Those who followed the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump know that the Democrats did not remotely prove their case. Far from it. Being a defence lawyer in that Senate hearing was the easiest task in the world. Mr Bean would have won the day, so it’s little wonder that the excellent Trump legal team wiped the floor with his accusers – figurately speaking, I hasten to add. Given the loose interpretation of the Constitution over there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to impeach a (very) humble Scotswoman for inciting the Scottish Catholic population blah blah. You have to laugh..

However, lest you think that this is The End, think again. The one person whom you would imagine that Trump could rely on for support – the leader of the Republicans in the House, Mitch McConnell – spent around 20 minutes after the “not guilty” verdict effectively undermining the work of the defence team and hinting, strongly, that Trump might yet be criminally prosecuted. That is how his weasel words are being interpreted in the fake news media. With glee.

So, here’s the question; what IS it that causes this undiluted, violent, ongoing hatred of Donald Trump? Is it, as many people claim, because he sought to clean up the establishment – the inner workings of the “deep state” – or is it something else? I know the theory that they don’t want him to run again in 2024 but why not give themselves a rest, and wait until the campaigns begin for the next election. It must be exhausting to keep up that level of fury and hatred – not healthy for either body or soul. So, why are they doing that?

I can’t think of anyone in politics who is similarly irrationally hated in the UK – even those Catholics who claim to be pro-life (such as Jacob Rees-Mogg MP) are tolerated with an indulgent smile. Of course, he is at pains to assure the populace that even if he were Prime Minister, he would not be changing the law on abortion. So, that’s not an issue and I’m struggling to think of any other taboo issue that would excite the kind of hatred here in the UK that is clearly on display in America. Similarly, there is no politician here claiming to root out corruption and crime in the UK. Maybe, of course, there IS no corruption and crime within the establishment in the UK… Moving on swiftly…

As always, Diamond’s and Silk’s presentation of the impeachment trial (prior to acquittal) is entertaining, with some hilarious moments. Enjoy!