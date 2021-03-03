Covid Lockdowns to Climate Lockdowns…

Comment:

Rowan Dean, of Sky News Australia, shows up the inexcusable ignorance of the UK press for peddling the lie that The Great Reset of the world, planned by the elite at the World Economic Forum (and other outfits with “World” in their titles) is nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

It’s inexcusable because we can see what happens when journalists and reporters fail to do what they’re supposed to do, which is to challenge and investigate. Who has challenged the Government’s authoritarian behaviour this past year? Who has seriously examined the Covid data – apart from our own Athanasius/Martin Blackshaw? I stopped watching the daily press briefings because the questions were always the same, floor level “challenges”: “When will there be more testing?” “Why can’t nursing homes have more PPE” and other stuff which could have been asked and answered via email.

As a result of this weak press pack, the populations across the UK have gone along, apparently unthinkingly, believing the Covid propaganda as they appear to believe the climate propaganda. Which is why it will be a breeze for politicians to keep us under control and locked down, living under ridiculous restrictions, for as long as they choose. They don’t look like dictators, which is why they can’t possibly be dictators… They’re doing all of this dictatorial stuff because they care about us – get it?

So, well done Rowan Dean for calling out the Guardian journalist for her massive and inexcusable ignorance. There is a growing awareness of The Great Rest in the population, but it’s no thanks to the media. Word of mouth, online mostly, and information given out at the few public protest rallies here and there, mostly, it seems, in London.

Importantly, Rowan updates us on the World Economic Forum (WEF) plans to mimic the “success” of Covid lockdowns by using them in the pursuit of the climate change agenda.

Is there a bishops anywhere who is going to call out this baloney for what it is? Not the Bishop of Rome, obviously – he’s now part of the propaganda machine – but what about the other successors of the apostles: do any of them remember Christ’s exhortation to not worry about the environment, that not even a sparrow falls from a tree to the ground but God the Father knows it and will take care of us, that we are not to spend our lives worrying about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take care of itself?

One way or another, we are not going to get our freedoms back for the foreseeable future. That’s been clear for a very long time now. Perhaps you disagree? Let’s hear it…