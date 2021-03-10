Feast of St John Ogilvie… And The Next Archbishop – What Does Glasgow Need?

Comment:

The Videos…

Neither of the above videos is absolutely accurate; in the first video the presenter omits the saint’s words when he threw his rosary into the crowd just before he was hanged: “If there be here any hidden Catholics, let them pray for me but the prayers of heretics I will not have.” Completely un-ecumenical…

And in the second video, the claim that St John Ogilvie died for religious freedom, for the right to practise whichever religion we choose, is totally false. It is an insult to God who has revealed that He wishes to save us through the Church which Christ founded on earth. Contrary to the statements in the second video, John Ogilvie SJ died for offering Mass when it was against the law of the land: “It was a capital crime to offer Mass in Scotland. So they kept interrogating him, “have you said Mass in the king’s domain?” ‘Of course I have, is that a crime?’ They said, “yes, it is.” ‘Prove it.” Click here to read more… It’s shameful that we have to search to find the true story of John Ogilvie from the pen of an American Jesuit, while the Scot in the above videos feels the need to water it down…

Future Archbishop of Glasgow…

Following the death of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, there has been quite a bit of speculation about who might succeed him in the archdiocese.

Reports reaching us from all over the place are a cause for concern. Apparently, the nuncio is asking for opinions about two current bishops, namely the Bishop of Galloway (William Nolan) and the Bishop of Paisley (John Keenan); the nuncio is curious, it seems, to find out whether either of these two bishops would be considered worthy of this office.

Unfortunately, the nuncio did not ask Catholic Truth. We’d have replied: “No! Neither!”

I’ve just been reading Bishop Nolan’s thoughts on lockdown and online Masses. Clearly, Bishop Nolan would not make the changes necessary in Glasgow, if the Church here is to be revitalised. It would certainly be a case of the “same old, same old” modernism…

Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, then? Absolutely not! Suffice to say that we’ve been approached – over a period of many months now – by a number of reliable sources seeking publicity for scandals involving Bishop Keenan. More than that I will not say at the present time – nor should anyone else, please and thank you.

The only name which springs to mind in the context of a possible new Archbishop of Glasgow is Bishop Stephen Robson of Dunkeld, but since he’s not in the best of health, that seems unlikely. Like the rest of us, he’s not perfect but he does seem to possess a level of doctrinal, liturgical and moral orthodoxy that is lacking just about everywhere else in Scotland.

If you can think of someone you’d like to see become Archbishop of Glasgow, feel free to share your thoughts, but remember, this is not a gossip shop – we are hoping to be given a sound archbishop, who will preach orthodoxy and take practical steps to restore the traditional faith and liturgy. A good sense of humour would be a bonus 😀 To answer the question in the headline – that is what Glasgow needs after many years in the spiritual, religious, liturgical and moral wilderness. On this Feast of St John Ogilvie SJ, then, let us pray for this intention, and if you can think of anyone who fits the bill, tell us…

Happy Feast to one and all!