11 February, Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes: Learning From The Life of St Bernadette…

Comment:
St Bernadette was “always… patient…”
That’s what jumped out at me in the above video – “Impatience” being my middle name. What about you?
As always with Feast Day threads you are invited to discuss any relevant issues, and to share your favourite prayers, novenas, hymns, stories of miracles etc.
Happy Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, everyone!
Editor,
Thanks for this.
Being my confirmation saint, Bernadette has taught me so many things, namely one being that pride is not a good thing. She used a beautiful analogy of the broom as seen below (apologies for lack of syntax):
Here are a few quotes from St. Bernadette that highlight her view of suffering and the humility she had after becoming a popular visionary.
“O Jesus, I would rather die a thousand deaths than be unfaithful to you!I must die to myself continually and accept trials without complaining. I work, I suffer and I love with no other witness than his heart. Anyone who is not prepared to suffer all for the Beloved and to do his will in all things is not worthy of the sweet name of Friend, for here below, Love without suffering does not exist.I shall spend every moment loving. One who loves does not notice her trials; or perhaps more accurately, she is able to love them. I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home. There I shall find my Mother in all the splendor of her glory. I shall delight with her in the joy of Jesus himself in perfect safety.Oh my Mother, to you I sacrifice all other attachments so that my heart may belong entirely to you and to my Jesus.The Blessed Virgin used me like a broom. What do you do with a broom when you have finished sweeping? You put it back in its place, behind the door!”
She was a beautiful humble soul and suffered dreadfully. I think her spirituality deserves to be more widely known.