Vaccines: Catholics To Benefit From Murdered Babies On Vatican Say-So? 

I wanted to share with you the most recent posting that my wife Vickie and I placed on our page concerning what we see as a shift in emphasis by many Catholics away from opposing the COVID-19 vaccine for moral reasons to relying on arguing pragmatically that the vaccine is dangerous (which it truly is).
If you would like to use our posting, please feel free to do so. Or you link to it, if you prefer …the priests here in Post Falls are apparently following the SSPX hierarch lead, unfortunately, even to the point of having held a “vaccine presentation” on 4 January. We have our take on that in an earlier posting that you may find interesting. On Distractions and Staying Focused | Tradidi Quod et Accepi (wordpress.com)
In any event, please let me know what you think, and feel free to use what you wish from our blog. Ends.
Coincidentally, I also received an email last night from a reader at home, here in Scotland, who is puzzled that her priest is promoting the vaccine – if the CDF has approved it then surely Catholics may take it?
Given the continuing confusion surrounding the Catholic position on this (and on just about everything else, under the Francis pontificate), I think it’s time for another thread on the subject of the Covid vaccines. Below, then, the text of the above linked article from the Tradidi Quod et Accepi blog…
From the Tradidi Quod et Accepi Blog…
On Distractions and Staying Focused
Over the last couple of weeks, the focus of the COVID-19 debate seems to have shifted — amongst Christians in general, and some Catholics in particular — from the moral liceity of abortion-tainted vaccines and pharmaceuticals to the dangers of the shots. It is a distraction that should give us concern; for the logical extension of the argument is that when or if we have a safe COVID-19 vaccine, there will no longer be any basis for objection. When I tried to re-focus a friend of many years on the real issue — the immorality of any vaccine associated with murdered babies — he argued we would never be able to convince our legislators of the evil of the vaccine on moral grounds, so we should shut down the vaccination program through the pragmatic approach of sounding the public health warning.
No doubt, many of those who agree with my pragmatic friend have viewed the interesting video making the rounds on “social media” of Dr. Simone Gold, of Frontline Doctors. In the video, Dr. Gold, who is also an attorney, gives a convincing presentation at what appears to be a Protestant church earlier in January, on the many dangers of what she correctly calls “experimental biological agents” being injected into millions of Americans. Some of you may remember that Dr. Gold and several of her colleagues had gone to Washington, D.C., several months ago and held a press conference there to promote the common sense approach of using hydroxychloroquine and zinc in the treatment of what Frank Walker of Canon 212 humorously calls “the Blessed and Eternal Virus.” You can view the hour-long video here:
Dr. Simone Gold: Experimental Biological Agents [Ed: YouTube removed Dr Gold’s video, but you can view it here ]
Dr. Gold’s sound arguments notwithstanding, most of us are adamant that the focus of the opposition to these vaccines should be on their lack of moral liceity. We should be even more insistent that the current COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are morally unacceptable after viewing the recent video of Lifesite’s John-Henry Westen interview of vaccine research expert Pamela Acker. Viewing this video will be an hour well spent:
Lifesite: Pamela Acker; Vaccine expert explains how aborted baby cells taint covid vaccines
Biologist Pamela Acker puts some big lies to rest in this interview, including the fable from “fact-checkers” (and unfortunately from some priests in the SSPX) that specific lines of what is termed “fetal cell lines” were perpetuated from two or three babies killed thirty of forty years ago. In fact, these stem cells/DNA (which Fr. Chad Ripperger correctly insists must be buried with a Christian burial) actually consist of stem cells/DNA from scores of murdered babies. The lie, for example, that HEK-293, which was used in both the development and testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, were not just from the one baby we were told was killed in 1973. In fact, in the interview, Pamela Acker specifically mentions HEK-293:
[T]he HEK stands for Human Embryonic Kidney, but 293 stands for . . . the 293rd experiment that this particular researcher did to develop a cell line. And that doesn’t mean that there were 293 abortions, but for 293 experiments you need far more than one abortion. And we’re talking probably 100s of abortions. And, this was done with the collaboration of some hospitals. And there was a group in Sweden that was involved in developing the WI-38 cell line, so a different cell line, but they routinely were aborting babies for the use in trying to develop fetal cell lines.
