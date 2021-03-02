Is Pontiff Contradicting Scripture When He Warns of a Second Great Flood? 

ROME — Pope Francis has warned of the possibility of a second great flood, like that of Noah’s time, if humanity fails to address global warming.

Ed: well, that’s not what it says in the Bible. God explicitly rules out destroying the world by flood again, and even sets His rainbow in the sky as a reminder of this agreement – this covenant – between Him and the earth (Genesis 9:13)

“God’s wrath is directed against injustice, against Satan,” the pope states in a book titled Of Vices and Virtues due for release Tuesday. “It is directed against evil, not that which derives from human weakness, but evil of Satanic inspiration: the corruption generated by Satan.”

Ed: so Satan doesn’t use our human weakness to tempt us to sin – for which we, individually, are ultimately responsible? Somebody should have told CS Lewis – would have saved him wasting time writing that book about the Devil doing exactly that…

“God’s wrath is meant to bring justice, to ‘clean up,’” the pontiff declares in an advance excerpt of the book published by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera Sunday.

“The Bible says that the flood is the result of God’s wrath,” Francis continues. “It is a figure of God’s wrath, who according to the Bible has seen too many bad things and decides to obliterate humanity.”

“The biblical flood, according to experts, is a mythical tale,” the pope states, parenthetically adding his hope that no one writes that “the pope says the Bible is a myth.”

“But myth is a form of knowledge,” he says. “The flood is a historical tale, archaeologists say, because they found traces of a flood in their excavations.”

Ed: oh, well, if archaeologists say it, it must be true. Actually, one of the gems I’ve never forgotten from my visit to the Holy Land many years ago now, is this: that every single archaeological discovery made in the Holy Land confirms what we read in Scripture. To date, I’ve yet to hear the opposite. For a minute there, I thought that was about to change with Papa Francis bandying around that favourite term of the pseudo-scripture scholars- “myth”. Thankfully, it seems his rambling has led him to the correct conclusion, for once. History has been made, she said, tongue-in-cheek…

“A great flood, perhaps due to a rise in temperature and the melting of the glaciers, is what will happen now if we continue along the same path,” the pope warns.

Ed: if only you would display half as much faith in divine revelation – including the account of the Great Flood – as you do to Greta Thunberg’s nonsense, you would know that God has promised never to destroy the world by water again – Read Genesis 9:1-17. Soon.

“God unleashed his wrath, but he saw a righteous one, took him and saved him,” he says. “The story of Noah demonstrates that God’s wrath is also alvific.”

The pope’s new book recounts conversations between the pontiff and Father Marco Pozza, chaplain of the prison of Padua in the north of Italy.

Francis has made care for the environment and opposition to climate change a hallmark of his almost eight-year pontificate, taking to task world leaders who have shown too little resolve in their battle against global warming.

Ed: pity that isn’t his remit. His remit is to preach Christ, and Him Crucified – not to peddle pseudo-scientific propaganda.

He said last year that it is “evident” that climate change is to blame for a number of humanity’s social ills, as well as disrupting the balance of nature.

Ed: gimme strength.

“It is evident that climate change not only upsets the balance of nature, but causes poverty and hunger, affects the most vulnerable, and sometimes forces them to leave their land,” the pope told a group gathered in the Vatican.

Ed: as intimated above, if this pope would spend half the time reading solid Catholic literature – starting with the Book of Genesis – that he spends reading climate propaganda, we might begin to hear something from him that points the world to God. Right now, he comes across as merely another climate activist, thus bringing the papal office into disrepute.

The pope’s audience consisted of participants in a meeting of members of the Laudato Sì community, named after the pontiff’s 2015 encyclical letter on the environment, which bears the same name.

Ed: preaching to the already converted, then. That’s fine. Keep it that way – the rest of us are not remotely interested.

“We need a real will to tackle the root causes of the ongoing climate upheavals,” Francis insisted. “Generic commitments are not enough — words, words.” Source

Ed: well, er… isn’t that what you’ve just done – thrown out some more words, words, words… What do you want us all to do – stop attending churches (if they ever reopen) to save electricity? Cancel all choirs, to avoid polluting the air? What then?

