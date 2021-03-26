Joe Biden’s Weak Presidency Greatest Threat to the Entire World: God help us! 

Comment:
I watched the entire live press conference yesterday and believe, me, Grant Stinchfield is not exaggerating one bit. Indeed, he’s omitted almost as much as he’s included in the above short video clip. At one point, one of the reporters asked him about gun control, following the most recent mass shootings. His response was a lecture on infrastructure and the need to build better bridges! I kid you not. Biden is clearly not operating with a full deck, and I wouldn’t put it so unkindly but for the fact that his ambition to become President and his determination to do so by fair means or foul, has endangered us all.
Frequently, when pondering the possible means by which the Fatima prophecies would be fulfilled (that Communism would overtake the entire world) I find myself saying that it never once occurred to me that it could come by means of a virus, courtesy of China. We’re allowing totalitarian governance to become embedded in the UK, due to the fearmongering which has left the population terrified of death; as if death can come a second before God permits it. Nor did it ever cross my mind that things would accelerate thanks to the election of a [nominally] Catholic President of the USA. In fact, putting all the cards on the table, it is clear that we are living in a totalitarian (soon to be outright Communist) State because we have remained silent as Godlessness enveloped the West. Here’s a quote from Archbishop Viganò which underlines this point beautifully:
“A few days ago, a woman, believing that she would appear endowed with common sense, said that it is necessary to submit to the use of the mask and social distancing not only because of their effectiveness, but also to support our political leaders, in hope of a relaxation of the measures adopted so far: ‘if we put on the mask and get vaccinated, maybe they will stop it and let us live again.’ In response to this observation an elderly man responded that a Jewish person in Germany in the 1930’s might have thought that wearing the [yellow] Star of David sewn on his jacket would somehow satisfy Hitler’s delusions, avoiding far worse violations and saving himself from deportation. Faced with this calm objection, the woman who was speaking with him was shaken, understanding the disturbing similarity between the Nazi dictatorship and the pandemic madness of our time; between the way in which tyranny could be imposed on millions of citizens by leveraging their fear, then as now.”
What say you?
Biden is as is worthy to be President of The U.S.A as Francis is as being Head of Our Catholic Church . Both are sown from the same cloth and both have been bought off very easy by The Chinese Communists .Or maybe the question should be asked . Are both of them Communists ?
Faith of our Fathers,
Biden and Francis are exactly the same, as you say. Both are working for the New World Order. It doesn’t need them to be members of the Communist Party, because they hold the same beliefs and are spreading them around the world.
For goodness sake! That Grant Stinchfield video was an eye-opener. The BBC has a different take! They interpret his saying that he came into the senate 120 years ago, as a joke, but there’s no sign that he was joking! In other ways, too, the BBC present this madcap press conference in a positive light.
Dear Editor
Oh Josephine!
Your reward will be in heaven for having the courage to watch the lying biased BBC.
That way my prejudices are justified by not EVER watching that satanic outlet.
But I suppose we should pray for the conversion of sinners like Joe Bama and his fan club in the Vatican.
Patrick i have never had the TV on in Approx 5Months .Do i miss it Yes .I miss out in paying £157.50p to watch and to finance a load of Marxists Garbage .Sorry Joesephine but i wont even watch your News Clip .
It’s almost beyond belief that this man has access to the nuclear button.
I never thought I would say it but it’ll be a relief when Harris takes over officially!
The quote from Archbishop Vigano is perfect for this situation, just perfect. By going along with the nonsense about masking, social distancing and vaccination, we are bringing Communist dictatorship on ourselves. It’s so obvious, you have to wonder why so few people twig.
Have no fear their .Biden wouldnt be able to remember his Post Code .Also many of the Military Generals dont back Biden .
Biden is not a president – he is just a marionette (as Abp. Vigano called him last year) for the NWO agenda. If we could see where the strings attached to him originate, we would see Soros, Gates, Red China, Klaus Schwab, Obama and of course the international banksters.
The only thing Biden is good for is to sign illegal and unconstitutional Executive Orders. But as usual, the Satanists are so out of touch with reality that they have picked a laughingstock to do their will. The pundits, in addition to calling him “Joke” Biden, are now calling him the “resident.”
And yes, FOOF is right over the target when he says that Francis and Biden are cut from the same cloth. Francis, at least, is still cogent, but they are both equally dangerous, equally corrupt, and the recipients of Red Chinese payoff money.
[Sidebar: no doubt the bloggers have heard about the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The killer is a Syrian Muslim, and no doubt this was intended to be part of the Democrats’ plan to legislate gun control. However, what really happened is that this individual was retaliating for Biden bombing Syria 36 days into his “residency,” so the D-RATS and their media mouthpieces can’t whip up their usual frenzy. Since gun control is once again front and center, look for more mass shootings in the USA.]