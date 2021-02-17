Restrictions: Crime Against Humanity: Letter to Scottish Health Secretary…

The following letter was penned by our very own Athanasius aka Martin Blackshaw and sent to the Scottish Government Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman SNP, on 16 February, 2021. After briefly outlining some practical examples of how this past year has adversely affected families, Martin continues…

You will never be able to comprehend the mental and emotional anguish associated with such a nightmare, entirely inflicted by the present irresponsible Government.

If there is one positive aspect to be taken from this madness, however, it is that, being of independent mind, I have spent endless hours researching official outlets for all information relating to the Chinese virus dubbed “SARS-CoV-2” ­- a dubious designation given that this particular Coronavirus has never been isolated and identified by established scientific method (Koch’s Postulates) anywhere in the world, a fact confirmed recently by the Australian government in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Notwithstanding this false classification of the virus, my God-given common sense suggested to me as far back as March last year that locking down a nation in response to a viral pandemic is as futile as it is unprecedented in human history, not to mention unlawful, which is why responsible governments of the past never considered such an approach to pandemic viruses, especially one that is rated 24th in the list of global threats to health.

The World Health Organisation has recently vindicated that wisdom, declaring lockdowns to be both pointless and counterproductive following the utter failure of the initial 4-month effort which concluded in July 2020 with a destroyed global economy, countless millions of ruined lives and a virus still very much alive and spreading.

Whatever happened to that government mantra “we follow the science”? If you really did follow the science then you would know that on May 11 last year Sir Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, declared from Downing Street that “for most people Covid-19 is harmless”, a declaration that has since been echoed by experts the world over.

You would also know that social distancing and face coverings are science-fiction, not peer-reviewed science fact, which explains why the virus continues to spread despite these ridiculous classroom innovations. Airborne viruses have a much longer range of inhalation than 2 metres and are not deterred by silly open-sided face masks. Furthermore, droplets can just as easily enter the body through the eyes.

Another questionable element in this global push to impose Beijing government on the nations is PCR testing. I note that the World Health Organisation has finally downgraded this method of testing as unreliable, citing an unacceptably high number of false positives and stating that it should not be used in future to isolate asymptomatic individuals who are very likely not infected.

Of course, a good many experts said this months ago, pointing out that PCR testing was never intended for use as a diagnostic tool on human beings since it cannot distinguish between a live virus and a dead one. They further pointed out that testing is open to results manipulation depending on how many cycles are used to run samples. Interesting that the voices of these eminent scientists and medical experts were suppressed on social media!

At any rate, this unreliability of PCR testing brings me to Covid-19 mortality and the huge question mark that now hangs over accuracy in the numbering of reported dead, even though it is already relatively low as it stands in terms of global population and very small in comparison with the estimated 70 million people who die in the world every year.

Since my immediate concern is about Scottish deaths, I will restrict my observations to official Scottish Government figures. According to these, 15,000 deaths are insinuated on the government website from a population of 5.5 million, which number equates to a mere 0.27% of the Scottish population – hardly the plague upon us!

I say insinuated because nowhere on the government website is there a declaration of deaths resulting directly from Covid-19. Nor indeed are we told how many of these 15,000 deaths were of people with pre-existing serious underlying health conditions, which, as we know, accounts for most deaths.

Instead, we have the following ambiguous declaration: “6,500 have died who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,300 deaths were registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate”. Given what we now know about PCR testing it is quite possible that very few of these people died from Covid-19. Is this why the website is so strangely, perhaps legally, vague in the matter?





Just to emphasise how harmless this virus is for a majority of the world’s healthy citizens, the American Centre for Disease Control (CDC) released the following Covid survival statistics in September last year: Age 0-19 years: 99.99% – Age 20-49 years: 99.98% – Age 50-69 years: 99.5% – Age 70 & over years: 94.6%. These numbers have not altered in the five months since they were published.

Now, given that at the height of virus infection in England last year 40% of acute NHS beds were lying empty for the first time in decades, and given that more people are at risk of dying from suspended testing and treatment for genuine life-threatening illnesses, not to mention rising suicides and the mental health impact of Covid lockdowns, I want you to tell me what this is really all about.

Official statistics and declarations do not lie and cannot be written off so easily as “conspiracy theory”. This lockdown business, the psychological manipulation via the media to ensure compliance, the mask and social distancing mandates, the surveillance, the misuse of police, the encouraging of neighbours and children to report perceived rule breakers, etc., these are all classic tactics of Communist totalitarian regimes.

In Scotland, the additional singling out of religion for particular lockdown persecution is further confirmation, if such were required, that our nation is at the mercy of a Communist government with a programme to trample the divine and natural law while suppressing Constitutional civil liberties and human rights through abuse of legislative authority. In effect, it is the realisation of G K Chesterton’s wise observation: “Abolish the God, and the government becomes the God.”

As with all such aggressive atheistic regimes, however, the present Scottish government will pass into infamy, as have historically-similar destructive regimes whose leaders thought themselves elected to power rather than to serving office.

It is in the very nature of Communists to want to dictate, oppress and destroy because they are unhappy souls who have not the charity or wisdom of God in them. The ideology they serve, while masquerading as caring and progressive, is diabolic in origin and in governance, inevitably resulting in national servitude and misery.

My one consolation at this time is that the SNP is presently tearing itself apart internally, another common feature of Communist regimes, and will soon hopefully disappear completely from the Scottish political landscape, though not without first having destroyed the economy and the lives of millions.

There is also the hope that one day, when this Covid fiasco is finally revealed for what it is, a good number of people will be called to account, at a Nuremburg-type hearing, for what I consider to be one of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated against humanity. Whether this happens or not is immaterial for none of us ultimately escapes the far more rigorous justice of God in eternity for our actions in this life.

I will conclude by saying that I would rather take my chances with a real deadly plague than live isolated and oppressed under the present Sturgeon dictatorship. How quickly a few weeks of lockdown “to flatten the curve” turned into a permanent police state with loss of freedom and hope for the population, mirroring life in Red China, North Korea, and the former USSR. Ends.

Comment:

Thank you, Martin, for writing that first class letter – it speaks for the majority, if not all of us, on this blog. As a matter of interest, for those who may not know, Jeane Freeman was a leading member of the Communist Party in her youth and the Communist Party is listed as one of her political affiliations on her Wikipedia page. For now, though, do you agree with Martin that we are living through “one of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated against humanity” ?