in care homes all around the world who are dying shortly after receiving these vaccines.
Athanasius,
That means we are only being told about a handful of cases, then. That is shocking.
There were 246 people in Michigan vaccinated who then tested positive. Three of them died! Personally, I don’t think it’s because they lived in Michigan! The three who died were 65 and over
These people were guinea pigs and they didn’t know it.
Of course this is all about depopulation – there’s no question about it, IMHO.
The government are not going to put any real effort into helping protect the lives of the elderly: (a) because it saves on NHS treatment, (b) because it saves on state pensions and other benefits (c) because it frees up social housing if they are living in it at the time of death, and (d) because it gets a good rake-off of inheritance tax from those who own their properties.
There is also the perception that most elderly are conservative by nature (I say that with a small ‘c’) so getting them out the way makes it easier to force through more radical agendas. I can’t remember who said it – I’m almost sure it was a politician, and I think I remember which one, but they shockingly said in public that the Brexit referendum should be retaken because a lot of the elderly people who voted to leave would either be dead or unfit to vote now. Disgusting.
Locally, among the credulous (which seems to be the vast majority, as far as I can tell), “getting the vaccine” is the ticket to the return to life as it was before the scam. Businesses and sports teams are offering discounts to those who have taken the shot. Both the director and assistant director of the choir I accompany ended rehearsals by urging everyone to get the vaccine, so we can go from “red” to “orange.” It’s straight out of 1984. Male choir members, with whom I usually strike up conversations during breaks, almost all avoid me because I’ve pulled my stupid mask down below my chin!
It’s all a very impressive brainwashing of those who know no other information other than what they hear or see on the brainwashing media. And that old American spirit, “Don’t Tread on Me,” has been replaced with “Obey Big Brother.”
As for the population reduction issue, isn’t it ironic that the most populous nation on earth, Red China, was the origin of the disease? Are the Chicoms aware that if the NWO goal is to get rid of most of the earth’s population, then that goal places billions of Chicoms in the crosshairs?