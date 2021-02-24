The Vexatious Vaccine Versus Catholic Integrity – SSPX “Lifeboat” Leaking…

Martin Blackshaw, aka blogger Athanasius, has penned another very strong correction to the Pope Francis-inspired permission for Catholics to take the abortion-tainted Covid-19 vaccines.
During the current diabolical disorientation within the Church – otherwise fondly known as the Barque of Peter – many Catholics, seeking liturgical relief, took refuge in the “lifeboat” provided by the Society of St Pius X (SSPX).
Returning to the traditional Latin Mass and Sacraments, plus the reassurance that the Society preaches only that which is found in Catholic Tradition, has kept a lot of us afloat, this past half-century. It is, therefore, hugely disappointing and, indeed, shocking, to discover that the “lifeboat” is leaking – that the SSPX has decided, for example, to go along with the Vatican line on the Covid-19 vaccines.
Having discussed our concerns about this already here, we feel the need to return to the topic, given the ongoing confusion and unrest felt by many lay people, including those long devoted to the SSPX. Martin Blackshaw writes…
Background
Most of us, I’m sure, could never have imagined just one year ago that in as short a period as 12 months the global economy would be smashed to pieces, millions would be put out of work, Christians would be denied their fundamental right to the public worship of God and the vast majority of the citizens on earth would be deprived of their natural freedom and liberties. Yet, in the name of a respiratory virus, which is relatively harmless for most people, this apocalyptic scenario has come upon the human race with lightening speed.
The culture shock resulting from such a transformation of our way of life is not new to Traditional Catholics who witnessed a similar evil sweep through the universal Church following Vatican II, trampling all that had been held sacred and secure for generations, thus paving the way for the present victory of Communist totalitarianism over the nations.
Archbishop Viganò has more than once cited this work of iniquity as a coalition effort between operatives of the “deep Church” and operatives of the “deep State”, working together to bring about a New World secular Order over which Lucifer will usurp the Kingship of Christ.
That we are in fact living through the chastisement revealed by Our Lady in the Third Secret of Fatima is beyond question. Ours is a time largely of apostasy from God, even at the highest levels in the Church, resulting in victories for the anti-Christian forces beyond anything they, or we, could ever have imagined possible.
We know through faith of course that this time of trial will pass, as all such assaults of the devil on the Church and the world have passed. Our Lady will have the final victory and all will be restored in grace, though we know not how or when this will come about. What we do know is that matters are presently racing to a conclusion in this final battle between the serpent and she who will crush his head, so an end to it is not too far distant.
So much for the black and white of opposing forces in the present supernatural warfare, by which I mean the obvious evil and the obvious good as well as the happy outcome that those who are well disposed can see. But what about the grey areas, those danger zones which, like minefields, have to be traversed cautiously if we are to arrive safely at our destination when the war is won?
One such grey area has recently appeared before us and it threatens to wipe out a good many good souls who, in my opinion, have imprudently diverged from the safe path of the Church’s traditional and authentic moral teaching in favour of a more convenient, less arduous route only recently mapped out and offered non-authoritatively for alternative use.
I write of course about COVID-19 vaccines produced from or tested using the stem cell lines of aborted fetuses and the quite shocking position of the SSPX hierarchy in relation to their use.
If the faithful needed reminding that no particular institution in the Church is 100% safe at a time when the legitimate authorities themselves, the successors of St. Peter and the Apostles, are failing so manifestly in their duty to teach and to sanctify, it is in the SSPX position that such vaccines may be licitly taken in cases of necessity where moral alternatives are unavailable.
I first read (and re-read) this astounding and dangerously flawed guidance on the SSPX U.S. website some months back and I couldn’t believe my eyes. My Catholic conscience immediately alerted me to the falsehood before me.
I guess many other simple faithful were likewise seriously disturbed by this development, for the aforesaid website guidance was quickly taken down and replaced with a message announcing that an SSPX moral theologian was examining it, together with superiors, and would post an update soon.
