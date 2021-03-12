6pm Curfew for Men to Keep Women Safe: is there no end to feminist madness?

From the YouTube platform…



The issue of women’s safety has been again thrust into the spotlight following the disappearance of 33-year-old Ms Everard as she walked home to Brixton from her friend’s home in Clapham, south-west London, on March 3. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed last night that human remains were found in the week-long search for the marketing executive in woodland near Ashford in Kent [Ed: these remains have now been identified as Sarah Everard RIP]. Speaking in the House of Lords last night Baroness Evans said: ‘In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and, we suppose, killed-because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent – I argue that, at the next opportunity for any Bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6 pm. I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened.’

Comment:

Firstly, our sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Sarah Everard. This is a huge suffering for them, suffering increased by the knowledge that the person arrested on suspicion of this crime is a serving police officer.

Seriously, though – a 6pm curfew for men in order to keep women safe? There’s really nothing left for April 1st, now, is there?

Meanwhile, north of the border, Scotland’s appalling Hate Crime Bill was passed today. One critic stated that “… it will make Scotland one of the most hostile places for freedom of expression in Europe” – click here to read more

There’s the above madness, and then there’s another kind of madness. Irritating changes in the use of language which have crept in over a period of time and which drive some of us – namely me and moi – crazy. Not just the terms themselves, which are bad enough, but the speed with which they are replaced by other equally annoying words and phrases.

No sooner had I become accustomed to “political correctness” than it was replaced by the nonsensical “woke”. Then there’s “toxic” – everything, but everything is “toxic” – have you noticed? “Cool” is another one. It used to refer to the weather, but now it means “great news” or “clever” or “with it”… whatever. It no longer refers to the weather – that’s my point…

“You guys” is another irritant. During my visit to America some years ago, a group of us visited a café where we met with the usual “what can I get you guys?” When the waitress had departed, by which I mean gone to deliver our orders, not departed from the planet, one of my friends told me that she shared that particular annoyance and that she once asked a waiter: “Do I look like a guy?” I’d be afraid to try that in case I got the wrong answer.

My other major complaint is about the way “So” is no longer used as a linking word, to connect ideas, but as a sentence starter, or what we used to call “a filler”. Instead of saying “Em…well… and answering”, it’s now “So…” And nearly always it is unconnected to what has gone before.

Example:

Q Do you think the Hate Crime Bill passed in Scotland today, will threaten free speech? [obvious answer “yes” or “no”]

A So, yes – or – So, no….

Do you see where I’m going with this? Tell us, in the comments below if you have your own personal list of irritating 21 century words, phrases or whatever – just do NOT begin your comment with “So”! Throw in your thoughts about the idea of a 6pm curfew for men as well, and tell us what you think about the Scottish Hate Crime Bill. Ask yourself… So – 😀 are we, or are we not, living in truly crazy times? 😀