Cardinal Tobin Appointment Confirms Francis’ Intent to Destroy the Church…

Below, extract from Lifesitenews report, 4 March, 2021

Pope Francis names Cardinal Joseph Tobin to the Congregation for Bishops…

The chief responsibility of members of this Congregation is to assist the pontiff in choosing potential episcopal candidates for dioceses across the world.

VATICAN CITY, March 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has appointed another American cardinal to a position of worldwide influence in the Catholic Church.

Today the Vatican announced that Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.SS.R, the 68-year-old Archbishop of Newark, will be joining Cardinal Blaise Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, in the Congregation for Bishops. Cupich, 71, was appointed to the Congregation by Pope Francis in 2016. The chief responsibility of members of this Congregation is to assist the pontiff in choosing potential episcopal candidates for dioceses across the world…

In 2018 Tobin claimed that the “Church is moving on the question of same-sex couples,” and added that the changes were not happening as quickly as some would like. Meanwhile, both Tobin and Cupich are allegedly part of the disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick “ego-network.”

Author and historian Dr. Peter Kwasniewski told LifeSiteNews that the appointment of Tobin to the Roman “bishop factory” means that there will be more bishops like him.

“This new assignment of a cardinal whom Archbishop Vigano has repeatedly demonstrated to be part of the McCarrick cabal indicates that the “bishop factory” will continue to produce predominantly Bergoglian “magic circle” candidates, doctrinally progressive, morally compromised, who will promote the “new paradigm” that dissolves the Catholic religion,” Kwasniewski stated via social media.

Comment:

Why would any pope promote a morally compromised (to put it mildly) prelate to the Congregation for Bishops, with responsibility for choosing future bishops, unless he wanted to undermine – if not completely destroy, humanly speaking – Christ’s Church?

Incidentally, I don’t like the description “doctrinally progressive” which might suggest something positive to those ignorant of the fact that this term conceals apostasy; someone who is “doctrinally progressive” wants to change Christ’s doctrine and is, therefore, a person, whether lay, priest or prelate, who does not believe in the God of divine revelation. With apostates being appointed to Rome to help choose future bishops, the jury is no longer “out” on Pope Francis but is awaiting the delivery of another dose of smelling salts to the Deliberation Room. I kid you not.

To find out just a little bit more of the unsavoury Cardinal Tobin click here and ask yourself if you agree with a commentator on another platform who has expressed an interest in uncovering the identity of the Cardinal’s sister…