Well it didn’t take long before the same guidance was back up on the website, only in a much longer text which read remarkably like sophistry.
The next I heard was that a certain Fr. Loop had been designated to present a conference on the subject to the faithful of Post Falls, Idaho – one of the largest Traditional Catholic enclaves in the U.S. I can only presume that many of the faithful remained troubled and Fr. Loop’s job was to reassure them. As far as I can tell from some comments I’ve read online, Fr. Loop failed in his task.
While this was ongoing I wrote to Fr. Fullerton, the U.S. District Superior, expressing my concern on the basis of the alternative (authentic) teaching of a number of tradition-leaning prelates whose counsel is that Catholics are not permitted to take vaccines tainted with the stem cell lines of aborted fetuses under any circumstances, given the very grave nature of the sin of abortion.
I wrote similarly to Fr. Loop, to Fr. Seligny, the SSPX moral theologian responsible for the U.S. website article and to Fr. Brucciani in the UK, who has sadly put out the same erroneous and dangerous advice. Not one of these priests granted me the courtesy of a response, which is extremely disturbing.
I did, however, receive a prompt and kind response from another SSPX superior who shall remain nameless for reasons of prudence.
Sadly, though, while evidently of upright intention, this superior is also on board with the “party line” (to use a crude term), convinced that the moral principle of “remote material co-operation” expressed in the works of St. Alphonsus may be applied in the case of grave necessity to abortion-tainted COVID vaccines.
Here is the proposition summarised in paraphrase: ‘The faithful are generally not permitted to receive abortion-tainted vaccines. However, in cases of grave necessity where moral alternatives are unavailable it is licit to receive such vaccines provided that objection is first made to the method of manufacture. This exception to the general rule, in cases of grave necessity only, amounts to “remote material co-operation”, a much lesser sin than formal co-operation.’
Juxtaposed to this proposition we have the joint letter of Cardinal Pujats, Archbishops Peta and Lenga and bishops Strickland and Schneider, reminding us of the authentic moral teaching of the Church. Here are a few excerpts of that letter which can be read in full here
“In the case of vaccines made from the cell lines of aborted human fetuses, we see a clear contradiction between the Catholic doctrine to categorically, and beyond the shadow of any doubt, reject abortion in all cases as a grave moral evil that cries out to heaven for vengeance (see Catechism of the Catholic Church n. 2268, n. 2270), and the practice of regarding vaccines derived from aborted fetal cell lines as morally acceptable in exceptional cases of “urgent need” — on the grounds of remote, passive, material cooperation. To argue that such vaccines can be morally licit if there is no alternative is in itself contradictory and cannot be acceptable for Catholics…
…The theological principle of material cooperation is certainly valid and may be applied to a whole host of cases (e.g. in paying taxes, the use of products made from slave labor, and so on). However, this principle can hardly be applied to the case of vaccines made from fetal cell lines, because those who knowingly and voluntarily receive such vaccines enter into a kind of concatenation, albeit very remote, with the process of the abortion industry. The crime of abortion is so monstrous that any kind of concatenation with this crime, even a very remote one, is immoral and cannot be accepted under any circumstances by a Catholic once he has become fully aware of it. One who uses these vaccines must realize that his body is benefitting from the “fruits” (although steps removed through a series of chemical processes) of one of mankind’s greatest crimes…
…More than ever, we need the spirit of the confessors and martyrs who avoided the slightest suspicion of collaboration with the evil of their own age. The Word of God says: “Be simple as children of God without reproach in the midst of a depraved and perverse generation, in which you must shine like lights in the world” (Phil. 2, 15)…”
Bishop Athanasius Schneider reiterates the position thus In a separate LSN interview, the full transcript of which can be read, or video viewed, here
“…I repeat, it is the most anti-pastoral and counterproductive, that in this time, exactly in this historical hour, [that] Catholics will justify their use of abortion-tainted vaccines with the theory of material remote cooperation. It is so illogical – we have to recognize this in this historical hour in which we are living…”
In yet another interview with LSN, Bishop Schneider warns:
“…some bishops, even good ones, are making a huge explanation to me in a sophistic manner, of the principle of moral cooperation only, without your will, without your consent. But this is for me as sophism which cannot be applied to this concrete case, because it is evident to simple common sense that when you know this – that this vaccine is from aborted babies – then you cannot apply this moral principle, or theory, to this concrete case. And therefore we have to be very careful not to be induced into error because of this sophistic argument, even when it comes from good, traditional priests. This is the danger, and we have to resist this…” Read the full transcript here
Finally, in a May 8 “Appeal for the Church and the World“, signed by a number of prelates including Cardinals Gerhard Müller, Zen & Pujats, Archbishop Viganò , Bishop Schneider and other senior Churchmen as well as countless Catholic journalists, physicians, academics and associations, we find this declaration:
“…Let us also remember, as Pastors, that for Catholics it is morally unacceptable to develop or use vaccines derived from material from aborted fetuses…” – click here to read the Appeal for the Church and the World.
