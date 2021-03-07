Low IQ House-Plants: It’s Not Remotely Possible That Trump Lost To Biden…

Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius, was published in the print edition of the American Catholic newspaper The Remnant, 31 January, 2021. Martin’s article graced the front page and so was read around the world. Unfortunately, however, it was not available to online readers so below we publish Martin’s article in full – originally headlined “A Farewell To The American President: The Man Who Tried To Save The World”…

When President Trump took office in 2016 he did so with a list of promises and priorities which, for his supporters, seemed in some respects unlikely to materialise over a term of just 4 years.

He promised to build the wall, re-establish the rights of Christians, bring American jobs back home, re-write trade deals in favour of the U.S., make NATO pay its fair share of the common defence budget, withdraw from the rip-off Iran nuclear deal and Paris climate accord, end the wars in the Middle East, make China accountable and resolve the ever-present menace of North Korea. In essence, it was a plan to disrupt the Communist globalist assault on God, freedom, national security and prosperity.

He kept every one of those promises and more. He re-built and re-equipped the military, created a booming economy, oversaw tax cuts and boosted employment numbers to record levels and beyond. He also swung the balance in the Supreme Court back in favour of conservatism while adding record numbers of like judges to the lower federal courts.

In terms of promises kept and success achieved, there is no President of the United States in living memory who comes anywhere near this one for leadership, patriotism, integrity and honesty. In addition to all of this, President Trump is the first President ever to stand front and centre in defence of the unborn child, the one achievement more than any other that sets him apart as more Catholic in spirit than Pelosi, Biden, Cardinal Wilton Gregory and even Pope Francis, all of whom are in accord with the spirit of “the Prince of this world”.

So in terms of fidelity to office and country, President Donald J Trump will surely be recorded for posterity as among the few greats in American history.

Every objective person in the world knows that Trump won re-election on November 3 with a landslide, a fact that is perfectly obvious to anyone in possession of an IQ even marginally higher than a house plant. Successful Presidents of his calibre simply do not lose office to basement-dwelling opponents who can’t campaign due to cognitive degeneration that prevents them from stringing two coherent sentences together – it just doesn’t happen, at least not this side of the Twilight Zone.

Without the least shadow of a doubt Trump’s victory was stolen from him by pre-planned, well-orchestrated and blatant fraud that any 5-year old could recognise and no true American could ever endorse in good conscience.

So why was it endorsed? It was endorsed because “the swamp” is much deeper than Trump ever imagined, as deep in fact as the pits of Hell from whence it springs, bubbling to the surface with putrefaction in the halls of power, not least the Capitol where the hate-filled queen of impeachment reigns supreme in conspiracy and a lust for vengeance.

How easy it is to imagine this lamentable individual in secret meetings asking a familiar-sounding question “Is it not better that one nation should suffer than that global Socialism should perish?”

I said months ago that the Chinese virus had a twofold purpose: 1. to enable the circumventing of Constitutional safeguards in order to facilitate fraud in the U.S. election, thereby ensuring a new Administration hallmarked “Made in China”. 2. To simultaneously enable the imposition of Beijing totalitarianism on all other nations of the world, thereby fulfilling the Communist objective of revolutionary subjugation of the West without a shot being fired.

In the name of this virus we have seen the most extraordinary eradication of freedoms and civil liberties everywhere without regard for established law and even those “Human Rights” our leaders have declared for decades to be sacrosanct.

Employing the psychology of fear through the controlled media they have been able to achieve what they could never have hoped to achieve by any other means, convincing vast numbers of people on earth of a viral “silent assassin” while in reality it was cover for a vicious clampdown on growing populism in the U.S., the UK, Europe and Brazil, populism that threatened to sweep Communism and China’s ambitions aside. They dubbed this counter strategy for regaining control “The Great Reset”.

That it is a diabolic assault on the free world is evident in the particular targeting of religion and small to medium businesses, electronic surveillance of the masses, neighbourhood snitching to the authorities, huge arbitrary fines for accused rule breakers, police brutality including the tearing of screaming children from the arms of their mothers, entering homes without cause to arrest even heavily pregnant women for merely voicing opposition to lockdowns on social media, punching disabled women to the ground during peaceful demonstrations, etc., etc.

The list of evils goes on and on and none of it has anything to do with protecting and promoting health, as suicide and mental breakdown cases skyrocket alongside hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of cases of suspended treatment for people with genuine life-threatening illnesses.

Now the same tactics are being used to demonise, de-platform and de-legitimise President Trump, his colleagues and associates, his friends and his followers.



With lawless arrogance “Big Tech” has set about silencing the justly-outraged voices of Trump and the MAGA movement in the same way it suppressed the voices of eminent scientists, doctors, law professors and other distinguished experts who contradicted the official narrative, making use of such neutralising sound bites as “conspiracy theory” “unsubstantiated claim”, “Misinformation” and other generalisations to excuse their trampling of the First Amendment. Same people, same tactics, same Communist ideology, same source – China!

Now there are foreboding signs that it will not stop at mere silencing as a brutal purge of conservatives begins to manifest.

Senators Cruz, Hawley and others have already been decried as “Nazis” and proposed for punishment by “the House” while other Republican lawmakers around the country are threatened with the spectre of criminal charges for challenging the election results.

