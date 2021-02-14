Comment:
Those who followed the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump know that the Democrats did not remotely prove their case. Far from it. Being a defence lawyer in that Senate hearing was the easiest task in the world. Mr Bean would have won the day, so it’s little wonder that the excellent Trump legal team wiped the floor with his accusers – figurately speaking, I hasten to add. Given the loose interpretation of the Constitution over there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to impeach a (very) humble Scotswoman for inciting the Scottish Catholic population blah blah. You have to laugh..
However, lest you think that this is The End, think again. The one person whom you would imagine that Trump could rely on for support – the leader of the Republicans in the House, Mitch McConnell – spent around 20 minutes after the “not guilty” verdict effectively undermining the work of the defence team and hinting, strongly, that Trump might yet be criminally prosecuted. That is how his weasel words are being interpreted in the fake news media. With glee.
So, here’s the question; what IS it that causes this undiluted, violent, ongoing hatred of Donald Trump? Is it, as many people claim, because he sought to clean up the establishment – the inner workings of the “deep state” – or is it something else? I know the theory that they don’t want him to run again in 2024 but why not give themselves a rest, and wait until the campaigns begin for the next election. It must be exhausting to keep up that level of fury and hatred – not healthy for either body or soul. So, why are they doing that?
I can’t think of anyone in politics who is similarly irrationally hated in the UK – even those Catholics who claim to be pro-life (such as Jacob Rees-Mogg MP) are tolerated with an indulgent smile. Of course, he is at pains to assure the populace that even if he were Prime Minister, he would not be changing the law on abortion. So, that’s not an issue and I’m struggling to think of any other taboo issue that would excite the kind of hatred here in the UK that is clearly on display in America. Similarly, there is no politician here claiming to root out corruption and crime in the UK. Maybe, of course, there IS no corruption and crime within the establishment in the UK… Moving on swiftly…
As always, Diamond’s and Silk’s presentation of the impeachment trial (prior to acquittal) is entertaining, with some hilarious moments. Enjoy!
I have emailed the link to this thread to Diamond and Silk, which, hopefully, will please them.
I’m replying to myself to say that I’ve had a reply from Diamond and Silk, just to say “Thank you so much – God bless.”
Very kind – I haven’t replied to their reply because that’s what drives me nuts about texting. I get a message that just requires a simple “thank you” and then the other person replies again to say “OK” and then I reply to say “thank you” and so it goes on and on! Priceless! I usually like to get the last word but I’ll let them (Diamond and Silk) have the last word this time.
Ed I think it’s fair to say that anyone who is on Catholic Truth regularly Loves President Trump, and it’s in my opinion the Real Reason he is Hated is because of his Pro Life Principles and that the Mans Soul is not for Sale . When you watch the above Video and see the Reprobates who Hate him one can see why . Hate is a very strong word and no one in Politics in my Lifetime has been ,along with his Family more Persecuted than this Man . Also one of the Deep State Guys he got rid of was John O Brennan the head of the C.I.A. Brennan a man of direct Irish Descent who sold his Irish Catholic Birthright for Islam. It was people like Brennan and his Mates from the Deep State that President Trump had the courage. And it must have taken tremendous courage to go after them. In fact Brennan has already pushed for President Trump to be charged and convicted for Criminal Indictment a true no user as we would say . As for the rest of the so called Haters of President Trump in the Video, ,it’s no wonder the Chinese said that they were bought off so easily. And as it’s already been said on numerous occasions no way on this Earth did Biden win the Election. Also as you said on the last Blog. Why does Pope Francis ( al not say Hate ) dislike President Trump so much.
FOOF,
What I actually said on the other thread referred to the Pope’s disgraceful comment some years ago when he had the temerity to say that Trump (in his – insert adjective – opinion) was not a Christian – this for building the wall, if I remember correctly. Other critics pointed out that the Pope was kept safe and sound behind a large wall, so that was some nerve and, true enough, I remember seeing that wall when I paid him a visit… Well, not him, exactly, Pope John Paul II… well, of course, it wasn’t a personal visit I was in the crowd at the Wednesday audience …
I have seen quite a bit of the impeachment and it shows the sheer dishonesty of the people bringing the case against President Trump. They twisted the facts and invented tweets and even doctored his speech on 6 January before the crowd, to make their case. They cut out the bit where he said to go and “peacefully and patriotically” make their voices heard. They made out he’d told them to go to the congress building and “fight like Hell”. That’s a downright lie. If anybody is to be prosecuted criminally, it should be that bunch of liars. All their lies and distortions didn’t work in the end but that doesn’t change the fact that they did try, through dishonest means, to destroy Donald J. Trump’s political life.
As for why there is such hatred of Trump – I’ve often asked that myself. Even people in my own circle of friends, hate him. They can’t explain it, they just hate him. It’s weird. They think I’m brainwashed!
I laughed my head off at the video of Diamond and Silk – they’re really a comical pair. I love them. I’m glad you sent them the link, Editor, and I hope they come to read our comments. They did a great job putting that video together to show up the Dems’ hypocrisy. How I laughed at when they said that Maxine Waters wasn’t meaning she wanted to take Trump out to dinner – LOL!