Writing in reply to the aforementioned SSPX District Superior, whose identity is not important here, I upheld this authentic moral teaching of the traditional prelates and other Catholics in the following words:
“I share the view of Bishop Athanasius Schneider and the other traditional prelates in this instance, who insist that abortion is so uniquely and gravely sinful as to render the normal considerations of “necessity” and “remote material co-operation” moot. These are general moral principles that are weighed in matters pertaining to sins common to fallen human nature, not to sins that are against nature and which cry to heaven for vengeance. Hence, the “material co-operation” argument is misapplied in the case of abortion-tainted vaccines and is therefore fallacious…
…I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to contend that those who seek to benefit from these vaccines are guilty of formal co-operation in the sin of abortion itself, but rather that they are guilty of formal co-operation in the use of evil means, i.e., the immoral process of using aborted fetal cells in the production and/or testing of the vaccine. In other words, they are guilty of using an evil means in order to accomplish good–which is never allowed. I apologise if I did not make myself clear on this point in my previous communication.”
Summary…
For whatever reason, whether by simple error or for reasons of avoiding direct confrontation with this vaccine-pushing Pope and his various national hierarchies, the SSPX is seriously ill-advising the faithful for the first time in the 35-years I have been associated with it.
Therefore every Catholic with a sense of the faith, whose conscience automatically balks at the suggestion that we may, in circumstances of grave necessity, do evil that good may come from it, must disregard this SSPX advice along with that of other churchmen, be they Traditional or Modernist, Pope or priest, who propose the “remote material co-operation” fallacy in the case of abortion-tainted vaccines.
We are never at liberty to benefit from an evil means, not even when our lives depend on it. This is the authentic moral teaching of the Church and the faith of the martyrs, who could so easily have burned a mere grain of incense before the pagan deities to save their lives using similar argument in their minds, but who chose instead to die a cruel death rather than offend God.
Let us consider just one example of such ardent faith – the martyrdom of the early Christian St. Sophia and her three young daughters, aged 11, 10 & 9 years.
All four steadfastly refusing before the Roman emperor Hadrian to burn incense before the goddess Artemis, Hadrian proceeded to have the children horribly tortured one after the other in full view of their mother.
At length, when the children finally succumbed to the unspeakable sufferings inflicted upon them, St. Sophia was granted leave to take them for burial, the idea of the pagan emperor being that she should live with the torment in her heart.
But Our Lord had other plans. After three days of mourning her beloved children He took her from this world to enjoy eternal beatitude in heaven.
Compare this example of great faith with that of Catholics today who advise that it is licit under certain strict circumstances to use products made from or tested with the stem cells of brutally murdered little babies. Yes, it is wholly scandalous!
Comment:
There will be people who attend SSPX churches who read this and become angry at the very idea that anyone should criticise the SSPX for just about anything. It’s an immature attitude, if not completely childish.