There is far too much info in the interview — some quite gruesome — to allow me to dwell on all the points that this courageous young biologist makes. I am anxiously awaiting her book, which is on back order. I will be reviewing Pamela Acker’s Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, on this site in the near future, God willing. In the meantime, you can order the book from the Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation at:
Kolbe Center; Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective, Pamela Acker
It comes down to this: the tragic fact is that even if a vaccine does not use mRNA, nor contain oncogenic elements, most are either tested with or contain stem cells of brutally murdered babies — many, many more than we were being told by the Left and sadly, by the SSPX, which bought into the idea years ago that fetal cell line WI-38, for example, was from a single baby aborted forty years ago, as articulated on page 9 of the Dr. Timothy P. Collins, M.D., article in the Angelus “Vaccine” issue of February, 2006. In fact, a 2018 video of a court case in which the ghoulish vaccine researcher and developer, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, was a witness, is eye-opening and nauseating. Parts of the original footage (in which Dr. Plotkin, under oath, reluctantly admits that seventy-six murdered babies were used in the development of the stem cell line WI-38) have been included in another gut-wrenching Lifesite video here:
THE PROOF: Many aborted babies used in vaccine creation
As an aside, Dr. Collins makes this unfortunate statement in the second paragraph of his article in that issue: “I accept the usefulness of mass vaccinations in general.” The fact of the matter is, there is at the very least reasonable doubt that most of the vaccines routinely required for children today were ever really necessary. I will address this in a future posting; but for an excellent analysis of this, take some time to peruse the “Learn the Risk” website, particularly:
Learn the Risk: Did diseases decline because of vaccines? Not according to history
Unfortunately, too many traditional Catholics buy into the disinformation propagated in the infamous Angelus issue of February 2006 regarding the SSPX change of heart on Rubella vaccines. The issue was prompted, of all things, by the pronouncement the year before by the Pontifical Academy for Life, that itself allowed Catholics the possibility of taking abortion-tainted vaccines like Rubella, if there were no alternative and if one makes his objection known. The Angelus issue included the entire text of the PAL “decision”. I have a copy of the February 2006 Angelus issue before me as I write. The article by Dr. Collins is obviously the centerpiece of the issue, and clearly breaks with the statement in 2000, by then-District Superior (and physician) Fr. Peter Scott. At that time, Fr. Scott was disseminating what he described as the teaching of Holy Mother Church regarding the moral theology principle of “cooperation in evil” with respect to abortion-tainted vaccines such as the Rubella shot. But in the February 2006 “Vaccine” issue of the Angelus, Fr. Scott, referred to as the “publisher emeritus,” changes his mind. On page 14 of that issue, he can hardly contain his enthusiasm for the June, 2005, statement from the Pontifical Academy for Life:
It is a surprising relief and unusual joy to find this quandary resolved authoritatively for Catholics. The document . . . is admirable and refreshing to see. (The PAL document) does allow the possibility of using such vaccines in the case of necessity for the health of one’s children when no other alternative exists, such being a very remote and material cooperation in the evil of abortion.
The February, 2006, issue is still available from Angelus Press. It is a sad and even heartbreaking realization — but an undeniable fact — that the SSPX unfortunately opened the door publicly to the possibility of taking abortion-tainted vaccines for “proportionate cause” with that Angelus issue – a break with what had previously been taught to the laity in the pews. Most recently, the awful article that appeared in December, 2020, on the sspx.org website should give all traditional Catholics pause. It is absolutely scandalous! All of a sudden, we agree with something out of “Modernist Rome,” as Archbishop Lefebvre so often called the cesspool on the banks of the Tiber. In fact, here is what Archbishop Viganò has to say about the Pontifical Academy for Life:
When we consider the new orientation of the Pontifical Academy for Life… we cannot expect any condemnation of those who use fetal tissue from voluntarily aborted children. Its present members hope for mass vaccination and the universal brotherhood of the New World Order, contradicting previous pronouncements of the same Pontifical Academy.