Lily av got the same problem more or less with members of my Family one of my Sisters in Law in Particular. She said ” Thank God that awful Trump is gone he’s a Terrible Man ” Like you I ask what has he done and not just from Her but others I get the same stupid answer ” Well you know all the Bad things he’s done ” I say ” No I don’t tell me all the Bad things that President Trump has done ” again it’s well you know the BBC says such and such ” or it’s The Daily Record. One of my Catholic neighbors of whom I discussed President Trump lots especially with his Pro Life stance even comes away with ” He’s doing that just to get Votes ” when I say that President Trump being Pro Life is costing him Votes he still doesn’t get it and it’s back to well you know. Seemingly I don’t know. Again these 2 Women in the Post Office just after the Election said ” It’s great to see that terrible Trump Voted out ” again I ask what’s he done that’s so terrible again it’s ” Well you know ” i then said that He was the only Pro Life Leader in Western Society. Silence complete silence from them both . I personally think that says it all . Of course Him saying that their were only 2 Genders. Male and Female. Never went down well with the Rotten M.S.M. Especially the Rotten To The Core BBC. I hope someone on here can tell me what ” Well you know ” means for I obviously don’t know.
Lily,
Believe it or not, when I first saw that clip of Maxine Whatsername saying she would take Trump out that night, I immediately thought “and she doesn’t mean I’ll take him out for a drink and a chat!”
However, I’ve decided not to sue Diamond and Silk for plagiarism since, brilliant as they are, truly, I doubt they can read my mind 😀
I agree about Diamond and Silk – they’re pure gold, LOL!
Here’s Donald Trump Jr calling out the Republican party members who voted “guilty” in the trial – shame on them.
Fantastic!
And one of my Senators voted to convict him! 😠😡😫😱
Margaret USA,
I hope that you will email to let him know exactly how you feel – and include the link to this thread to let him know that he (and his fellow traitors) are held in utter contempt across the world.
I hope it goes without saying that he has definitely lost your vote. But there, I said it anyway 😀
Nicky,
“Fantastic” is the word. I have a suspicion that if his father decides not to run in 2024, Donald Jr will do – and win by a landslide.
Diamond and Silk: got spunk!
Victor Davis Hanson is a well-known classicist who works at the Hoover Institution (despite being housed on the campus of my Alma Mater, it remains sane). He claims, among other things, that these sham impeachments are the equivalent of a Communist Party shaming.
https://rumble.com/vdpszr-victor-davis-hanson-on-impeachment-and-the-cancer-of-woke-ideology-american.html
It’s a long one…given the fact that the Democrats and the RINOs have in fact surrendered America to Communist Chine and adopted their totalitarian methods and schemes, I’d say he has a good point.
Which brings me to the question of why the woke eunuchs (Hanson talks about woke-ism as well) of the NWO empire hate Trump. I think it’s simple, really: because he not only rejects their plans, including the destruction of the sovereignty of America and the rest of the West, but he knows how to undo and reverse their plans. On a more personal, self-interest level – I’d say every single wokester knows that unless they attack Trump 24/7, their careers are not, shall we say, secure.
(There is one area in which Trump failed to reverse course, however: the “vaccines.” In fact, he facilitated them.)
So the endless stream of sewage will continue. As Hanson also points out, this shaming theater is also a cover for the appointment of more radicals to government posts and the continuing trillions of dollars budget deficit.
RCA Victor,
I read one commentator earlier saying that he had voted for Trump on the basis of his promise to “drain the swamp” but he feels a bit let down because in so many areas, Trump left things and people in place.
The FBI and DOJ came to my mind – the critic is reflecting on the likelihood that, in the event of his return to office in 2024 Trump would be much wiser in his decisions about the appointments he would make, the people with whom he would surround himself, in the light of the second impeachment trial.
What sayest thou? And thee, Margaret USA?
Will you two say “Amen and Awomen” to surrounding himself with “America First” people and not the likes of the clowns who voted “guilty” in his sham impeachment trial?
Personally, I would put Diamond in charge of the FBI and Silk in charge of the DOJ, with Chris Salcedo in charge of just about everything else 😀
That way, I stand a small chance of being appointed the Scotland Correspondent for the White House 😀
What sayest thou? And thee, Margaret USA?
Editor,
I can’t see Trump running in 2024 – he’ll be 78 by then, I believe. As for surrounding himself with America first types, I think part of the problem is that those who of that…um…orientation, and who are at the same time qualified to hold high-level positions, are few and far between.
For example, I’ve seen numerous objections to his Supreme Court picks as being faux-conservatives whose credentials rested mainly on their membership in the Federalist Society. And we all know how the Supreme Court worked out when Trump was trying to expose the election fraud. Atty General Barr was also from that crowd, ‘Nuff said.
On the other hand, he chose some Steve Bannon types at the very start of his administration, and Bannon is certainly not qualified to be anything but a conservative media personality and a strategist of sorts.
That said, if he returns, whether it be later this year or 2024 (btw, if it’s this year it would have to be through the Insurrection Act. If it’s 2024, aside from his age, will the voting machine problem be fixed? Nope.), I would like to see mass firings and arrests of swamp creatures, and let the chips – i.e. the traitors – fall where they may.