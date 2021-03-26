Joe Biden’s Weak Presidency Greatest Threat to the Entire World: God help us! 

Comment:

I watched the entire live press conference yesterday and believe, me, Grant Stinchfield is not exaggerating one bit. Indeed, he’s omitted almost as much as he’s included in the above short video clip. At one point, one of the reporters asked him about gun control, following the most recent mass shootings. His response was a lecture on infrastructure and the need to build better bridges! I kid you not. Biden is clearly not operating with a full deck, and I wouldn’t put it so unkindly but for the fact that his ambition to become President and his determination to do so by fair means or foul, has endangered us all.

Frequently, when pondering the possible means by which the Fatima prophecies would be fulfilled (that Communism would overtake the entire world) I find myself saying that it never once occurred to me that it could come by means of a virus, courtesy of China. We’re allowing totalitarian governance to become embedded in the UK, due to the fearmongering which has left the population terrified of death; as if death can come a second before God permits it. Nor did it ever cross my mind that things would accelerate thanks to the election of a [nominally] Catholic President of the USA. In fact, putting all the cards on the table, it is clear that we are living in a totalitarian (soon to be outright Communist) State because we have remained silent as Godlessness enveloped the West. Here’s a quote from Archbishop Viganò which underlines this point beautifully:

“A few days ago, a woman, believing that she would appear endowed with common sense, said that it is necessary to submit to the use of the mask and social distancing not only because of their effectiveness, but also to support our political leaders, in hope of a relaxation of the measures adopted so far: ‘if we put on the mask and get vaccinated, maybe they will stop it and let us live again.’ In response to this observation an elderly man responded that a Jewish person in Germany in the 1930’s might have thought that wearing the [yellow] Star of David sewn on his jacket would somehow satisfy Hitler’s delusions, avoiding far worse violations and saving himself from deportation. Faced with this calm objection, the woman who was speaking with him was shaken, understanding the disturbing similarity between the Nazi dictatorship and the pandemic madness of our time; between the way in which tyranny could be imposed on millions of citizens by leveraging their fear, then as now.”

What say you?