If you bring up objections to an SSPX priest, many will give you the three “talking points” reportedly being proffered as responses on at least three continents (though there are many priests who dissent from the official position):
- “You are too emotional!”
- “It is a very complex matter, and you are simply laymen;”
- “Don’t you trust us?”
Well, there is a plethora of responses I could give to each of those, but the bottom line is that sometimes, we lay people have to stand up, with a properly formed conscience and a sensus Catholicus, for what we know is the immutable teaching of the Catholic Church from time immemorial. We were told from the pulpit last week that we have to “discern spirits” and we were given elements of the three arguments above — obviously a thinly veiled slap on the wrist for those faithful at Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls that have pushed back against what was disseminated in the unfortunate “vaccine talk” of 4 January. We must stand our ground and remind priests that they cannot assume we are stupid. Furthermore, there are many, many Catholics – both traditional and Novus Ordo – who have discerned correctly that vaccines containing murdered baby stem cells (as described by Pamela Acker) or derived from such testing are morally wrong. Period!
We are on the right side of this issue, and we are in good company. Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, and countless prelates and priests throughout the world stand with us! Here is Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, one of the few courageous American bishops, who wrote on 22 January, the anniversary date of the Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton Supreme Court decisions:
All the political posturing on vaccines is truly disgusting. The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born. I renew my pledge . . . I will not extend my life by USING murdered children. This is evil. WAKE UP! (Upper case in the original)
Dear readers, don’t be led astray by the distraction of the (very real) medical/scientific/health problems of the vaccines. And do not listen to those who try to rationalize that taking abortion-tainted vaccines is only “remote” cooperation in evil. It is sheer sophistry! These extractions and subsequent murders of babies for the sole purpose of medical “research” continue today. It is why Bishop Athanasius Schneider calls it “concatenation.” It is not only a linkage, it is an interdependence. Worse, by taking such morally unacceptable vaccines, we create a demand for more and more babies to die these horrible deaths, as the pharmaceutical companies perpetuate the lie that this barbarism (Bishop Schneider calls it “cannibalism”) is needed. So do not be distracted. Let’s stay focused on the real issue: the horrendous evil of abortion-tainted vaccines. May Almighty God grant us victory in this combat against the forces of darkness, which seem to have seduced so many of those who should be with us! [Emphasis added]
Note: I have emailed the link to this discussion to the three SSPX priests at Post Falls – the Prior as well as the Principal and Vice-Principal of the school.
Comments invited…
I found that article very informative with great links. I’d seen most of them before, here, but not the one about vaccines not being that important in eradicating diseases. I copied this statement from the top of that page:-
THE FACTS ARE CLEAR: INFECTIOUS DISEASE DEATHS DECLINED NEARLY 90% BEFORE VACCINES WERE INTRODUCED…
That’s dynamite information, right there.
So, since they’re already warning us that the Covid vaccines are not a cure-all and that we’re still going to be open to infection, and getting the vaccine won’t prevent passing it on if we do have it, what’s the argument for getting these immoral vaccinations?
I’m totally shocked that the Pope has given the go-ahead but nothing he does surprises me any more. I’m more surprised, as well as shocked, that the SSPX (the supposed “lifeboat” to get us through the Church crisis) are pushing it. I know we’ve discussed this before, but I have to say, it does seem that God is going to have to send another lifeboat soon, and one without any holes in it!
Lily,
That’s exactly the question that I keep asking – if the vaccine can’t cure you, and it won’t prevent you getting or transmitting the virus, what’s the point of it? Nobody has yet given me a serious answer. Some say it will make us feel better, more confident about going out and about etc. whereas without the vaccine we’ll be in lockdown forever because people are too nervous to go out, but that’s just plain ridiculous. If the fact that most people who get Covid will not die of it but will actually get better doesn’t make people confident about going back to normal, why would taking a pointless vaccine work?
Dear Editor,
Thank you for this post. I have been firmly against any vaccines and the experimental Mrna injection (it is not a vaccine) , whether they contain the baby cell lines or were tested on them. A chat about it with our SSPX priest at our chapel also consisted of the three talking points you mentioned above. I have however remained firm in my objections. Imagine my horror then, when I found out that many, many medicines and vitamins on the market have been developed (tested) using HEK293. My own young autistic son’s anti-anxiety medicine was tested on HEK293. Without that medicine we are physically restraining him throughout the day for his own protection and that of his siblings. It is a horrific position to be in and has put me all at sea.
