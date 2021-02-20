Are Vaccine Passports/Certificates Forced Vaccination by the Back Door… Immoral?

Comment:
Dominique is on her own, alone in arguing against vaccine passports and certificates, which she claims amounts to forced vaccination – but is she right?
Comment:
Yes!
It’s typical TV tactics to put on a debate which is 4 against 1, counting the two presenters. It’s deliberately set up to make Dominique look like an extremist, with the usual suggestions that those who refuse the vaccine are selfish and everyone needs to be protected against them. The lie is that the vaccine is not being “forced” – they latch onto that word – but if the “consequences” of the choice not to have the vaccine means that you can’t use ordinary facilities like shops, then it definitely is being forced. We are forced to have it if we want to use public transport, buy food etc.
They said after the war and the scandal of human experiments carried out by Hitler’s evil doctor, Dr Mengele who is notorious for his work at the Auschwitz concentration camp – he performed shocking experiments on prisoners. So, this sleazy “nobody is forced, but there are consequences to not having the vaccine” is really evil, just continuing the work of Mengele – experimenting on us. .
Sorry, I missed out a bit – I meant to write “they said after the war that it was against the law to force populations to be vaccinated”
I was appalled to read this article by a priest in Catholic World Report
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/02/19/opinion-is-taking-the-covid-19-vaccine-a-moral-duty/
He quotes the Vatican pushing back on their earlier statement about staff being dismissed if they refused the vaccine by saying they would be moved to other jobs or they could get their jobs back after the pandemic is over. There’s no mention of how they will pay their bills in the meantime. This pandemic is truly separating the sheep from the goats among the clergy.