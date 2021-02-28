Biden, Democrats, Buyer’s Remorse: The State of the (United) States – Troubling…

Democrats continue to dramatize the events from January – instilling a sense fear from ‘far-right’ groups – but are their actions hypocritical? Rob Schmitt examines the insanity – via Newsmax TV’s ‘Rob Schmitt Tonight.’ Entertaining!
And in the clip below …. Buyer’s Remorse…
Comment:
The above clips reveal only a fraction of the available evidence that the new Democrat administration is leading America well and truly astray.
Joe Biden is recorded on film struggling to pronounce words, and forgetting simple information – it’s incredible. I dare say some of those clips will show up in the comments, but for now, the question has to be this: is it even remotely surprising that voters are suffering “buyer’s remorse” now that they see the new Democrat administration at work?
The Democrats seem to be hard at work all right, but they’re working to destroy America, led by the “devout Catholic” Biden. So “devout” that he doesn’t even adhere to the basic moral law but endorses (and funds) the murder of babies, both unborn and newly born. So “devout” that he is restoring the Chinese Communist dictatorship to a place of privilege at the “White House table”, so to speak.
Is there any way on God’s green earth that this administration will enjoy blessings from Heaven?
“Buyer’s remorse”? What about the remorse that Catholics and other alleged Christians who voted for this man should be feeling. Shouldn’t they be feeling particularly “remorseful” aka troubled, aka deeply guilty?
ED I don’t know if you seen the Moslem Leading Off Prayers in The Senate with that Horrible Pelosi behind him . Am sorry I don’t know which News Outlet it was on as I deleted it ASAP . Buyers remorse of that I know not for Both You and I know that President Trump won that Election by Millions of Voters . Of course they as in the Chinese Especially could not have pulled this Coup off if so called Catholics had not Voted for Biden. As for the Rats keeping on about the so called Riot in D C . These Reprobates have nothing good in them . They have Nothing good to do so they have just got to keep digging up what we know is also False so called White Supremacy. As for the Video above the Final Comment is so Apt ” Well Guys You Weren’t Warned ” Anything that I have missed on Biden am sure Francis will keep me updated. BTW ED i don’t know if you’ve heard but the Word going around Facebook is that Our Own Pope Francis is coming to Glasgow to ( wait for it. ) give a Talk on Global Warming or Climate Change or whatever that has nothing to do of course with Catholicism. Have You Heard Anything About it Yourself.
FOOF,
Yes, I’ve heard that Papa Francis is thinking about coming to Glasgow for the Climate Change Conference – not that he was being invited to speak, God help us all. Still, as long as he doesn’t decide to stay as the new Archbishop I’ll be happy. 😀 Seriously, the man can hardly do more to bring the papacy into disrepute, but will you leave off this topic for now, please because when it is officially announced, I’ll launch a thread.
For how, will you please tell me if you laughed as heartily as I did at the first video above, where the presenter mocks the idea that the break-in at the capitol building was an “insurrection” – I think it’s hilarious; what say you?
I think the Armed Insurrection video is really funny – I laughed my head off! The young presenter is excellent.
There’s plenty of footage showing Joe Biden is seriously in cognitive decline. The media try to claim that it’s because he’s always had a stutter but that’s not true. There’s footage showing him speaking fluently as a young man, so his stumbling with words and forgetfulness is obviously something quite serious.
So, yes, it’s very troubling that the leader of the free world is clearly not in full control of himself, and suffering serious mental health problems.
The latest fake story a huge embarrassment for the media and for the left? Sorry, Rob Schmitt, you don’t understand Communists. Nothing, but absolutely nothing is an embarrassment to them. If one of their lies is exposed they just ignore the exposition, try to punish or at least smear those who have done the exposing, and move on to the next lie. In other words, it does no good to correct the lies of Communists. The only way to deal with them is to put them in jail.
As for the “insurrection,” I read that Pelosi is calling for a “Commission” to investigate – you know, like the Commission that “investigated” the assassination of JFK, and concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, firing from the 6th floor of the Texas Schoolbook Depository.
And speaking of Nancy Pelosi, it turns out that Special Forces troops were among the Antifa leaders of the “insurrection,” and those troops obtained one or more of Pelosi’s laptops. No wonder she’s so desperate to create a cover story!
Finally, there is a video on the Richardson Post website that analyzes the shooting/”murder” of Ashli Babbitt during the “insurrection,” which claims that it was staged, complete with fake blood.
As for “buyer’s remorse,” I’m not buying it (without remorse….). First of all, this is not a “Biden” administration: it is Barack Hussein Obama’s third term, which was intended for Hillary in 2016, and which was intended to finish off America. Trump got in the way for four years, so we’re on a slightly delayed schedule, but back on course in a big way.
I am quite sure, in other words, that the slick homosexual “married” to a transgender freak is the man behind the curtain directing traffic (and Soros is in turn directing him). Biden is too stupid and too deteriorated mentally to have any clue as to what he’s doing. In fact, that stack of executive orders he signed each had a little card on them telling him what he was signing!
As for leftists complaining that they aren’t getting what they want, this is always what leftists do: it’s called in-fighting. But I suspect most of it is staged. Remember when AOC, the nut job freshman representative from New York, was ostracized for her scarcely believable stupidity and radical leftist Green New Deal agenda? Abracadabra, that Green New Deal is now the key part of the plank of the DemocRAT Party.
Victor Thank You for calling out those Horrible Obama Men for what they Really are . Even overhere amongst Supposedly Good Catholics when I called out Michael Robinson for what He was People said that the Obama Man who went Sometimes by the name Michelle was a Beautiful Woman. I knew and am sure you did also that from the very Beginning the Whole Family thing was Queer. They always go on about Genders but not as far as their so called Daughters which was easy to count up . 100 plus 50 divided by 2 does not equal 100 and am sure you know what I mean by those figures. Of course they eventually said their so called Daughters were adopted. It’s also Funny how on You Tube you cannot even come across anything of the Transgender Obama funny that isn’t it . Joan Rivers ( probably amongst many others ) paid the ultimate price for calling these Perverted Deviant Reprobates out for what they really are ,Pure Evil. Now their set again as you say through Soros and other Satanists to completely Finnish their Evil Agenda . I said it many Times on Many Blogs . It’s no wonder that President Trump had the White House Exorcised when those 2 Obama Men left . Imagine the Evil that must have Lingered in any Room that those Two Slept in . I just hope and Pray that the American People can see through all of this Charade before it’s too Late . Also as far as that New Green Deal backed of course by Our so called own Pope Francis ,the recent weather in Texas told us all what even an 8 Year Old Child Knows. You can Store Oil . Gas . and Coal. You cannot To my limited knowledge Store Wind . Although am sure as you so Rightly call that A.O.C. Nut Job would actually argue against that . God Bless. James.D.