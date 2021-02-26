Rebel News: Case of Scot Harassed by Police – Obscene Miscarriage of Justice…

You may have seen my coverage of an Edinburgh protest last week. If you did, you will be closer towards understanding how particularly bad things have become in Scotland. Once known as the land of rebels and fighting spirits, the country has sunk to new lows under the draconian rule of Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party, who seem intent on being as tough, strict and unforgiving as possible.

The past year has seen a great deal of new madness across the world. In the U.K. we have been subjected to a stream of arbitrary new rules, and even more arbitrary enforcement of these rules by the authorities. However, the case of Paddy Hogg is one of the most obscene miscarriages of justice I have covered, which is saying something.

Mr. Hogg is a member of the North Lanarkshire Council, elected to represent the ward of Cumbernauld East, just outside of Glasgow. Yet, he has been told he is no longer allowed to speak publicly about lockdown. Just take a moment to consider the implications of such an action: an elected representative of the people has been ordered not to speak on their behalf about perhaps the most pertinent issue affecting their lives.

As you will see from my video with Mr. Hogg, he is an eloquent, intelligent and informed man. He is not peddling conspiracy theories or speaking nonsense — although even if he were, this would still not justify silencing an elected representative of the people. He takes a sober, academic approach to the issue at hand. The Scottish government, led by First Minister Sturgeon, is clearly not interested in debate. They have declared dogmatically what the truth is, and nobody can challenge that — not even elected officials.

We are going to fight Mr. Hogg’s case for him. With your support, we will restore justice and his right to challenge monolithic thought and the neo-Soviet policing of wrongthink, which we are seeing creep slowly through the United Kingdom like a slow acting poison.

We are fighting cases like this all over the country. You can support Mr. Hogg and others like him at FightTheFines.co.uk.