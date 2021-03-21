England Set To Extend ‘Police State’ Powers… Staying Safe or Staying Scared?

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has defended plans to extend COVID lockdown powers in England, measures that one former Tory minister has branded “excessive and disproportionate”.
The government is facing a severe backlash over plans to extend draconian restrictions under the Coronavirus Act for another six months.
But speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Wallace said the government was “taking assessments from the science” to make decisions on lockdown policy.
He said: “The final mile is the most important thing for us all, make sure we buckle down, get through the different stages the prime minister set out.”
Asked whether the government could be extending the powers for longer than necessary, Wallace said: “Parliament can always remove powers if it needs to.”
He added: “None of us want to have draconian measures but this is an unprecedented global pandemic that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.”
“At each stage we will be taking assessments from the science, from where we are in the pandemic, and take the steps required,” he said.
“It is not a one-way street. Just because we are seeking to extend the powers doesn’t mean we are deaf to how facts change on the ground.”
Read: Laurence Fox criticises ‘despicable’ police at lockdown protest
However, former Conservative minister Steve Baker described the Coronavirus Act as “excessive and disproportionate”, adding that it “should now go”.
He said: “The government really does need to start taking advantage of their own great success on the vaccination programme.” Source
Note…
The two interviews relevant to this discussion in the Sophy Ridge show are the first two: Ben Wallace MP and Steve Baker MP.
Comment:
Nobody can even pretend surprise now at the predictable call to further extend the tyranny being imposed upon the peoples of the UK in the name of protecting us from a virus from which the majority of people who become infected including the elderly recover. Only those elderly with serious underlying conditions are at any risk, as they are always at risk from any other flu virus.
I say “the peoples of the UK” because – just as predictably – what happens in England today comes to Scotland tomorrow. How long is this “stay safe” baloney going to last? With every promise of the easing of restrictions comes a cautionary warning; keep washing your hands, wearing masks, [anti]social distancing OR we will imprison you again. In other words, the “stay safe” message is merely a rather unsubtle form of a quite different, if highly effective, message; stay scared.
So, again, I ask – how long is this tyranny going to last? Some think another year. Others think two years. Others even longer – I read one estimate of eight years recently. Meanwhile, people are forgetting what it’s like to be free – and many young people have never known what it is like to live as a free person. Will we continue (as a population) to accept the kind of arrogance displayed by Ben Wallace MP during the above Sophy Ridge interview? One thing is a dead cert – if the Westminster Parliament (and the other devolved assemblies) extend police state powers allegedly for another six months, there is no guarantee that we will be free in six months. The more we go along with this authoritarian abuse of power, the longer it will last. Contrary to what Ben Wallace MP said, Governments do not give up powers they’ve taken in alleged emergencies. Doesn’t happen.
People drift into situations and we have already drifted into totalitarian governance. Have we no option but to accept this “new normal”? Some people ignore the rules and live as we did prior to lockdowns. I sympathise, especially for two people I’ve been reading about: one said “I’ve been in more lockdowns than relationships” and another who, in future job interviews, can only explain the gap, the missing year, in his Curriculum Vitae, by saying that he was washing his hands 😀
This is all serious stuff folks so think carefully before you shrug off this latest extension of police state powers with a casual: “what’s six more months…”
Just a we personal experience of the Hypocrisy of all of this B.S. As you know ED I have over the last few months had bother with my Prostate and thanks to a Doctor outside of my GP Practice I was able to get past the Receptionists ( or Rottweilers ) as the other Doc called them and eventually got the treatment I needed .I have already said on Here that I was one of the Lucky ones as 3 Months is a long time if one has say Cancer . I met a good friend last week who was a Daily Mass goer who also has trouble with His Prostate ( hadnt seen him in nearly a year ) and He told me He had been passing blood for almost a Year .His Doctor said to Him and I quote ” Its Nothing To Worry About ” .Now am no Medical Specialist but someone being told that passing Blood in Your Urine is nothing to be concerned about is Shocking . I told him to call his Doc ASAP and Demand a Private Consultation as that’s what I was told by the good Doc outside of my Practice . I just hope he gets the correct treatment as we know of course that Anyone who Dies and is not Shot, Dies from this Chinese Disease .I was also told by the good Doc not to wear any tight fitting Trousers or Jeans Etc a Tip to others on here as She said that tight fitting Clothes was a Big Factor in Lymph Cancer as it restricts the normal flow of Blood Etc .I most certainly had never been told that before .Sorry to go on but yesterday I went to Matalan and Primark I didn’t know that both were closed as they don’t sell Essential Items .I personally thought Clothing was Essential but then again am not Dr Fauci . Anyhow I don’t have a Car now and go By Bus yesterday I was on 4 all of which were Pretty Full . I eventually got 2 Pairs of Jogging Bottoms in Poundland which was Full to the Gills . Now I know this Chinese Disease is real and personally I Pray Especially for my Family who have to go to Work to stay Healthy but Freedom is real Health and these WHO Scientists are owned as we know by Bill Gates .Uncle Joe says that some Americans may be able to meet on the 4th of July but as you point out above may have to be ,masked up for 8 Years .God Help Especially our Children from this Evil .
