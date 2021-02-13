Pope Francis Breaks With Tradition To Comply With Feminist Ideology…

Comment:
Below, a selection of the comments on the YouTube platform…
(1) Scandalous.
(2) Sister? Humility? Why don’t you start by wearing your habit?
(3) When she says humility, she means Pride…Opposite world we live in now.
Add your comment below – do you, for example, see this as an attack on the priesthood? As a belittlement of women’s central place in marriage and family life; does it appear to approve the culture that all women must have a career, that motherhood/family life are not of sufficient value? What then?
He has apparently given her voting rights in the Synod as well. It’s his way of creating the first unofficial female bishop. There’s something very seriously amiss with this man!
I agree with the three comments in the introduction – if this pope had any sense at all, he would at the very least pick a nun who wears a habit, not a modernist, but then maybe the habit-wearing nuns wouldn’t accept (I hope!)
It is a real scandal – this pope is beyond belief. It is amazing, all the same, to see how God works things so that his promise to be with his Church till the end of time, is not broken. I read ages ago that it was the same modernist thinking that prevented Pope John XXIII from making Vatican II binding on the consciences of Catholics that means anything in it does not break the continuity of Tradition. I think it’s the very same with Pope Francis. He is a modernist to his core so he won’t think of making anything binding, so all that he is doing is just superficial, political stuff.
Which means – I hope and suppose – that the next pope will be able to remove this nun from her post. I can’t wait for this Church crisis to be over, even more than I can’t wait for lockdowns to be over! A new pope who sets about restoring the Church would be fantastic – and not just for Catholics. The whole world would benefit, IMHO.
I think this is an attack on the priesthood. I went to see if I could find out more about her I’ve just started watching this Taylor Marshall video about this nun, so I thought I would post it here because it looks good. He’s going to look at who she is and why she’s been given this post, and other questions