There will be comments flowing into me by email and newcomers to the blog who will languish in the moderation file, telling me to stop attending the SSPX church if I don’t like it etc. blah blah. Martin will, needless to say, get it in the neck as well.
So, please be assured; we fully appreciate the SSPX clergy providing us with Mass and the Sacraments. Just as we appreciate that the Scottish Bishops are counted among the successors of the apostles. Doesn’t mean we cannot comment on their statements or actions as we may comment on the statements and actions of other professionals. After all, priests are the most important of all professionals.
Other professionals are limited to catering for the well-being of people in this world alone, while priests are charged with the immensely more important work of preparing souls for eternity in Heaven.
So, folks, please don’t expect replies to any emails calling us names for expressing our concerns about this matter. A measured comment – absent any nasty personal remarks – submitted for publication on our blog, is a different matter. Feel free.
Thank you. Have attended the SSPX mission chapel in my corner of the world for several years. I love the holiness of their priests and how ardently they care for souls. However, the Society is gravely in error here. St Sophia, pray for us!
Red Feather,
I agree. For those of us suffering in the mainstream parishes, this is a blow. We expected more from the Society, both in the business of closing churches and now this vaccine. They have turned out to be a big disappointment.
I don’t doubt that there are individual good priests, I know that there are, but if the leadership is awry, then it has the same problem as the Vatican and it’s not an easy one to fix.
Dear Editor,
I have kept a (reluctant) low profile recently whilst following the wonderful content on your website.
Coincidental with the great Athanasius I have been contemplating the same issues, and surprisingly have come up with some (more) bad verse.
COVID DERANGEMENT SYNDROME
I’ve served my 12 months house arrest
For an unknown crime I can’t contest,
I want my freedom – not parole
With recompense for what they stole;
Lost time can never be bought back
From any megalomaniac,
Who only sees in monochrome
With Covid De – range – ment Syndrome.
With shuttered houses on each street
The muzzled sheep who will not bleat,
As empty trains go belting past
How can this man made panic last;
It will last ’till we wake up from sleep
From out our bunkers we all creep,
To recognise that this maguette
On which is based the Great Reset.
Our Pope has had his inoculation
Of baby parts – no reservation,
Perhaps ’twill change his DNA
To talk some sense to Joe Bidet;
When everyone has a vaccine
Any side effects ‘were unforseen’,
Big Pharma all indemnified
So tough luck if your Granny died.
Do not think ‘they’ will set you free
Dictators rule by their decree,
You Will Own Nothing and be Glad
But not resist against Jihad;
The Green New Deal will set you free
You can exist up in a tree,
No going back to the life we knew
God deplatformed in the latest Coup.
Patrick Healy,
That’s a great poem, you have a real talent.
I just want to point out a second fatal flaw in the SSPX rationale for taking these “vaccines” (they are not vaccines at all but genetic modification experiments): this is anything but a “case of grave necessity.” It is a relatively mild form of seasonal flu which, if symptoms actually exist, can be quickly cured by HCQ or Ivermectin, and further protection gained by a maintenance dose of HCQ, with zinc and Vitamin D.
So the SSPX leadership is not only misleading their faithful on a crucial moral issue, they are demonstrating their embarrassing ignorance about this NWO-engineered “pandemic.” There have been some past complaints on this blog about the ivory tower habits of SSPX clergy. This would appear to confirm those habits.
Finally, there is the other disturbing moral issue, which is that these injections are likely to cause serious injury or death. I wonder if the SSPX is aware that they are opening themselves up to numerous lawsuits (unlike Big Pharma, which has arranged for immunity against any consequences for their poisons) for having assured their faithful that there is no problem here. Grave necessity? Yes, those who take this poison may indeed end up in the grave.
Thank you, Athanasius, for your superbly functioning and fearless Catholic conscience.
RCA Victor,
I’m so glad you said that, as I keep thinking the same thing – this is definitely not a case of grave necessity. It’s a hyped up crisis all about a virus that is mild in most people who get infected with it.
