Pope: Children to Write Vatican Good Friday Stations … Is Nothing Sacred?

An additional group of around 500 kids from the First Communion and Confirmation catechism classes at the Rome parish of the Holy Martyrs of Uganda have also helped prepare the meditations, the Vatican said.
While traditionally held at the Colosseum, the pope’s Way of the Cross will take place in St. Peter’s Square for the second year in succession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The prayer, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Rome time on April 2, will be live-streamed. Attendance by the general public will not be permitted due to Rome’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Each of the 14 stations will also be accompanied by drawings from young children and adolescents living at the Mater Divini Amoris and Tetto Casal Fattoria family homes in Rome.
The Mater Divini Amoris Family Home is run by the sisters of the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Divine Love, and currently looks after eight children ages three to eight.
The Tetto Casal Fattoria Family Home is a social cooperative that supports children and youth “in the growth and construction of a life project.”
Due to coronavirus restrictions, Pope Francis will hold the Stations of the Cross outside of St. Peter’s Basilica.
The Roman tradition of holding the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum on Good Friday dates back to the pontificate of Benedict XIV, who died in 1758.
After dying out for a period, the tradition was revived in 1964 by Pope Paul VI, while under Pope John Paul II the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum became a worldwide television event.
Each year, the pope personally selects who will write the meditations for the stations.
Last year, Pope Francis asked the chaplaincy at the “Due Palazzi” House of Detention in Padua, northern Italy, to prepare the meditations.
Contributors included parents whose daughter was murdered, the child of a man sentenced to life imprisonment, a magistrate, a prisoner’s mother, a corrections officer and a priest acquitted after eight years in the justice system. Click here to read above report at source…
Comment:
Is this a good idea? To ask children and young people who, by definition, cannot possibly have experienced a sound Catholic education – to ask them to write meditations on the Way of the Cross? What’s wrong with the traditional Stations of the Cross written by St Alphonsus? Does everything have to be modernised? Is constant change a good thing? Will these Stations be a mish-mash of silly ideas in the shallow spirit of the typical radio “Thought for the Day” genre? Is nothing sacred?
Reminder:
The blog will be closed to comments during Holy Week – i.e. from Palm Sunday – Easter Sunday.
What this highlights once again is that this Pope treats our holy religion like a play thing for children. Prior to this Pontificate we had the meditations of the great saints with their supernatural insight, now we are to be presented with the immature thought of youth. No one will convince me that Pope Francis has the fulness of the Catholic Faith. He’s a rank Modernist with a penchant for experimentation – as recently shown in that hiddeous-looking crib scene. He is by far the most destructive Pontiff the Church has ever seen.
Athanasius,
I agree, 100%. This Pope is making a mockery of our religion. This is just the latest example.
I totally endorse your closing sentence. “He is by far the most destructive Pontiff the Church has ever seen”. 100% agree,
Athanasius again i agree with you 100 % ,without a Doubt he is the worst acting Pope or Pope acting i have ever come across .Now hes saying that he didnt agree or put his signature to the Document Banning Homosexual so called Unions.The Mans a Legend . When did we ever believe that we would hear more Truth from the likes of Elton John than from our so called Catholic Pope. As you say this is just another one of his distractions as far as we are concerned from the One True Catholic Faith . Of which lets be clear here He does not Believe in . As the Ed said recently he just wants us all to sing Lenins Imagine . And this time their is no spelling error for that is where John got his idea from . The Communist Manifesto .
This is the logical end of “active participation,” Modernist style. Instead of teaching Catholics the Faith, just stroke their egos to make them feel important – clear through to indispensable – while remaining completely ignorant. Not to mention the idiotic myth that was the foundation of the “Youth Synod” – that children must be listened to because of all that wisdom they have.
I hope these youth are a lot wiser than I was from ages 8 – 19…
Spot on my friend .Am sure these Kids would get it tough to tell East from West. Sure the only way that i know it at 70 ,is West is where the Moon Sets.
I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous – at least not for a couple of days, LOL! There’s one thing after another coming out of the Vatican or this pope’s mouth that is plain ridiculous.
I can’t wait to read those Stations. It’ll be a joke. It’ll be like the bidding prayers at Mass, all “feely touchy” about this world and how the Stations, every one, will make it better!
I can’t believe I’m living through this nightmare!