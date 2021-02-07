IS talkRADIO “The Home Of Free Speech”? Just Ask Peter Hitchens… 

Comment:

The censored segment in the Mike Graham/Peter Hitchens interview is very significant. Peter Hitchens isn’t saying anything that has not been said on this blog many times. So, what do the executives at talkRADIO know that the rest of us have not been told? Guesses welcome…

Having lived in the Soviet Union – and he makes frequent references to the fact – Peter seems to be more aware than just about anyone else in the world of journalism/media that what is going on right now in the UK has led us into living life as populations do under Communist dictatorships.

If only we could find an informed and committed Catholic journalist who would speak up in the same confident way, with the ability to concisely explain the 1917 Fatima apparitions, including the later prophecy revealed by the Fatima seer, Sr Lucia; in an interview with American Historian Professor William Thomas Walsh in 1946, Sr Lucia said that every country in the world would be overtaken by Communism, reinforcing the earlier warnings that Communism would spread unless the Pope & Bishops consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. Russia, the first nation to publicly disown the very existence of God in its governance, has to be given back to God, and until that happens in the manner prescribed at Fatima, the world (and Church) will continue in turmoil.

So, please… is there a Catholic journalist in the house?