If you or any of your readers are on any medication, do a search of the active ingredient with HEk293. It may well be ubiquitous.
I can only hope that I have misunderstood the information I have read!!! Because what are we to do? Refuse all medications?
Secretgardenmum
We know that Hydroxicloroquine & zinc is the safe, cheap and moral answer to COVID-19, yet that medication was suppressed deliberately in order to push these hugely dangerous, expensive and immoral vaccines. Therefore, is it possible that there exists somewhere a moral alternative medication for your son’s condition that is also being suppressed? Just a thought.
Athanasius you are wrong in what you say ,and if you don’t believe me then Email Bill Gates at- billygates.co.big.lie.com- and am sure he’ll tell us The Lies The Whole Lies and nothing but Lies . All jesting aside we know that these Vaccines are not just Enethecal but needless also . Since at least September the Good Docs and Scientists ( of which it seems are very few ) have told us of Ivermectin. Zinc and Vitamin D along with Hydroxicloriquine which am sure President Trump used ( correct if am wrong) and he was up and about within a week. Maybe one of the reasons that the drug companies won’t use these medications is that the Words are too long . After all I suppose it’s as good an excuse as any and one couldn’t really see Queen Nicola make a Fool of Herself by mis pronunciation. After all we know how much the S.N.P are set on correct pronouns Etc . I read the above although not the links but I did read on LSN 14 reasons of why not to take this Vaccine and I personally would like to add another. Although to be correct it is in the selfish mode more than anything else . I cannot see how something which has to be kept at – 70degrees Centigrade can be could for any Living Body. Now am no Scientist as my grammar attests to but neither am I dumb which of course is up for debate. The Question at the End of The Day is Easy is this Vaccine Morrally right or wrong and all evidence points to it being very wrong. On the Ghoulish Sense it just gives one a little glimpse into what may go on in these Laboratories when they still have reamains of Children Aborted as far back as 1973 . God Help Us . Of course WE all know that this Vaccine is down to Money. Money. And more money.
Athanasius,
I think Hydroxychloroquine has also been tested on HEK293.
I’ve read some vitamins have, including Vit C, have also been tested on HEK293. We know also that some food companies (eg Nestles) use (or have used) ESC as flavour enhancements.
Of interest, below is a link to a table of some drugs and testing (up to 2010).
http://www.fenichel.net/pages/Professional/subpages/QT/Tables/pbydrug.htm
Here is the link to the Hydroxychloroquine testing.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26429523/
SecretGardenMum,
I echo your fears as my severely autistic grandson is also on HEK293 tested medications to stop him from regularly bashing up his siblings and to reduce his anxieties.
So what to do here? We can lobby pharmaceutical companies but they’re unlikely to take any notice of a mere fraction of the world’s population who protest tainted vaccines as I’ve been trying to do for 20 years. I feel the only way out of this dilemma is that the Church must go back to what it used to be – a moral force for the world.
But sadly, I can’t see this happening anytime soon.
The proof about aborted foetal cells:- https://shows.acast.com/the-john-henry-westen-show/episodes/the-proof-about-aborted-fetal-cells 17 minute podcast
Video of the same podcast is here:- https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-proof-many-aborted-babies-are-used-in-vaccine-creation for those who prefer to watch as well as listen
Westminster Fly,
FYI, that John Henry podcast is liked up at the intro.
I haven’t read the full thread introduction yet – so many house duties to perform(!) – but below is the email communication I sent to Fr. Loop on December 31. Fr. Loop is the SSPX priest who gave the vaccine presentation in Post Falls on January 4, under instruction from Fr. Beck.
I have now sent communications in this grave matter of concern to the SSPX U.S. District Superior, Fr. Fullerton, to Fr. Seligny in Swizerland and to Fr. Loop in Post Falls, Idaho. Not one of the three has granted me the courtesy of an acknowledgement, much less a response. It is very worrying when priests of God demonstrate their contempt for subordinates in this way, especially when the question is one of such moral import. Frankly, it is inexcusable clericalism reminiscent of the pride of the Pharisees, not remotely in the spirit of Our Lord.
