Scottish Court Rules Closure of Churches Unlawful – Bishops’ Reaction Awaited…

Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus regulations that forced the closure of churches in Scotland and criminalised public worship have been deemed unlawful.
Some representatives from the Church of Scotland, the Free Church of Scotland, the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) and a number of independent churches launched a claim for judicial review against the rules that closed churches during lockdown.
The group of 27 church leaders launched a case at the Court of Session arguing Scottish Government ministers acted out with their powers when ordering the closure of places of worship under emergency legislation.
Their case has now met with success just ahead of new guidance out on Friday allowing churches to open with congregations of up to 50 people.
Judge Lord Braid issued his judgment on Wednesday, finding the Scottish Government regulations were unlawful as they disproportionately interfered with the freedom of religion secured in the European Convention on Human Rights (EHRC).
He said: “It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs.
“It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club.
“The fact that the regulations are backed by criminal sanctions is also a relevant consideration.
“Were the petitioners to insist on manifesting their beliefs, in accordance with their religion, they would be liable to be met with a fine of up to £10,000, a not insignificant penalty.
“The above factors all point towards the conclusion that the regulations have a disproportionate effect.”
“There are however other factors which point the other way, not least the severity of Covid-19 and the threats posed by the new variant, which I do not underplay in the slightest. This factor deserves considerable weight.
“The need to avoid the NHS being overwhelmed is another factor, although if I am correct in saying that the risk is reduced to an insignificant extent by the regulations, this factor attracts less weight.
“The fact that much public opinion, including that of other faiths and church leaders, supports the closures is also a relevant consideration, which I thought initially might carry some weight. [Emphasis added].
“However, I have concluded that it does not, for a number of reasons.”
Additional party Canon Tom White’s argument that the regulations were disproportionate on constitutional grounds was also found to be the case by the judge.
A further hearing will now take place so potential remedies can be discussed.
The petitioners have asked for a declarator that a person living in a Level 4 area may lawfully leave their home to attend a place of worship.
Churches are due to be allowed to open on Friday under Scottish Government guidance. Click here to read above report at source – Daily Record
Comment:
Thank you to our Protestant friends who brought this challenge to court. And notice that the fact that the Bishops (‘church leaders’) supported the closures, might have cost the case. Maybe now they will show some backbone and refuse to go along with further restrictions on the worship of God. For, some day, they will hear a similar, if much more damning (literally) judgement from the highest authority imaginable…
This ruling will, of course, be a disappointment to those apparently work-shy clergy (see report on page 6 of our current, March, newsletter) who have expressed enthusiasm for the lockdown closures. This will come as something of a blow to them. No ‘Church of the New Abnormal’ after all… Shucks. Ach well… back to the future…
That is fantastic news, but it’s all thanks to the Protestants who brought the case. Well done, them.
It will be very interesting to see the response from the bishops. So many clergy and laity are now so terrified of the virus, ignoring the fact that most people recover from it, they must be pessimists, thinking they will be that 1% who don’t LOL!
Lily,
Yes, it’s fantastic news, all thanks to the Protestant churches who brought the case.
The bishops now have no excuse to open up again and stay open. Then I hope they treat us like grown ups and leave us to take our own risks if we want. Nobody should be forced to do any of the stuff that is considered “safe”. If they want to tape off three rows at the back of the church for the scaredy cats, that’s fine but the rest of us should be left to sit where we want to.
Protestants 1, Catholic clergy 0. Funny how well this fits the NWO project, which is to transform the Church into a hapless, impotent, corrupt, effeminate, politically correct shadow of herself, while building up every false religion that can be found.
RCA Victor,
I agree – the Church does look hapless and impotent, like in this case laming following the Protestant church leaders who challenged the government. I find it totally cringeworthy.
Fr Tom White joined this action. Credit where it’s due.
“Credit”? LOL! I call it embarrassing to join the legal action instead of leading it, and that’s what the bishops should have done IMHO.
Fidelis,
I agree and I also wonder why one priest should have done that? Did he have to get the bishops’ permission and if so why put his name to it instead of the Conference of Bishops?
The plot thickens, LOL!
Joesephine you ask a very serious and strong question there .I went to Confessions last week and after the Sacrament i spoke with our Priest of whom i have high regard . We spoke of the present Climate Etc ( not in the Global Warming Garbage i have to make clear ) and He said that he has to watch what he says .I have already heard he was reported to His Bishop for giving out The Eucharist on the Tongue at the TLMass . Of course the Person or Persons that reported him of this Dirty Deed obviously do not nor never have attended our TLMass and obviously do not know that is the way the Eucharist is given out. Whether the same people reported us for Kneeling whilst receiving the Body of Christ of that am not sure . As for our local Protestant Church it seems as if Nippy has won a watch their . The Minister said to our Priest that its not opening up again .
I have no idea who actually instigated this action. Has anyone else?
Here is a report on the ruling from a legal publication
https://www.scottishlegal.com/article/scottish-government-loses-court-challenge-over-draconian-limits-on-worship
This is a flying visit – I find myself, happily, in agreement with everyone so far!
NB: we did mention Canon Tom White’s decision on an earlier thread, when the news broke that he was to participate in this legal action.