19 March 2021: Feast of St Joseph… Patron of a Happy Death, Please Pray for Us!

Comment:
With so much talk in the news these days about sickness and death, it is perhaps timeous to invoke St Joseph under his title Patron of a Happy Death – meaning, of course, that we are granted the grace of receiving the Last Sacraments before we depart this world. St Joseph is a very powerful saint and, traditionally believed to have died in the presence of Our Lord and Our Lady, Catholics have always invoked him to obtain for us the same wonderful grace. St Joseph, patron of a happy death, pray for us!
As always with devotional threads, feel free to post relevant comments, stories, jokes of the “good clean fun variety”, and your favourite prayers and hymns.
Happy Feast everyone!
Happy Feast of St Joseph, all!
–A Jesuit, a Dominican, and a Franciscan were walking along an old road, debating the greatness of their orders. Suddenly, an apparition of the Holy Family appeared in front of them, with Jesus in a manger and Mary and Joseph praying over him. The Franciscan fell on his face, overcome with awe at the sight of God born in such poverty. The Dominican fell to his knees, adoring the beautiful reflection of the Trinity and the Holy Family. The Jesuit walked up to Joseph, put his arm around his shoulder, and said, “So, have you thought about where to send him to school?”
Warydoom,
Love it! That’s brilliant!
DEAR St. Joseph, pure and gentle,
Guardian of the Saviour child,
Treading with the Virgin Mother,
Egypt’s deserts rough and wild.
Hail, St. Joseph, Spouse of Mary,
Blessed above all saints on high,
When the death shades round us gather,
Teach, oh, teach us how to die.
SARTO2010,
What a beautiful prayer!
Thank you.
Those words above go with the tune below.
https://catholictruthblog.com/2020/03/19/19-3-feast-of-st-joseph-patron-of-the-universal-church-please-pray-for-us/
CBucket,
Thank you for digging out one of our previous threads on St Joseph. It’s impossible to find that lovely hymn sung right through, anywhere on YouTube. One of these days!
Sarto,
That’s been my favourite hymn to St Joseph all of my life – the only hymn to St Joseph I have ever heard, before the Baltimore Catechism hymn used in the above introduction. It is always a stark reminder of death, and the importance of being prepared. In my case, that will take at least a hundred more years! Don’t let the exclamation mark(s) fool you – I’m not kidding!
Happy Feast of St Joseph, everyone.
St Joseph is one of my favourite saints, so humble yet so powerful in heaven.
I love the story of the staircase in the chapel in New Mexico. I’ve seen the video posted on this blog more than once. It’s an amazing story..
MM,
I love that story of the miraculous staircase – it’s something that teachers could use to great effect in classrooms. Reading the story and then playing the guessing game to identify the mysterious carpenter is the sort of activity that children love. Then to watch the video – brilliant!
Happy Feast of Saint Joseph to everyone.
Margaret Mary, Like you I also love the story of the staircase in the chapel in New Mexico. Saint Joseph is indeed a great saint.
https://www.litanyofstjoseph.com/
Theresa Rose,
Thank you for that lovely litany – a great contribution.
“JESUS! let me call Thee son,
Since Thou dost call me father;
How I love Thee, sweetest One,
My God and son together.”
Blessed Saint Joseph, to thee do we pray;
Offer our hearts to thy Jesus today.
“As my God I Thee adore,
And as my son embrace Thee:
Let me love Thee more and more,
And in my bosom place Thee.”
Blessed Saint Joseph, to thee do we pray;
Offer our hearts to thy Jesus today.
Tune: Ampleforth
Words: St. Alphonsus. Tr. Fr. E. Vaughan
Sarto,
Lovely words – if you can find the tune on YouTube, it would be great to hear it sung.
Happy Feast!
A Blessed and Joyful Feast Day to one and all!
RCA Victor,
And also to you!