In New York, Rep. Elise Stefanik has been removed from her Harvard University position on the school’s political advisory committee, payback for her public remarks challenging the election result, while Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, faces calls for his disbarment.

In other worrying developments, honorary titles are being stripped from pro-Trump politicians, book deals are being cancelled and large corporate donors such as AT&T, Airbnb, Dow and Marriot are withdrawing financial support from all GOP Reps who questioned the election.

As regards ordinary citizens, two women have recently been kicked off a Delta Airlines flight, having been overheard defending Trump during a private conversation. At the same time, any and all who can be identified as having participated in the January 6 protest rally in DC, regardless of activity, are having their names placed on a “no fly” list.

We can see the direction this purge is moving in. Following the convenient and all too predictable storming of the Capitol building on January 6, a breach that scuppered Trump’s last hope for justice and the public’s last hope of hearing the truth, the MAGA movement is set to be outlawed as an internal threat to national security while the part played by certain Antifa operatives is airbrushed out of existence.

It’s just getting started, wait until President Trump leaves office on January 20, assuming he is accorded that courtesy given Nasty Nancy’s impeachment attempt backed by the treachery of Mitch McConnell, whose wife and family members are up to their eyeballs in business relationships with the CCP. These people will do whatever it takes to ensure that Trump cannot run for office again.

If he does leave with his presidential integrity in tact they will hound him and his family with false accusations of criminality, tax avoidance and whatever else they can conjure up in their black souls while they persecute with increasing brutality his core support.

Speaking of black souls, it seems appropriate to wrap this up with an interesting, if tragic, observation.

We have seen how “deep State” and “deep Church” have come together to destroy this good man and what he stands for, particularly the reprehensible part played by Pope Francis who is known for his undermining remarks relating to Trump and his Administration. This is the same Pope who betrayed the underground Chinese Catholic Church through a secret Vatican deal with the CCP.

That aside, Catholics at all levels would appear to have held lead roles in the business of destroying the Trump legacy. From Pelosi and Biden in politics, not forgetting Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, the most vociferous after nasty Nancy in calling for a Trump impeachment, to former Attorney General Bill Barr, who astoundingly declared “no electoral fraud” and whose DOJ suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop revelations linking the Biden family to Chinese and Ukrainian money, among other things.

Then there’s the part played by VP Mike Pence, a man who long ago apostatised from the Catholic Church and who, true to form, betrayed Trump when he had the Constitutional authority to right the wrong during the Congressional count of ballots.

Let us also consider the cowardice of the Supreme Court justices who failed Trump with excuses of procedural inadequacy when called upon to hear a very serious Constitutional case of great importance to the nation. Six out of the nine SCOTUS justices are baptised Catholics, including Chief Justice John Roberts.

In terms of the Covid-19 façade that facilitated the electoral fraud, two of the most influential enablers of this Beijing plot have been Dr. Anthony Fauci, a Jesuit-educated apostate, who now fancies himself a humanist, of all things, and apostate UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first world leader to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory before the electoral college had even officially announced it. Johnson has since gone on public record blaming Trump for the events of January 6.

What we see now in America is the fall of the last bastion of freedom in the world to the “errors of Russia”, as foretold by Sister Lucy in 1946, all other nations having already succumbed years ago to cultural Marxism. But who could have guessed that it would be by the intrigues of bad Catholics that the fall would come about?

With incredible foresight, President Trump recently lamented this cultural Marxism as being responsible for the violence that broke out in all those Democrat controlled States some months back, declaring that Antifa, BLM, WOKE and the “Cancel Culture” are products of decades of infiltration by Marxists into all institutions of American academia.

I suspect events in DC on January 6 are rooted also in this and I agree with the President that it certainly underpins the steal, otherwise described by him as “a massive criminal enterprise”.

Conclusion

From a human perspective, President Trump along with so many other people of good will in the world must feel disconsolate and discouraged, having witnessed an unprecedented level of corruption and cowardice within the political and judicial systems they thought they could trust.

Darkness has now enveloped the whole earth, having first darkened the Church at Vatican II. It’s the Third Secret chastisement in its full terrifying reality, the consequence of infidelity on the part of conciliar popes and bishops who have consistently denied Our Lady’s request for a consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, preferring instead their own pathetic vision of a conciliar new humanism. Blind guides indeed!

The good news is the present evil will be very short lived; For Our Lady has already promised us that in the end her Immaculate Heart will triumph, Russia will be converted and the world will be granted a period of holy peace. She said it would be late, but it will happen.

If ever there was a time when all seemed lost, it is now with the complete subjugation of the world under Communist totalitarianism, yet popes have admonished us that it is precisely at such times of apparent defeat that victory is imminent, as in the Gospel account of the disconsolate disciples on the road to Emmaus.

Again, Our Lady foretold these times at Quito more than four centuries ago and has promised that just when Satan thinks he has the victory she will intervene in a sudden and miraculous way to snatch it from his hand. We have no reason to be discouraged when we have heaven on our side!

Comments invited…

Reflecting on the above commentary in the context of the unfolding policies of the Biden administration, the key question for discussion is this: do you agree with those low IQ house-plants?