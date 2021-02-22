Retired Supreme Court Justice: Lockdown “Thoroughly Inhumane” – You Don’t Say!

Comment:
As this thread is launched, Boris Johnson is holding a press conference to offer his exit strategy for coming out of lockdown. From the snippets appearing online already, this is going to be a very slow process. Politicians do not give up power easily. Nicola Sturgeon is to make her latest announcement tomorrow afternoon but she’s already told us that her focus will be on “data rather than dates” which, of course, means that she can keep moving the goalposts at will.
Will telling these people that lockdown is inhumane move them, at all? Will it touch them sufficiently to decide to end this misery once and for all?
I think not. What about you?
Unfortunately I agree with You this time Ed especially now that The Power Hungry Sturgeon is or was under Scrutiny with the ,used to be my Buddy Alex Affair . After all can’t let a good Problem go to waste and Wee Nic has fairly juiced this one up . As to the Inhumanity of this Chinese Disease on the Video the Saying ” Those who think of Death not Life ” I actually think that was put in deliberately as that’s in a Marxist Communist Manifesto all Day long and we know especially the so called Scottish Governments Views. Just a We bit of Black Humour so to speak. On Saturday I received an Organ Donor Letter ( I suppose it went out to all Adults ) that we now have to opt out before they remove our Organs ,it doesn’t say if I will be Dead or Alive when or if this Happens. This to me in this Abortion Euthanasia Death rife Country is Laughable. Also as regards the complete Inhumanity of all of this . Who would have thought that one day prisoners in Barlinnie would have a better Social Life than us .
Well, I have to be honest – those Barlinnie inmates would always have had a better social life than me – I don’t have one at all, unless you count playing with my beautiful 7 year old Great Niece, whose favourite is a hand clap game where we both sing…
A sailor went to sea, sea, sea,
To see what he could see, see, see,
And all that he could see, see, see,
Was the bottom of the deep blue sea, sea sea!
Anyway, enough of this levity… Here’s today’s interview with Peter Hitchens on the Mike Graham Show; they are discussing the alleged lifting of lockdown, with the emphasis on “alleged”. The observations about the population, a sizeable chunk of which won’t want the lockdown to end at all, are probably very close to the mark if not absolutely true. I have no trouble believing everything Peter says today. No trouble at all. See if you agree…
I didn’t know the full story of the crowd (Aussies can be a spirited lot!) objecting to the speech of the CEO of Tennis Australia.
(Apologies for the long post but it’s priceless given Comrade Dan ended the latest lockdown just before the finals especially to show the world what a good chap he is!)
James Macpherson
That barrage of boos echoing around Rod Laver Arena last night was the sound of propaganda meeting reality.
Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka supposed she would get a warm round of applause when she thanked the Victorian government during the Australian Open men’s trophy presentation.
Instead, the crowd hissed and jeered, prompting the corporate spiv to call them “a very opinionated crowd”.
Well, imagine a group of people who have endured a year of harsh lockdowns having an opinion about their jailers?
Hrdlicka, leading with her chin, told tennis fans: “There are many other people to thank that enabled this great night to take place. The top of that list is the Victorian government. Without you, we could not have done this.”
The Melbourne crowd, breathing fresh air again after only recently being released from yet another term of home imprisonment, was having none of it.
The stadium erupted in a cacophony of boos.
Hrdlicka just stood there, barely able to disguise her disgust at the crowd’s impertinence. Behind her, the tournament sponsor’s representative could be seen covering his face with his hand.
Victorians were booing Dictator Dan on live television. Did they not know this was being broadcast around the world?
How are we to maintain fake news when real life is permitted to interrupt?
Where were the police? Wasn’t booing – along with almost everything else – against the chief health officer’s orders?
The #IStandWithDan mob immediately took to social media to denounce the crowd’s reaction as “embarrassing” and “disheartening”.
“The booing in the crowd was a global disgrace. With the world watching,
privileged Australian Open crowd behaviour was disgusting,” wrote one.
Yes. Damn the middle class. You can’t take them anywhere.
This was a perfect example of why Dictator Dan had been right to lock them in their homes and to prevent their free assembly. See what happens when you trust the public with a little bit of freedom?
If there is to be another Australian Open, the government and their partners will need to ‘fortify’ the crowd.
Hrdlicka had one job last night: to honour Open winner Novak Djokovic and thank the army of volunteers who made the tournament possible.
But continuing the recent tradition of Australian sports administrators with a tin ear, she could not help herself but use the moment to genuflect before Chairman Dan.
But worse, right before Djokovic – a well-known anti-vaxxer – was about to be presented with his ninth Australian Open trophy, Hrdlicka decided to ignore the
tennis and push the coronavirus vaccine.
“With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in many countries around the world, it’s now a time for optimism and hope for the future,” she lectured.
Rather than cheer for the vaccine, the crowd booed and hissed.
Again, Hrdlicka looked stunned. Why would people boo the vaccine? Why would they not appreciate a tennis administrator’s free medical advice?
But, of course, it wasn’t a boorish mob booing a vaccine, it was a fed-up citizenry tired of having the thug State and its apologists turn every aspect of life into a political rally for scoring points against ideological opponents.
Tennis Australia and the Daniel Andrews got what they deserved last night.
Victorians, on the other hand, deserve a lot better — not least of which is to be being left alone to simply enjoy the tennis.
The longer this goes on the more obvious it is that our political leaders are criminals who need to be exposed and called to account for their actions. It is very evident now after nearly a year that these methods have nothing to do with health and everything to do with a Communist restructuring of our lives. Apart from a very small few exceptions, the entire political class is in on this along with the media and the police. I am now in no doubt that our freedom and way of life is being taken away by these evil conspirators.
The problem is I go to a shop like Morrisons and everyone is wearing a mask. The entire nation is full of lazy people who no longer educate themselves, they really are just sheep. I’m told now that the latest fad is the wearing of two masks! I mean, how crazy does it have to get before people with any kind of IQ start asking serious questions?
The only explanation I have for the mass blindness and compliance is that most people are now without the grace of God, they simply can’t see the evil that has taken control of them and their lives. They are all so convinced that this life is the only life that they’ll do anything, submit to anything, rather than face what for them is the end of existence. Such is the pagan society in which we live, and now it has its very own brutal dictators in the corridors of power. Human beings never learn!
I agree, Athanasius.