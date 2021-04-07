Covid Vaccines, Population Control, Euthanasia & “Concern” For Elderly…

The extracts below are taken from an article by Kennedy Hall published on the Fatima Center website, 18 March, 2021…

The reported deaths of the elderly have caused sadness and anger amongst the public who believe it is wrong that they were not protected. These feelings may be warranted, but there is a sad irony to this, considering we live in a society that has either totally accepted or is on the path to legalization of assisted suicide/euthanasia.

Our societies have collectively accepted it as ‘dying with dignity’ that an old and sick person should be assisted in their suicide if they have no ‘quality of life’ left. Yet, we are also told that it is somehow a tragedy if portions of this same demographic die a few months before they otherwise would have, from an apparent virus.

Personally, I believe this is a distraction. And when I consider the damning public health numbers, I cannot help but see the demonic spirit of euthanasia all over the lockdown. If you dig a little bit, you will find that the elites and globalists have always been obsessed with population control and eugenics… the modus operandi of achieving their goals has always been to find ways to either kill off the sick and infirm, or to allow them to die off by other means.

The motivations fed to the public by media-propaganda machines can change with time. Today it is the cause of climate-change and environmentalism that stokes alarm amongst those worried about the planet “having too many people.” This is why we see, on the one hand, the alarmism about how tragic this virus has made society; and, on the other hand, we are told that the slow-down of society has been beneficial to the environment. The so-called Great Reset initiative is gleefully exploiting the pandemic narrative in order to push an environmentalist agenda forward. All of this is to say that, in my opinion, I believe the globalists have achieved their goal, and have done it amid myriad distractions. They have always desired a culling of the people who are a ‘drain’ on the system; and while most people have worried about Chinese flus and double masking, they have made it so millions of people worldwide will die from lack of access to necessary treatments.

As with all things diabolical, the duplicitous nature of how all of their ultimate evil-end has been covered up, is quite telling of their motivations.

This has always been a mass-euthanasia campaign; it has never been about a virus.

Consider just this little known statistic. The entire population of the world could fit into just two states of the United States and the population density would only be similar to that of San Francisco, which is only the 20th most densely populated city in the USA. There are about 7.6 billion people in the world. Texas (268,597 square miles) and California (163,696 square miles) have a combined area of 432,293 square miles. If all the earth’s people were located in just those two states, the population density would be 17,580 people per square mile (compared to San Francisco’s 17,246 people per square mile). Ends

Comment:

Worrying reports are coming in from all over the place about these rushed vaccines, and, given the above thoughtful analysis of the irony in contrived care for the elderly coupled with a drive for population control and euthanasia, this latest report of an elderly death only three hours after receiving the vaccine should give even the most ardent defenders of all things Covid-driven, pause for thought.

Is it likely that the same politicians in the UK (and elsewhere in the western “civilised” world) who are clearly sympathetic to legalising euthanasia and assisted dying are suddenly keen to preserve the lives of the elderly? You’re asking me? My response? Politicians want to preserve the lives of our senior citizens? Yeah right!