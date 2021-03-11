Why Do Some Catholics Still Question Role of the SSPX as Crisis Continues? 

Consider…

Some weeks ago, a reader from a far-flung part of the world, emailed to ask for my help in responding to critics of the SSPX . It surprises me that there are still Catholics out there who are living through the utter chaos in both the Church and the world, and yet do not recognise the role of the SSPX in the Church at this time.   

The above short video gives a very basic background to the work of the Society, and hopefully bloggers will be able to offer answers (in the comments below) to those critics who, astonishingly, continue to see the SSPX as somehow a “problem”.  This thread, then, is offered as (I hope) a useful response to that “far-flung” correspondent, who is probably thinking that I’ve forgotten all about her request.  I mean, would I? 😀  

Below, two short videos which explain why Catholics should not attend the new Mass.

Part I …

Part 2 …

Comments invited…

