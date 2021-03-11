Is It Only “Anti-Vaxxers” Who Don’t Want To Take The Covid-19 Vaccine? 

We’ve discussed the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out a number of times on this blog, most recently here and here

Our focus has been largely on the issue of the morality of taking an abortion-tainted vaccine.

I’m quite sure, though, that I will have expressed the concern which has been uppermost in my mind since the vaccine arrived on the scene – that these vaccines have been produced in such a rush that, by definition, they cannot possibly have been properly tested. It is for this reason that I will not accept any Covid-19 vaccine under any circumstances and despite the coercion underway, including via the label “anti-vaxxer”. I’m not against vaccination per se – truth to tell, I haven’t given the matter much thought. I just don’t want one that hasn’t been properly produced, and tested over time. Forcing medical procedures on populations is immoral and has been against international law since at least the end of the Second World War. So, no thanks… I’m not taking it… Thanks but no thanks…

The majority of Catholics who are expressing concern about these vaccines, however, limit their concerns to the question of the morality of accepting abortion-tainted vaccines. The fact that the Government is using us to participate in a medical experiment doesn’t seem to trouble many.

Below, an extract from my reply to one lady in England who has emailed me a number of times, very concerned about the abortion-tainted issue, but, apparently not aware of the danger of allowing herself to be part of the experiment. The extract below is from the most recent in a series of exchanges over time with this particular correspondent, who continues to puzzle over the Catholic position because she doesn’t fully understand the “remote co-operation” argument. I have explained to her that I am not in a position to engage in lengthy email exchanges (this blog was launched to cut down my emails) so I’m posting this thread, with the above links to our previous conversations, in an effort, firstly, to see if others may be able to clarify the Catholic position as it relates to abortion, and secondly to check how many, if any of you share my concerns about the fact that these vaccines are experimental…

Extract from my email to reader in England…

“…However, I return to my key point and it is this: anyone who takes a vaccine which has been rushed into production without due testing, in order to vaccinate an entire population of healthy individuals in the name of protecting them from a virus from which 99.97% (clear majority) recover, frankly, in my unvarnished opinion, deserve all they get.

They must understand that they are part of an experiment. Normally, vaccines are only released after a number of years once the effect on the patients have been assessed, and the types and numbers of side effects have been recorded, the number of deaths noted. Obviously, this is now an ongoing process – WE (or rather those who are stupid enough to take this vaccine) are part of the testing process. I’m emphasising this because I’m assuming that you are preoccupied with this issue because you are considering taking the vaccine and your only concern is the “abortion-tainted” issue. That is not MY issue. I will not be used for medical experiment. If a vaccine were being proposed which had been through the normal processes and tested over a period of years, THEN my issue would be the abortion-tainted issue. I am just stunned at the number of people I’m hearing about already who have taken the vaccine.

Listen, people of even minimal intelligence should be noticing the TV shots of people being vaccinated, followed by applause and expressions of delight. It takes a particular kind of stupid not to say ‘Whoa! Something is not quite right here…’ ” Ends.

Comment:

So, what is YOUR issue? IS it that these vaccines are abortion-tainted… Or is it the fact that you don’t want to be part of this medical experiment? Perhaps, though, you feel forced to take the vaccine for the sake of keeping your job, being allowed to travel etc? Over to thee…