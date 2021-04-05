Antifa: Convert to Sanity Speaks Out… 

Comment:

People in the UK who rely on the mainstream British news outlets may not even have heard of Antifa, or think that it is only active in the USA. Wrong. Both Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) are extreme left-wing groups, each openly committed to political violence – and they’re becoming more committed by the nano-second.

Members of these groups have been causing chaos in the USA throughout the summer of 2020, setting fire to buildings and police cars, terrorising cities and towns. They hated President Trump with a vengeance and, in advance of the November 2020 election, the windows in Washington DC were boarded up in anticipation of a Trump victory. When Biden was announced the winner, there was no violence. Having said that, there is still ongoing violence in certain parts of the USA, but, amazingly, nothing is done about it. Perhaps RCA Victor, our American Blogger-in-Chief, can explain that.

BLM is also active in the UK. One headline in the local Evening Telegraph on 12 June, 2020 read: Outrage at posters in Dundee calling for police, MPs and white people to be killed. All signed off with #BlackLivesMatter / #Antifa /#BLM Scotland /#Avenge Slavery…

In fact, these groups are not remotely concerned about racism – they’re anarchists. We saw how the police did nothing when BLM protests took place in the UK at the height of the lockdown – when I say “did nothing” I mean they did nothing to end the protests or round up protesters for breaking Covid restrictions; they did something, though – they joined in with the protest, “taking the knee” to use the silly coinage which has gone into common parlance since the death of George Floyd.

So, what now? Should the police in the UK show tolerance and even sympathy to these anarchist groups, treat them as domestic terrorists, or set up lines of communication in the hope of winning a few more “converts to sanity” – enabling young people to escape the clutches of these dangerous rebels, and perhaps, in time, with some apostolic endeavour on the part of the Church, convert to Christ?