Faith of our Fathers,
Sorry, but too much information, as they say, LOL!
Just a little light relief after that long winded post . One of Our Local Banks was robbed on Friday .Word going around is that The Polis are Searching High and Low for 2 Unmasked Suspects .
Faith of our Fathers,
That’s a great joke!
Did you hear the joke about coronavirus? Never mind, I don’t want to spread it.
Margaret Mary,
Love the joke, LOL!
In all seriousness, that was a very concerning interview with Ben Wallace – he’s one of those who is enjoying the power. I totally agree that this will not be “six months” any more than, what was it, three weeks to flatten the curve.
We are in this indefinitely and I actually remember reading on here months ago that one of the politicians, I forget which but I think it was Nicola Sturgeon, actually said that we would be living like this “indefinitely”.
I’m hearing more and more people saying that they feel helpless and depressed living like this. There doesn’t seem to be any way out of it – even when you get vaccinated (if you do that) it doesn’t change a thing. You still have to wear your mask, socially distance and keep washing your hands. It’s a disgrace the way we are being played for fools.
I completely agree – this “six months” in England will translate into “ten months” in Scotland – wait and see, and then it will be extended again and again. It’s a scandal, the whole thing.
We are reaping what we have sown, though, that is for sure. If we’d refused to accept these restrictions from the start, or at least from early on, we wouldn’t be facing yet another extension.
The point about young people never having known what it is like to live as a free person, really hit me between the eyes. That is SO true.
If we’d only known what the Chinese leader (forget his name) meant when he said they would overcome the world with Communism and do it without firing a single shot. They’ve done it by using this virus. It’s truly unbelievable.
Lily,
This article is about China not firing a single shot – not sure if this is what you were thinking of.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/03/rep-greg-murphy-coronavirus-lockdowns-show-china-how-to-take-over-america-firing-single-shot/
I definitely agree about this shocking new extension to the government’s powers. It’s sinister, IMHO.
They’re going to keep doing this and keeping the fearmongering going, until we’re so used to living like this that we just accept it. I’m stunned at the way most people are OK with this way of life.
These bureaucrat dictators are so deranged and so evil, I’m afraid it will result in civil war before it ends. And the mega-rich Satanists like Gates and Soros, who are behind all this, are so out of touch with reality that they don’t even know they are seriously overplaying their hand. The world is just a chess board to them.
Again Victor your Spot On but I hope that Brave Woman amongst other Whistleblowers is Safe . The Evil on all sides is so bad that one can almost touch it . It’s only a theory of mine but ad certainly like your opinion and others on Here . The Vatican is now completely Non Catholic . I believe that The Nighty Night Cardinals who are Evil to the core are mostly Practicing Homosexuals. I also believe that at least 1, McCarrick is a Communist Agent who was as we all know on Here supposed to take the Chinese Catholics and Publicly throw them to the Wolfs but of course he was so Decrepit that Bergoglio had to go and do that Dirty Deed of which not even a lay Catholic worth their Salt would have done . So what is He ? Now as you say their may well be a Civil War which again will suit the Chinese to a Tee . Our freedom is being taken from us by stealth and obscene wealth AKA Soros and Gates . In EDs last post of Biden being refused Communion I very much doubt if He will be President then as He’s going Downhill and Down Steps Fast so will the American people accept Jezebel Herself as President. I personally doubt it as even a Kid can see the Corruption And Evil in Her Face . As for Lockdowns being extended it just goes from bad to worse.
J.D.,
If this is the Passion of the Church, paralleling the Passion of Our Lord (and whaddya know, it’s Passion Week), then instead of one traitor inside the gates – Judas – there’s an entire cabal of them.
And instead of a small group of Pharisees (the priestly “elites” of the ancient world) plotting to arrest and execute Our Lord, we have the New World Order global apparatus plotting to destroy an entire Christian civilization. And what is the NWO? The elites of the Satanic religion and their minions.
One more parallel: the traitor inside the gates betrayed Our Lord to the priestly elites for 30 pieces of silver. The modern traitor cabal inside the gates has betrayed the Church to the Satanic elites for $________ (probably sums scarcely imaginable, such as the money that was paid to Francis for the China deal).
However, the parallel falls apart in one aspect, as far as I can figure: the State (Pilate) knew Our Lord was innocent, but succumbed to the threats of the mob and sentenced Him to death. The modern state seems to know no such thing: in fact, I’d say they – the Deep State – are a part of the mob.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/who-insider-blows-whistle-on-gates-and-gavi?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=standard
RCA Victor,
WOW! That article should be spread far and wide. Many thanks for posting it.