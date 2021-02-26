Rebel News: Case of Scot Harassed by Police – Obscene Miscarriage of Justice…

From the Rebel News website…
Last week, I travelled to Edinburgh to cover a number of our Scottish Fight the Fines cases. Quite apart from anywhere else in the U.K. and even the world, Scotland has become notorious for its draconian enforcement of lockdown regulations.
You may have seen my coverage of an Edinburgh protest last week. If you did, you will be closer towards understanding how particularly bad things have become in Scotland. Once known as the land of rebels and fighting spirits, the country has sunk to new lows under the draconian rule of Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party, who seem intent on being as tough, strict and unforgiving as possible.
The past year has seen a great deal of new madness across the world. In the U.K. we have been subjected to a stream of arbitrary new rules, and even more arbitrary enforcement of these rules by the authorities. However, the case of Paddy Hogg is one of the most obscene miscarriages of justice I have covered, which is saying something.
Mr. Hogg is a member of the North Lanarkshire Council, elected to represent the ward of Cumbernauld East, just outside of Glasgow. Yet, he has been told he is no longer allowed to speak publicly about lockdown. Just take a moment to consider the implications of such an action: an elected representative of the people has been ordered not to speak on their behalf about perhaps the most pertinent issue affecting their lives.
As you will see from my video with Mr. Hogg, he is an eloquent, intelligent and informed man. He is not peddling conspiracy theories or speaking nonsense — although even if he were, this would still not justify silencing an elected representative of the people. He takes a sober, academic approach to the issue at hand. The Scottish government, led by First Minister Sturgeon, is clearly not interested in debate. They have declared dogmatically what the truth is, and nobody can challenge that — not even elected officials.
We are going to fight Mr. Hogg’s case for him. With your support, we will restore justice and his right to challenge monolithic thought and the neo-Soviet policing of wrongthink, which we are seeing creep slowly through the United Kingdom like a slow acting poison.
We are fighting cases like this all over the country. You can support Mr. Hogg and others like him at FightTheFines.co.uk.
Comment:
Another example of the police acting against innocent people is found here, where a woman in Liverpool was given a hefty fine for praying outside an abortion clinic. It’s been utterly astonishing to see how the police have turned against the people during these lockdowns. Does that concern you? Or, are they “just doing their job” as, probably, the majority of the population would say, in defence?
Editor,
Just made a small donation to the Rebel News Fighting Fund.
Here’s hoping that commonsense will prevail and if that doesn’t, may the lawyers win!
Warydoom,
That’s great. These cases deserve all the support we can give, no matter how little. It soon mounts up or so they tell me – being a spendthrift, I wouldn’t know 😀
I think it is very disappointing to see the UK police turning into such bullies. Maybe, as I’ve heard others opine, just maybe we over-rated them in the first place.
I meant to send the link to this thread to Paddy Hogg – I must do that now, assuming I can find his contact details online.
A few minutes later… I have now contacted Mr Hogg to let him know about this thread.
ED I know it’s a different Era we’re now living in but having had experience of let’s say some rough stuff from The then so called underpaid Polis I personally doubt that they have ever changed. This so called present Crisis is just another way they can ( pardon the expression ) kick you from behind. As for Nippy and the Rotten To The Core S.N.P . One could see Years ago especially in Sturgeon a Megalomaniac just waiting to be released upon the Public. Now that She’s in full flow there will be no turning Back from Her . Just as a Lady said in the 80s when The Miners were stopped from Demonstrating. Unfortunately the so called Higher Class never supported them ( or not what I seen anyhow. ) believing that this could never Happen to them . In fact when I visited Northern Ireland in 1982 I was of course driving with Scots License Plates and was stopped on plenty of occasions. I though have to say even then that the Police and the Army were Fairly Fair. I personally believe that this will be their next step. To stop and question Car Owners. Of course having had personal experience of such as I have said it will most Certainly not surprise me . As for Mr Hogg it’s good to see that their is at least 1 good Man amongst the Rotten ones .
That’s terrible the way Paddy Hogg has been treated. That is clearly bullying on the part of the police. He told them he didn’t organise the rally yet they pressed on with demanding that he cancel it. They really are over-reaching themselves but then so are a lot of people who are acting officiously – there are so many little dictators around watching everyone else. It’s madness.
Mr Hogg conducted himself perfectly. He was so dignified and even praised the police at one point. That’s a man of character.
There’s no way they will pursue his case, IMHO. It’s so obvious that he hasn’t done anything wrong. But then neither did that woman in Liverpool who was obeying the rules but just did so outside an abortion clinic, and added “praying” to her exercise. We are not living in the Scotland I grew up in, that’s for sure.
Lily,
I’m not so sure they won’t pursue Mr Hogg’s case – the media will keep quiet about the case and if they want to send a warning to protesters, that’s the way to do it. Everyone is terrified of being fined at a time when money is in short supply, and with the best will in the world Rebel News can’t fund everyone.
Lily,
It’s just a pity that these rallies seem to be organised via Twitter and Facebook so those of us who are not on those platforms, know nothing about them.
I was just thinking that myself – how do those people find out about these rallies and marches, and you have answered that. If you’re not on social media, you wouldn’t know about them. That’s a weakness. I’m sure plenty more people who attend if they did know – although, the fear is so great, that maybe not.
It’s actually quite frightening to know that this is going on in Scotland.
I agree about Mr Hogg – he’s the perfect gentleman in that video.
It will be a worrying time for him, so it’s great that Rebel News have taken up his cause.
It’s also good to know that there is at least one lawyer in Scotland who is on the right side of the argument (I’m assuming that he is not just defending him because he has been asked to take him as a client ).
Re the statement in your comment about the lady in Liverpool being given a hefty fine for praying outside an abortion clinic, I wonder if we might see that being introduced in Scotland fairly soon. A couple of days ago I saw on a website of local news that the Council in Edinburgh was considering bringing in buffer zones around abortion clinics as women visiting the clinics felt “uncomfortable and intimidated” by people praying and rosaries. I have seen the group who pray at some distance from the clinic on Lauriston Place, Edinburgh and there is absolutely no way they can be described as “intimidating”.
Santiago
I think it is almost certain that abortion protesters in every region of the UK will be forbidden to protest publicly, regardless of the nature of the protest. We are now under Communist rule, which is demonic, there’s no way they are going to allow anything of a Christian or moral nature to be seen in public. It will be outlawed, no doubt about that.
Mr Hogg is very lucky to have the help of the Rebel News Fight the Fines group. The thing is, though, that won’t be reported on the mainstream news and so the police will continue to treat protesters in this totally anti-democratic way. I loved the comment from Mr Hogg when he said “we’ve criminalised our own democracy”. That’s absolutely correct.
More power to his elbow.
Nicky,
I thought that was a very powerful comment, as well. It’s so true. Things that were perfectly normal this time last year, are now criminalised. Just being outside the area we live in, could get us into trouble with the cops. It’s beyond belief.
Well done, Paddy Hogg. A very brave man.
The attached link has absolutely nothing to do with this thread subject but I post it here because I cannot find the “General Discussion” thread anywhere, probably because I’m daft. Anyway, Editor may feel free to move this to the appropriate place. It is very interesting,please watch:
I agree, Mr Hogg is a very brave man and I’m delighted that he’s getting financial help to fight his fine. It’s an outrage that people are being fined for doing nothing wrong. It’s a disgrace.
I hope we can find out what happens when his case goes to court.