Anyway, I did my duty before Our Lord even if they manifestly failed in theirs:
December 31, 2020
Dear Fr. Loop,
It has come to my attention that Fr. Beck has arranged for you to address the faithful of Post Falls on Monday, January 4 in the matter of the U.S. District’s advice regarding use of Covid vaccines.
If I understand correctly, it is your task to explain and defend Fr. Sélégny’s proposition that one may licitly receive vaccines derived from or tested with the cell lines of aborted babies in cases where Rubella is cause for concern for pregnant women or life is endangered by this Chinese Flu.
I am somewhat perplexed as to why Post Falls has been selected for particular treatment in this grave matter given that SSPX faithful all over the world are concerned by Fr. Sélégny’s proposition. For my part, I live in the UK and have been attending Mass at SSPX chapels for 35 years yet my emailed concerns to the U.S. District, citing sound opposition Church teaching, have gone unanswered.
Thankfully, our Prior in Scotland has confirmed what every properly formed Catholic conscience already knew instinctively, which is that sin does not become less offensive to God with the passing of time and it is never licit to do evil that good may come of it.
Pope Francis and his Modernist hierarchy, hardly noted for their moral orthodoxy, are predictably more naturalist than supernatural on the question of course, arguing by sophistry that remoteness in time and human urgency not only dispenses Catholics from all responsibility before God but actually places a moral obligation on them to receive vaccines rooted in abortion, the sin that Pope John Paul II called “a sin crying to heaven for vengeance”.
Fr. Sélégny does not go that far yet he goes far enough to scandalise the faithful with the suggestion that reception of these vaccines is “material sin” at worst, as though such sins are no sins at all. He then compounds his error by encouraging Catholics to make known their objection to such vaccines while at the same time benefiting from them, which is hypocrisy in the extreme. In this regard, I recall the words of Archbishop Lefebvre: “The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the faith, now they sacrifice the faith”.
A number of prominent prelates including Cardinal Burke, Archbishops Vigano, Bishop Schneider and Bishop Strickland have made it perfectly clear that Catholics may not under any circumstances use vaccines that have been produced or tested using the stem cell lines of murdered babies, since doing so would be to participate in a great sin by consent and would aid Lucifer’s scheme to insinuate Church acceptance of abortion by the back door.
In this respect I ask you to contemplate the final sentence in Fr. Beck’s notice, which reads: “Asking your prayers for wisdom and discernment in these difficult times, I am Yours, in the Infant Savior…”
How providential that Father speaks of the Infant Savior whose very life was at risk from Herod, the first abortionist and murderer of the Holy Innocents.
Yes, wisdom and discernment are indeed required at this time when those entrusted with the care of Christ’s flock must be very careful not to fall into a naturalist mindset which places the health of the body above that of the soul.
I urge you, Father, to defy the sophistry underpinning this novel liberal proposition that Catholic acceptance of abortion-derived or tested vaccines is licit under certain circumstances. It is never licit to compromise with sin, especially so egregious a sin as abortion. Remember that your own priestly soul may be at risk depending on the advice you dispense to the faithful on January 4.
May Our Lady enlighten your soul and mind to make the right choice this January, choosing the Catholic teaching of the aforementioned orthodox prelates over that of the misguided Fr. Sélégny.
Sincerely in the Holy Family
Martin Blackshaw
Scotland, UK
Athanasius,
I’m quite shocked that you don’t receive replies to the correspondence you send to the SSPX. I know you have posted material here before and said you’ve written but not had any reply. I cannot see how anyone, priest or layperson, can be serious about holiness if they are so rude as to ignore someone who writes to them with an issue. They keep preaching to us about charity but that’s a very clear and basic lack of charity. I see they are getting the link to this thread so I hope they are duly hanging their heads in shame over there in the SSPX chapel in the USA, as they read this – and I make no apology for saying it. I am not one of those people who thinks priests should never be criticised. Sorry, but I just don’t.