It’s just a pity that the SSPX didn’t stand out from the crowd about this, it’s a real pity.
I’m not qualified to teach moral theology, so I don’t know the answer yet, and I’d like to begin by saying I would rather pass to the next world than take this vaccine for several reasons. I humbly suggest that the question is extremely complex.
First off the mark, we have to admit that this is not the usual layman stuff in terms of moral theology and we’re a bit out of our depth. The matter of material cooperation and when it is justified is really something one needs theology manuals for. I’ve read with interest some responses of the Sspx and Bishop Schneider on the subject and I wouldn’t be too hasty in forming a conclusion that any statement yet treats the whole picture, although Fr Sherry’s statement does treat of the cooperation issue in some detail.
The other thing which needs to be frankly said is that the fetal stem cells are not the only moral reason for refusing the vaccine. There are others, such as a legitimate and mandatory concern for one’s own physical health.
There are several issues which still need looked at in order to form a complete judgement.
The first thing to be said is that the abortion tainted vaccine is evil and must be fought in principle. Both the Sspx and the aforementioned bishops would agree on this aspect,
The point of divergence, as I see it, is on two matters.
The first matter is the aspect of publicly calling out the scamdemic for what it is, and I cannot deny that there is a an unwillingness, no doubt well-intentioned and for what they consider grave motives, to call it out on the part of the leadership of the Sspx. That is evident to our eyes. This means that the leadership is writing on a moral question decontextualised from the real situation we are in. This results in a rather bland tone out of keeping with the horror of the concrete situation. One is totally free to disagree with this approach, of course, while still refraining from judging bad motives for the same. I may add that the UK district superior actually did redress this situation by situating the “pandemic” squarely in its real context, i.e. Communism.
The second matter on which the Bishops and the Sspx diverge is that of the possible exceptions to the general rule that the anortion tainted vaccines cannot be taken. The aforementioned Bishops (as far as I’ve read, which in fairness is only Bishop Schneider) allow for no exception, even unto martyrdom. Bishop Schneider bases his teaching, it appears, on the particular gravity of the sin of abortion. The Sspx release allowed for exceptions in serious cases, although these exceptions have been narrowed down by clear statements from at least two District Superiors to very narrow exceptions altogether. I haven’t time to go back and read the original Sspx statement but I do know I found both the UK’s and the Canada District’s far superior. Here is Fr Sherry’s statement, only recently published.
https://sspx.ca/en/publications/newsletters/february-2021-district-superiors-letter-be-not-afraid-their-fear-64271
The second divergence rests on the question of the authoritative basis for Bishop Schneider et al’s statement on remote material cooperation. This type of cooperation does actually exist in moral theology manuals (cf St Alphonsus and indeed any standard tome of morality.). Now, if the Bishops claim that abortion is too grave a sin to allow for even remote material cooperation in a matter of life and death, on what moral basis do they base this assertion? They may well be correct, for all I know, but on what pronciple do they proceed with the idea that remote material cooperation applies to other sins and not to abortion? Are there two categories of crime one non-bloodshed, to which remote etc cooperation applies, and the other category, a bloodshed one. to which such cooperation can never apply? Bishop Schneider compared taking the vaccine to putting incense before false gods, but is this latter an example of remote material cooperation? It doesn’t seem so to me. It seems more like formal cooperation by directly supplying the matter for the sin of idolatry. A comparable example would be giving knives to the abortionist, which would constitute, of course, not material but formal cooperation, and render one liable for excommunication. Again, Bishop Schneider says that it’s “simple common sense” to say that material remote cooperation doesn’t apply when abortion is considered. Now, while I consider he may well be correct in his statement that this is not the historic hour to give way on abortion tainted vaccines, it’s no argument at all to say your argument is “common sense.”. “Common sense” was recently suggested to me as a reason for wearing a mask. Common sense is just a term for what may well be an erroneous viewpoint.
