Retired Supreme Court Justice: Lockdown “Thoroughly Inhumane” – You Don’t Say!

As this thread is launched, Boris Johnson is holding a press conference to offer his exit strategy for coming out of lockdown. From the snippets appearing online already, this is going to be a very slow process. Politicians do not give up power easily. Nicola Sturgeon is to make her latest announcement tomorrow afternoon but she’s already told us that her focus will be on “data rather than dates” which, of course, means that she can keep moving the goalposts at will.

Will telling these people that lockdown is inhumane move them, at all? Will it touch them sufficiently to decide to end this misery once and for all?

I think not. What about you?