Cancel Culture Comes To Scotland – Teacher Fighting Trial By Wokeness …

Ed: he didn’t “rant” at all. He spoke very calmly. Indeed, I once attended a meeting at which Richard was present. He didn’t so much as raise his voice during some very lively discussions. So, that’s a porky pie, for starters. But, decide for yourself – click here Private teacher rants about Ruth Davidson having ‘fatherless child’

He also says: ‘There is cause to be concerned about same sex marriage.’ Mr Lucas made reference to statistics published by American sociologist Mark Regenerus, he said: ‘The statistics always show worse outcomes for children from lesbian and gay parented households.

‘But then the statistical jiggery pokery kicks in and by controlling for one thing or another eventually you can make those effects disappear and claim that the children turn out just as well.

‘There’s good reason to think that there are problems associated with/correlated with same sex parenthood.’

Ed: Mr Lucas is hardly the first person in the world to suggest this – check this report…

Mr Lucas now faces being removed from the teaching register altogether following a complaint by a parent.

Ed: which is a total disgrace. And this parent will, no doubt, pay lip-service to the importance of teaching her offspring to be tolerant of everyone, all opinions and none. Hypocrite.

The GTCS charges read: ‘The meaning and effect of these statements in the 2018 video, is that homosexuality is undesirable as it causes physical and mental health problems. ‘That same sex parenting is inferior to, and is of less value, than heterosexual parenting and should be discouraged as it is harmful to children. The charges continue: ‘Such statements are offensive and/or communicate intolerance, prejudice, discriminatory and/or, are potentially discriminatory. ‘…as a reasonable and properly informed member of the public, having regard to the content of your statements, would conclude that you were intolerant of and prejudiced against same sex parents and would discriminate against them and their children in the course of your duties as a teacher.’

Ed: I beg to differ On the contrary, any and all thinking persons will conclude that it is the GTCS and the parent responsible for putting Richard Lucas on trial for his beliefs who are intolerant, offensive, prejudiced, and discriminatory. Any “reasonable and properly informed member of the public” will reach that conclusion in jig-time. Those, that is, who are not yet fully brainwashed – not to say terrified – by the Woke Witch-hunters. Those who can see through the persecution of Richard Lucas. Those, in other words, who can think for themselves. Outside the Woke Box. They know exactly what is going on here. And it’s got absolutely nothing to do with tolerance.

Speaking today to the panel, Mr Lucas said: ‘I admit to making the comments – I do not think that I am unfit to teach.’

Ed: Bravo, Mr Lucas. That’s the only way to deal with bullies – stand your [righteous] ground.

Mr Lucas also took to his Facebook page on Saturday to defend his actions. He said: ‘I still hold the views expressed in the ‘offending’ video and I will continue to articulate these views regularly and publicly as I see fit.

Ed: Bravo, Mr Lucas!



‘Whatever the outcome, I will immediately restate my views publicly and explicitly reject the right of GTCS to restrict my freedom of speech in this way.’

Ed: Bravo, BRAVO! Mr Lucas.



Mr Lucas, who is representing himself at the hearing, today cross examined former Headmaster of Merchiston Castle Andrew Hunter.

Ed: Oh, that is one wall on which I would love to have been a fly.



Mr Hunter told the panel how he had tried to talk to Mr Lucas about his views, saying: ‘I tried my hardest to nurture you to see that your views had always put you on a collision course. ‘It is in my personal view that in such a vocation we cannot adopt such a view that was expressed in the video. ‘I don’t think it’s our right to irrespective of what any religious texts may say. Whether it’s the bible or the quran.’

Ed: WOW! He’s a treasure, eh? His patron saint is Pontius Pilate. Hand him a bowl of water and a clean towel (or maybe sanitizer would be more woke). As an aside allow me to opine that maybe he should be on trial himself: for a Headmaster, his command of the English language isn’t the best – and isn’t “Headmaster” a tad sexist? Just sayin’ …

Mr Lucas then quoted the Catechism of the Catholic Church to which legal advisor Gareth Jones interrupted, saying: ‘The purpose of the witness is not to descend into personal attacks during cross examination.’

Ed: note: Richard is not a Catholic but a committed Evangelical Protestant – that he quotes from the Catechism, is evidence, right there, that he’s no bigot.

Mr Lucas closed his questioning by asking: ‘Is your honest belief that because I believe in mainstream Christian beliefs it makes me unfit to teach?’

Ed: that’s it in a nutshell. Answer: yes. Now, read on for the Head’s waffle…

The former headmaster replied: ‘I tried to say to you, do not you think you have to moderate these views to context and meet people halfway. I tried to get you to acknowledge that if we have faith we can not say such things when there are people around us who have some faith or no faith at all.

Ed: this is the bit where Pontius Pilate slaps on that sanitizer…

‘I wanted the best for you and the students.’

Ed: false: what you wanted was what was best for you – an easy life; what you wanted was to get a pesky parent off your back. There’s not a teacher in the land who can’t “picture the scene”.

Deputy head Alan Johnston was also cross examined by the former school teacher. In his statement, Mr Johnston said: ‘He was getting close to crossing the line, a line he hadn’t previously crossed. ‘Richard is clever, he never explicitly says the words I think. He thought the school thought he had extreme or radical views.’

Ed: anyone who thinks the Ten Commandments make sense, is thought to hold “extreme or radical views.” Thanks for the tip. We know which private school we won’t recommend to our wealthy friends when we make some said wealthy friends.

Mr Lucas was adamant during the hearing that the school was monitoring his political party the Scotland Family Party.

Ed: and that is without a doubt. Check out the Scottish Family Party short introductory video here… With widespread publicity, the new Scottish Family Party is a real threat to the inhabitants of Holyrood – they could entirely change the shape of the next Scottish Parliament.

When he questioned Mr Johnston about this, the deputy head said: ‘I think initially we thought that people have the right to an opinion – we were not monitoring your online behaviour.

Ed: well, initially you were right. You should have stuck with that thought and told the pesky parent what to do with her woke complaint.

Mr Lucas questioned Mr Johnston further, asking: ‘My video supposedly infringed aspects of Merchiston Castle – did it?’

Mr Johnston replied: ‘Voicing an opinion which makes anyone feel less accepted is intolerable. Our values are to be accepting.’

Ed: well, the best way to teach is by example, so you need to show Mr Lucas that HE is accepted; that HIS values are accepted. Simple, really.

The hearing continues. Source