I have come across the opinion that the Bishops and the Pope would be absolutely free to order all Catholics to abstain from the vaccine, but that the principles underlying this command would not necessarily flow from any intrinsic evil of such cooperation in general, but from an application of the principles to the concrete situation we are in, and a judgement of the likely effects of any remote cooperation. Such an application would be a positive law and would be binding, by each Bishop in his diocese and by the Pope for the whole church.
So far, an unaddressed issue for me is: what if taking the vaccine (under serious threat of loss of livelihood or life, for example) had the unintended effect of encouraging more abortions? This might change, not the nature of the cooperation, but the liceity of cooperating. How would one weigh this up in the current circumstances?
Another (publicly) unaddressed issue which seems to me to be very pertinent: what if the cell lines from already aborted babies “have” to be periodically “refreshed” in order to keep the “vaccines” on the boil or in development. In this case, is the cooperation still so relatively harmless? It appears not. I think Archbishop Vigano mentioned this, but I’m not sure.
So, I suggest we pray for our priests and ask them questions on the above, and that we are not too hasty to form a judgement in what is actually a seriously complex matter.
Do form a negative judgement on taking the rotten stuff though. If you value your health and your life, that is!
Fr Sherry raises the issue of the prudential aspect, and Fr Robert Brucciani of the necessity of resistance. These are both Sspx leaders, so while I agree that the response from the very top has not been what I would have looked for, these two are district leaders and therefore a part of the “leadership.”
Fr Sherry, DS of Canada, produced a really interesting study of remote cooperation. Have a read.
https://sspx.ca/en/publications/newsletters/february-2021-district-superiors-letter-be-not-afraid-their-fear-64271
SentireCumEcclesia,
I notice you don’t say whether you agree with Fr Sherry and Fr Brucciani. I would be interested to know.
I’ve just read Fr Sherry’s statement and it does seem very reasonable, that’s true.
I am not sure about the examples he gives, to explain that it is not always a sin to co-operate in evil.
He says “The harlot who gives $5 earned by sin to a beggar does not place him in a situation where he must starve rather than spend it, he can accept the help without approving of her sinful occupation.”
But who is to say the beggar would know how she came by the money? Actually, I am not convinced that the examples he gives are apples and apples, not really equivalent to gaining from using aborted tissue. One of the bishops in America, I forget which, said he would not kill children so that he could live (words along those lines, it was quoted in the previous article by Martin) which is why he won’t approve the vaccine.
I haven’t read Fr Brucciani’s statement, and I do think Fr Sherry’s statement is a thoughtful one, he may be right, but my gut feeling is that it cannot be pleasing to God if we accept abortion-tainted vaccines. For the Church to have been so clear about the evil of abortion for centuries and then to cave in like this so that Catholics can feel good about themselves taking the vaccine is just terrible IMHO.
We do live in worrying times. If Our Lady hadn’t told us that her Immaculate Heart would triumph in the end, I think a lot of us would just give up.
I believe Frs Sherry and Fr Brucciani have researched the matter and are making a trustworthy judgement based on past moral teaching in connection with the issue of remote material cooperation. The reason I withhold judgement on the issue is that I consider 1. I am a member of the church taught, not the church teaching, and these are delicate matters, definitely not the province of the laity and 2. I consider there may yet come to light other factors, such as future abortions etc., which may render the cooperation less remote and therefore alter the initial judgement. In other words, moral judgements are sometimes modified by concete circumstances, and I think this is the angle Bishop Schneider is coming from and which Fr Sherry may be referring to in the latter’s reference to a boycott. There are times in history when a boycott is called for. Nonetheless, one is not necessarily in error for calling the faithful’s attention to the possibility of an exception to the rule. We have to be fair to all sides and their different roles and intentions.
My actual thought on the issue is that the vaccine is dangerous anyway, and of course the abortion tainted ones are sinful to take for a certainty unless there is a grave reason. At the moment there is no grave reason, so outrage and resistance towards abortion tainted vaccines is the correct response. The exceptional issue pf whether under any circumstances one might take it in my opinion is best left to a confessor.