COP26: Should Scots Bishops Refuse Pro-Abort President Biden Holy Communion? 

From Flourish – official publication of the Archdiocese of Glasgow…

Is Glasgow set to host Pope’s plea for planet?

The future of the planet and the welfare of the world’s inhabitants – these are the issues facing world leaders as they come to Glasgow later this year for the UN Climate Change Conference known as COP26. And among them could be Pope Francis.

The Holy Father’s concern for ecological issues is well-known and he has devoted a whole encyclical to them – Laudato Si. It emerged last month that consideration was being given to a possible Papal presence at the talks which are scheduled for early November at the SEC.

The COP26 summit will bring world leaders including Presidents Biden and Macron together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is considered the most important such gathering in recent history due to the enormity of the issues being discussed.

Any papal visit would be short and would not involve public ceremonies or Masses, but rather a direct intervention by the Holy Father on the issue of climate change to the assembled.

The Pope has made these kinds of one day visits before when he flew to France to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg and to Switzer- land to mark the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches. Both of these were one-day round trips.

All countries signed up to the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change are entitled to attend the Glasgow event, including the Holy See, which has UN observer status. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State and most senior diplomat, has led the Holy See’s delegations at previous summits.

Speaking to diplomats in the Vatican earlier this year, the Holy Father explicitly highlighted the importance of the Glasgow summit. He said he hoped that “the next United Nations Climate Change Conference to take place in Glasgow next November, will lead to effective agreement in addressing the consequences of climate change. Now is the time to act, for we are already feeling the effects of prolonged inaction.”

A Bishops’ Conference working group, chaired by Bishop Bill Nolan of Galloway has been in place since last year to plan for the event. Already a series of preparations are underway:

• A Mass for visiting delegates will be at St Aloysius on Sunday, November 7 at 3pm

• Schools across Scotland will study and put into action the insights of Laudato Si through special events and there will also be a “season of creation” theme in September.

• The Bishops of Scotland plan a pastoral letter to sensitize people in late spring ahead of the UN Conference.

Mgr Hugh Bradley, Archdiocesan Administrator, said: “We would love to have the Holy Father in Glasgow, even if only for a few hours, and we hope and pray that we may have a new Archbishop in place to welcome him to the Dear Green place. Click here to read above report at source…

Comment:

It will be unconscionable if – prior to the Mass to be provided for those attending the Climate Change Conference – the Bishops of Scotland do not make clear that Canon Law #915 is invoked, and that, therefore, no-one who is a known public supporter of abortion (or in any other way causing public scandal) may approach for Holy Communion. Is this likely, thinkest thou, or will the Bishops weakly ignore the issue? Joe Biden makes no secret of his support for abortion right up to and after birth – infanticide. The Bishops cannot remain silent on this – they must act in plenty of time to avoid the danger of sacrilege. Their duty is to avoid causing offence to God – not to President Biden.

And what about the UN choosing Glasgow for a conference on climate change? If a visit to Scotland in November doesn’t cure them of worrying about global warming, nothing will 😀