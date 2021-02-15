England: Restrictions to Ease Soon? Scotland Calling… Earth to Nicola… 

Comment:

Looks like some temporary relief is on the horizon for our cousins south of the border, if only because – according to Steve Baker MP – Easter is a very busy time for the hospitality sector, pubs and restaurants… Er, churches tend to be pretty busy around Easter as well, coincidentally, would you believe. The Bishops must, without any hesitation, announce the re-opening of churches without consulting either Government officials or the virus. God will take care of both.

So, here we have Steve Baker MP in very optimistic mood, talking as if the English population is possibly going to have their freedoms handed back in the near future. Really? I wonder if they will be accepting asylum seekers from Scotland… Nicola, are you listening?

Elsewhere on talkRADIO this morning, we heard Peter Hitchens reminding us that, having handed over our freedom, we won’t be getting it back. He did say that there would be (as has been the case to date) some easing of restrictions, a certain amount of freedom permitted and then there will be another fear-filled reason why we need to have the restrictions imposed yet again, if not another full-blown lockdown.

So, who do you think is closer to the truth – Peter Hitchens or Steve Baker MP?