Margaret Mary
Yes, it is extremely worrying when our priests appear to lack even basic good manners sufficient to acknowledge written concerns from the faithful. This was, and remains, a serious problem in the Church since Vatican II and it definitely speaks of an absence of divine charity. There is no way Our Lord would behave in so contemptuous a manner towards the lowly. It does smack of the spirit of the Pharisees, though. Just another sign of the rot in the Church in our time.
I would tend to render another point as to why they do not answer you . Pride is not the First Deadly named of the 7 Sins for Nothing.
Margaret Mary,
Sorry to butt in, but let’s get some perspective here. Athanasius is neither in the U.S. or Swiss District so why need these priests respond? Next, there are a number of different views, it’s a complex issue and not all traditional prelates agree, if someone can’t accept this then why respond? When trying to discuss this previously I was met with nothing more than logical fallacies (strawman, ad hominem, poisoning the well, virtue/genetic, general rule, extended analogy), a rational discussion with Athanasius doesn’t seem possible, so why respond? Indeed, because I agreed with the SSPX this led Athanasius to assume “you are not a Traditional Catholic”. If insults aren’t his answer to something he doesn’t like then why respond? Today, I pointed out how he misrepresented Bp. Vigano, yet he refuses to accept his error. He simply can’t stand a correction so, again, why respond?
Peter,
I’m not in the USA but I replied right away to the gentleman who sent me the link to his blog, which forms the focus of this discussion. Indeed, I always reply, including to critics, no matter where they live.
That’s because I wouldn’t dream of ignoring anyone, whether a person in a room who speaks to me, or a correspondent – which is simply person speaking to me in writing. No difference, in essence. Calls for the same good manners. Occasionally, as happened recently, I receive an email which is nothing more than a (vicious) personal attack, with no question, no specific example of what it is I’ve said or done to annoy. Well, actually, the last one was simply a sentence or so telling me that I was a disgrace to the human race. So, that one I didn’t answer because I could hardly disagree – that would make me look proud and I’m very careful about cultivating my “humble” image; however, when the same person wrote back tauntingly to say he’s noticed I hadn’t replied I then clicked on “reply” and prayed a “God bless you.” End of that particular email exchange. If, however, he’d given a specific reason why he thought I am a disgrace to the human race, I’d have done my best to address it, tactfully, not totally agreeing, but admitting to something to spare his feelings and still not make me look too bad.
Turning to your criticisms of Athanasius.
If he said you’re “not a traditional Catholic” it would be in the sense that you are deviating from the traditional Catholic teaching on this issue. You are agreeing with the “traditional” (SSPX) clergy who have – amazingly – condoned this scandal and are actively promoting this evil. So, the Miss Marple in me tends to think that you are possibly, if not probably, writing on behalf of the Post Falls priests but, hey, that’s just a hunch on my part. I hope you like my American accent. I don’t live over there, obviously, but I’ve watched enough episodes of Columbo (and more recently, Newsmax TV) to have gotten it down to a fine art, with my “yeah’s” and my “hey’s” popped in at the appropriate (I hope) moment. Hey, feel free to disagree, though – having seen Braveheart, I think I can safely say that this Scot does an American accent better than most Yanks do a Scots accent 😀
As for “not all traditional prelates agree” [about the use of aborted baby material) – well they sure did at one time. (See my “sure” – Mel Gibson eat your heart out!)
Athanasius did not make any personal attacks on you – that’s a favourite of people who just cannot say “thank you for that – I seem to have misunderstood”, or “maybe I was mistaken there…”
I regularly have rational discussions with Athanasius, so that’s not true either. Over the past two days, we’ve discussed the merits of steak and chips over Aberdeen Angus beef and potatoes; we’ve talked very rationally about various brands of chocolate. He doesn’t mind being wrong and I am always fine with that, so our conversations are always rational. If I can’t convince him that, for example, a beef stew is better than steak on any given day, I just let it go and he doesn’t pursue it. I mean, I can’t force him to be right, can I?
