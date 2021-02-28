Biden, Democrats, Buyer’s Remorse: The State of the (United) States – Troubling…

Democrats continue to dramatize the events from January – instilling a sense fear from ‘far-right’ groups – but are their actions hypocritical? Rob Schmitt examines the insanity – via Newsmax TV’s ‘Rob Schmitt Tonight.’ Entertaining!

And in the clip below …. Buyer’s Remorse…

Comment:

The above clips reveal only a fraction of the available evidence that the new Democrat administration is leading America well and truly astray.

Joe Biden is recorded on film struggling to pronounce words, and forgetting simple information – it’s incredible. I dare say some of those clips will show up in the comments, but for now, the question has to be this: is it even remotely surprising that voters are suffering “buyer’s remorse” now that they see the new Democrat administration at work?

The Democrats seem to be hard at work all right, but they’re working to destroy America, led by the “devout Catholic” Biden. So “devout” that he doesn’t even adhere to the basic moral law but endorses (and funds) the murder of babies, both unborn and newly born. So “devout” that he is restoring the Chinese Communist dictatorship to a place of privilege at the “White House table”, so to speak.

Is there any way on God’s green earth that this administration will enjoy blessings from Heaven?

“Buyer’s remorse”? What about the remorse that Catholics and other alleged Christians who voted for this man should be feeling. Shouldn’t they be feeling particularly “remorseful” aka troubled, aka deeply guilty?