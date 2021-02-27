Neil Oliver: Last Lockdown? Fantasy! SNP = Scotland = Even More Fantasy!

Comment:

As talk in Scotland is turning to the May elections for Holyrood, Catholics need to listen closely to Neil Oliver’s observations about the way the SNP Government has damaged Scotland. More to the point for us, however, is the fact that the SNP is no friend of religion in general, and certainly no friend of the Catholic Church, as the Covid-19 restrictions have confirmed. Or maybe you think Neil Oliver needs to spend more time practising his bagpipes?

And for those who may have missed it, here is Alex Salmond giving evidence at the Holyrood Inquiry into issues surrounding the Scottish Government’s involvement in his court case… pleasingly, the proceedings begin with the oath to Almighty God…

From The Telegraph YouTube platform…

Alex Salmond has launched a blistering attack on Nicola Sturgeon and accused her government of subverting the founding principles of Holyrood. The Former First Minister told a committee set up to investigate a botched civil service probe into sexual harassment claims against him had been systematically obstructed by Ms Sturgeon’s administration which he said had been guilty of a “calculated and deliberate suppression of evidence”.



He also claimed he had been left “astonished” to see Ms Sturgeon this week apparently call into question the verdict of the jury after he was cleared of all charges last year.

Mr Salmond is questioned by MSPs on what he alleges was a conspiracy by the Scottish government and SNP against him. The former Scottish first minister appears as part of an inquiry into the government’s mishandling of sexual harassment complaints about him. Ends.

