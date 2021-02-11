The Great Lockdown Debate: Who Won?

Comment:
Mike Graham is to be congratulated on his professional chairing of the above video debate between two well-known journalists. The question for our discussion is who won the debate? That will be for you to decide, based, of course, on whether you are more convinced by Peter Hitchens’ arguments or those of Dan Hodges. Watch out for one piece of brilliant “classic Peter” in there – but will it be sufficient to win your vote?
It was touch and go but I think the Peter bloke won it. Which bit was “the classic Peter” bit? Who are these people anyway? Journalists?
The answer to your question is found in two places: (1) in my introductory sentence and (2) in the video itself…. I’d accuse you of having a short attention span but I know you’d only come back at me with “attention what?”
As for the classic Peter bit – well, I’ll wait to see if anyone else can identify it. Too early in the discussion to reveal that nugget… Clue: it is a part of the video where it is designed to really hit you between the eyes – er… figuratively speaking 😀
I’d be interested to know why you think Peter won, and why “touch and go”. Which specific arguments impressed you?
I have only managed to listen to part of the exchange thus far and already I have noticed one fact that Peter failed to mention in response to Dan’s support for lockdowns. The World Health Organisation has advised governments not to lockdown because they are counterproductive. They do not stop the spread of the virus but they do destroy economies and human health. I’m surprised that Peter didn’t quote this, it would have ended Dan’s defence of lockdown on the spot. Otherwise, Peter is certainly more informed and articulate in his argument.
I’ll listen to the rest of it later.
I definitely thought Peter won. There was no contest for me. It seemed to me that Dan was far more nervous and had an inconsistent position based on propaganda words such as “denier.” The clincher of the debate for me was that moment when Dan tried to escape the consequences of the lockdown by quoting a medical authority. He refused Peter and the interviewer’s common sense link between the number of calls made by suicidal people during lockdown and the lockdown itself. He refused to link them by an appeal to authority. Then there’s the name-calling of “Covid denier”- another typical irrational behaviour of the propagandist lacking a coherent argument. Over and over again Peter made the point that he wanted to tackle the question of the proportionality of the response. I could have cheered. Dan Hodges had NO logical response to that, and he looked quite miserable. Because, of course, there IS no logical response. Plenty of people would prefer, if push came to shove, to die of Covid if God allowed it, rather than live in a dehumanised society of masked-up atomised and distanced people. (Not that the death rates as recorded present a grave danger of death for the vast, vast majority of society anyhow.)
Anyhow, my position from the beginning has been the same. If I could save, not just the country, but one county or one town from these terrible laws, I’d willingly die of Covid or anything else that resulted.
I agree with every word you have written – spot on! I feel exactly the same way and I would gladly risk dying of COVID-19 rather than live this present existence of surreal imprisonment – not that there’s any real risk of dying from COVID for those who inform themselves of the true facts,
What keeps me going through this is the hopeful thought that one day all the government leaders behind this crime against humanity will stand trial at the Hague! The truth will come out eventually, it always does.