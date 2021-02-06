USA Election NOT Stolen, Great Train Robbery A Hoax… Get It Now, Folks?

Click here to view the above bombshell video, exposing the truth about the 2020 Election. It’s lengthy, around 2 hours, but essential viewing.
And remember, we have Joe Biden’s own admission that the 2020 election was not exactly kosher: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organisation in the history of American politics.” (24 October, 2020) …
Comments invited…
In addition to the above clear evidence of fraud, those who are in-the-know are getting more brazen about it by the nano second. See this report from Laura Ingraham of Fox News…
They are brazen because they know, that unless a miracle occurs, they will get away with it. The only thing that could now save USA and Western Civilisation, would I understand be military action ; but are almost the entire US establishment corrupt, including the military, as in Europe? Civil unrest won’t achieve anything as its what Biden and co want.
Mary,
Not only is the entire US establishment corrupt, but the entire world is corrupt. Here in the UK, there is self-evident corruption at the highest levels.
Although I do believe that we need to always act in whatever way we can, both regarding the USA election fraud and here, the Covid / lockdown scandal, in the end, it’s going to be a supernatural solution. Nothing short of divine intervention can possibly put right what has gone wrong in both the world and the Church, now.
Mary,
They are totally brazen. It’s hard to believe that they just told “Sleepy Joe” to hunker down and wait until it was all over, he was going to win anyway and that is exactly what happened.
Anybody who thinks Trump lost that election is a sandwich or two short of a picnic, as the saying goes.
ED as it has been said on here by others . Even a Ten Year Old would have known this was a Fraud. I mean who would actually Vote for Biden or more importantly Harris ,as Biden cannot now even carry out a Normal Conversation. I always say to the ones who say Biden and Harris won. What was the Difference between a President Trump Rally and a Joe Biden Rally. The answer is 80.000 . I actually think their was a Biden Rally where only 11 turned up . 6 were Security Men and the other 5 were Biden Family members. Hunter Biden wasn’t there as he had a Meeting with the Chinese Satan to determine what price His Soul was worth. As for the Video above the sorry thing is that their is nothing new as far as those 2 Reprobates Zukerberg and Dorsey are concerned. Both to me are pure evil and are probably making sure that the Godless Marxist agenda will carry on unbroken if Soros goes to his appointed place . We as Catholics must also remember that Francis called up Biden ASAP to congratulate his win . God Help Us Especially Our Children.
FOOF,
Your opening remark reminds me of something Groucho Marx said a while back, to the effect that he was being told that even a five year old could understand this, so please, would someone go out and get me a five year old child!”
Not meaning to trivialise the issue, but I know that you enjoy a joke 😀
PS – I hope you watched the Mike Lindell video as well as the Laura Ingraham video… one’s long and one’s short, so I’m betting that you’ve taken the easy way out… 😀