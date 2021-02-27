Neil Oliver: Last Lockdown? Fantasy! SNP = Scotland = Even More Fantasy!

Comment:
As talk in Scotland is turning to the May elections for Holyrood, Catholics need to listen closely to Neil Oliver’s observations about the way the SNP Government has damaged Scotland. More to the point for us, however, is the fact that the SNP is no friend of religion in general, and certainly no friend of the Catholic Church, as the Covid-19 restrictions have confirmed. Or maybe you think Neil Oliver needs to spend more time practising his bagpipes?
And for those who may have missed it, here is Alex Salmond giving evidence at the Holyrood Inquiry into issues surrounding the Scottish Government’s involvement in his court case… pleasingly, the proceedings begin with the oath to Almighty God…
From The Telegraph YouTube platform…
Alex Salmond has launched a blistering attack on Nicola Sturgeon and accused her government of subverting the founding principles of Holyrood. The Former First Minister told a committee set up to investigate a botched civil service probe into sexual harassment claims against him had been systematically obstructed by Ms Sturgeon’s administration which he said had been guilty of a “calculated and deliberate suppression of evidence”.
He also claimed he had been left “astonished” to see Ms Sturgeon this week apparently call into question the verdict of the jury after he was cleared of all charges last year.
Mr Salmond is questioned by MSPs on what he alleges was a conspiracy by the Scottish government and SNP against him. The former Scottish first minister appears as part of an inquiry into the government’s mishandling of sexual harassment complaints about him. Ends.
Share your thoughts … Is it right for any Christian to vote for a Parliament apparently chock full of corrupt politicians?
My understanding of the religious demographics of Scotland is that Catholics are a small minority (13% and declining), which makes them a perfect target for the SNP. However, since Scotland is predominantly Protestant (also declining), I wonder how the members of those denominations view the SNP, and how they vote? And further, how many SNP MSPs are members of Protestant denominations?
RCA Victor,
For the most part, I think it’s safe to say that there is no-one in the Scottish Parliament of sufficient religious conviction to allow their faith to get in the way of their advancement in politics. To put it mildly.
Ashamed to say, I’ve no idea of the numbers, but given the speed at which the various immoral laws have been passed without any real challenge, not a lot, I’d wager. And that includes the ongoing Hate Crime Bill. People have yet to fully waken up to the Woke nature of this latest attack on our freedom.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/02/24/scotlands-hate-crime-bill-could-land-joanna-cherry-in-the-dock/
Soon, none of us will be free from Government interference in our everyday lives; religious freedom is taking a particularly heavy “hit”…
RCA Victor,
Your comment made me curious about how many SNP MSPs are Christians of any hue, so I searched and found that one is a “Wee Free” (member of the very strict Free Church of Scotland)
https://www.christian.org.uk/news/christian-msp-god-is-my-anchor/
And LOL the second link to come up was to Catholic Truth! It’s about Dr Lisa Cameron
https://catholictruthblog.com/2019/07/18/scottish-bishops-challenge-snp-government-on-freedom-of-conscience/#comments
There was another one, a male who was an evangelical Christian, and he was given a hard time by the media for speaking out on moral matters.
I thought the Neil Oliver interview was fantastic – I agree with him that this lockdown won’t be the last, very unlikely to be, and when he spoke about Scotland as it used to be, well that was just a real trip down memory lane.
I well remember the days when everyone said that Scotland’s education system was the best in the world – no longer true, as he says. And it’s all down to the useless SNP, too busy talking about their mythical independence plans to get on with the work of governing Scotland as it is right now.
I think I speak for all patriots, though, when I say Scotland is still “the Brave!”
I only watched a few minutes of Alex Salmond’s hearing – yes, it was good to hear the old “I swear by almighty God to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” instead of the newer “Do you swear or affirm to tell the truth in these matters”. Maybe that’s just in the movies, maybe in real life it’s the old way – I hope so.
MM,
Would you believe it, sometimes when I am trying to find an older blog post or a comment that was published on the blog but can’t remember which one, I Google something on the topic and, nine times out of ten, one of our blog posts appears! It’s very helpful!
Interesting that you should mention “Scotland the Brave” – I’ve just seen a little bit of the American senator Ted Cruz’s address to a conference, in which he quotes William Wallace at the end, when he calls out “FREEDOM!” – Priceless!
As for the oath – I’m told that the one used in the Alex Salmond hearing is still in use in our courts, so that’s something to be glad about, as Pollyanna would say 😀
After watching The Salom Witchunts on Alex Salmond it really goes to show just how Evil Sturgeon is . I am no fan of Alex Salmonds politics but am a Man who lives alone and I know that we ( as well as Women ) are under scrutiny . Of course I know Mr Salmond is Married so all of us are fair game ( no more than our Priests ) to be accused of Sexual Crimes . I know Ed that you have obviously watched more than the Video of Alex Salmond where he tells of Sturgeon talking of this Evil of Hers in a Chinese Disease update . Personally like you I cannot stand the Wummin and it really shows how Evil both Her and Her Husband are as he claims to be a MAN and any half decent Man would never have lied the way He has . Of course Sturgeon believes she is of The Elliot Ness Mob and may well be, as the ones who support Her care not for Morals of any kind .Also of course Wee Sturgeons Prodigy Derek McKay and his letters to the Teenage Boy of which I noticed all of the News outlets stated he was 16 the age of Sexual Consent supposedly . Then you have on the other side Ruthy who lets Face it wanted Richard Lucas hung drawn and quartered . Richard who himself says he will probably never Teach again . I don’t know if Neil Oliver is in Politics but its Honest Men and Women with Integrity and Morals that we so need . Interestingly and Hes 100% correct Mike Graham says ” Give the Scottish Referendum Vote to the English and we,ll Vote you out “.I was also having a discussion with a Guy who still went on about this Garbage its Scotlands Oil . I worked up North in the 70s and the only Scottish Investment in Oil was the Pudding and Haggis Suppers that were sent out to The Oil Rigs . As regards The Scottish Education System theyd rather teach about 100 Genders than any other subject .This also was no Surprise when Sturgeon was Striding out in front in that last Horrible Pride Thing .
FOOF,
There’s nothing wrong with Scottish education that reading a couple of your comments on this blog can’t put right 😀
Truth be told, I’ve not yet watched the entire Alex Salmond video – it’s four hours in all – but I do want to see the whole thing in due course. I haven’t seen the bit where she implies his guilt, during one of her Covid press briefings. What I AM wondering is whether Piers Morgan is still dewy-eyed about her, now that the Salmond allegations are coming into public view.
Neil Oliver isn’t it politics – he’s an archaeologist, and seems to be a TV presenter – I think he has a programme about…archaeology!