I’m nonplussed that you keep insisting that Archbishop Vigano is Bishop Vigano – he’s “Archbishop Vigano” – and you believe that he is on your side of this argument, when manifestly he is not. The quote you provided relating to the Pontifical Academy for Life is not sourced. There is no context for it, so it’s impossible to know why you posted it. One thing is very clear – you got it wrong about Archbishop Vigano who is on public record condemning Pope Francis’s promotion of the Covid vaccines. And that public record has been provided here by more than one blogger, if my skim is accurate.
Its’ not a complex issue. Contradicting the Church’s perennial teaching on Faith and Morals ALWAYS leads to confusion which is then dressed up to be presented as a “complex” issue. Gerragrip.
You are either extremely confused on this issue, or you are here to cause trouble. I’m not sure which, yet. If it is the latter, trust me, you’ll be gone in a heartbeat – and remember, an unborn baby of around 5 weeks has a heartbeat. Reflect on that if you decide to take the Covid vaccines, as I hope the Post Falls priests reading this will similarly reflect on that wonderful, but in this context, tragic truth.
“ A number of prominent prelates including Cardinal Burke, Archbishops Vigano, Bishop Schneider and Bishop Strickland have made it perfectly clear that Catholics may not under any circumstances use vaccines that have been produced or tested using the stem cell lines of murdered babies…”
This a false statement. Only Bishops Schneider and Strickland have stated this in their letter of 12 Dec 2020 – viz. rejecting the PAF 2005 Moral Reflections. Burke and Vigano have not. A good rebuttal to Schneider et al is given here:
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/corrective-to-schneider-statement-on-covid-vaccines/
Peter,
You are wrong. Archbishop Vigano has been very clear on this matter
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/01/16/archbishop-vigano-reacts-to-pope-francis-saying-all-must-take-the-covid-vaccine/
Also, Cardinal Burke.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/which-covid-19-vaccines-are-connected-to-abortion
As for the Jeff Mirus article – I haven’t read Catholic Culture for years because it is so keen to toe the modern line, all the time, and I don’t know if they are open to criticising Pope Francis but when I read them criticising any pope was a mortal sin, LOL! So, I’m not convinced by Mirus’s “rebuttal” which is not a rebuttal but a restatement of the erroneous decision coming out of the Vatican to allow Catholics to take vaccines which contain aborted baby material.
Peter,
I have also just seen this Open Letter from Archbishop Vigano on The Remnant site – he is not supporting the use of vaccines using aborted baby cells, that’s for sure.
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5259-open-letter-to-confused-priests-vigano-on-obedience-resistance-francis-and-vaccines
Lily,
Well said – absolutely spot on. I agree, too, about Catholic Culture. They have always been papolatrists, so you won’t find them challenging the vaccine scandal.
Peter
My suggestion to you is that you do some research before writing further on such matters of grave moral import, otherwise people here will think you lack objectivity and honesty.
Lily has already corrected you re Archbishop Vigano, now I do so with regard to Cardinal Burke, as follows:
“…Burke said “it must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses.”
“The thought of the introduction of such a vaccine into one’s body is rightly abhorrent,” he added, echoing statements by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and other pro-life leaders, as well as Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas…”
Here’s the link to the full transcript: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cdl-burke-forced-vaccines-violate-integrity-of-citizens
Athanasius,
First, Lily hasn’t and I note neither of you have address my quote from Vigano.
Second, Burke say “ it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine” to which we all agree, it doesn’t contradict PAFL (2005).
Next…
Peter
If your intention is to detract from the very clear teaching of the Church – expressed by the aforementioned prelates and clearly explained here – then don’t waste your time. We get people like you on the blog all the time, people who make an art of distracting from the truth.
The moral teaching of the Church is very clear and no cheap document from the Pontifical Academy for life – which is well infiltrated by liberals under Pope Francis – can alter that teaching. So say the aforementioned prelates and so says every properly informed Catholic conscience.
I will not indulge you with further comment.
Athanasius, nice attempt trying to switch, but the issue I raised was specifically about how you’ve misrepresented the words of three prelates.
I know you won’t want to “indulge” me because I’ve show to everyone how you misrepresented Bp. Vigano and his acceptance of PAFL 2005. I’ve also shown your inability to take a correction. So, I think I have your measure.
A final note, another, but minor, correction to your previous article. You wield the term “eminent prelates” without understanding its meaning. It refers to those prelates addressed as ‘Your Eminence’ (viz. Cardinals) and bishops (addressed as ‘Your Excellency’) are “excellent prelates”, yet you use the term to refer SSPX theologians (priests) …
Peter
Can’t let you pull that trick, so here it is in a nutshell, no skirting around the truth with a single non-authoritative Vatican document from 2005.
Archbishop Vigano: “The fact that the vaccine does not give any guarantee of efficacy but rather can induce serious side effects; the fact that in some cases it has been produced starting from cells taken from aborted fetuses, and therefore is absolutely irreconcilable with Catholic morality…” Fairly clear, eh?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-on-francis-push-for-vaccination-the-salvation-of-the-body-is-the-supreme-law
Cardinal Janis Pujats, Archbishop Tomash Peta, Archbishop Jan Pawel Lenga, Bishop Joseph E. Strickland & Athanasius Schneider: “…In the case of vaccines made from the cell lines of aborted human fetuses, we see a clear contradiction between the Catholic doctrine to categorically, and beyond the shadow of any doubt, reject abortion in all cases as a grave moral evil that cries out to heaven for vengeance (see Catechism of the Catholic Church n. 2268, n. 2270), and the practice of regarding vaccines derived from aborted fetal cell lines as morally acceptable in exceptional cases of “urgent need” — on the grounds of remote, passive, material cooperation. To argue that such vaccines can be morally licit if there is no alternative is in itself contradictory and cannot be acceptable for Catholics.In the case of vaccines made from the cell lines of aborted human fetuses, we see a clear contradiction between the Catholic doctrine to categorically, and beyond the shadow of any doubt, reject abortion in all cases as a grave moral evil that cries out to heaven for vengeance (see Catechism of the Catholic Church n. 2268, n. 2270), and the practice of regarding vaccines derived from aborted fetal cell lines as morally acceptable in exceptional cases of “urgent need” — on the grounds of remote, passive, material cooperation. To argue that such vaccines can be morally licit if there is no alternative is in itself contradictory and cannot be acceptable for Catholics… Again, perfectly clear.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/on-the-moral-illicitness-of-the-use-of-vaccines-made-from-cells-derived-from-aborted-human-fetuses
As for my use of the word “eminent”, it was not in the ecclesiastical sense that I used it, it was in the general secular sense, for example, to define someone or something that rises above or is distinguished or outstanding. I do know how to address prelates by their various ecclesiastical ranks, so you misunderstood my meaning.
Now, besides that 2005 document you keep going on about, what can you produce from Church teaching, bearing in mind John Paul II’s lament that abortion is “a sin crying to heaven for vengeance”, to convince Catholics that use of these new vaccines are morally licit and not contrary to the infallible moral teaching of the Church.
I think we’ve all had enough of your quoting that 2005 document, without which you could not have made a single comment here. Time now to debate seriously, assuming you are well intentioned. Give us something authoritative, a papal pronouncement that contradicts what Pope John Paul II declared, for example, or something similar. No more memos from the Pontifical Academy for Life, thank you.
Athanasius,
Yet another switch. Stop trying to wriggle out of this. This says a lot more about you than me or anyone else here.
You misquoted Vigano. He clearly references PAFL 2005 as containing the “stated unchanging principles of Catholic morality”. You (and others) might not like it but, hey, facts don’t care about your feelings.
This is what you have to own up to and the fact that you can’t says a lot. It’s that simple, but more than this, it starts to bring into question everything you write. Even if on other matters I agree with you, how can I trust what you write? Yes people make mistakes but refusing to own up to them and make a correction what then? How can you be trusted?
I’ve already asked for Editor to adjudicate. I don’t think she would be willing put here credentials on the line and find for you, so you should infer something from her silence. BTW, Vigano’s acceptance of PAFL 2005 would explain why he didn’t add his name to Schneider’s letter (12 Dec).
With regards to “eminent”, I knew it could be taken both ways, but either way I have you. Either you would have to admit to not knowing the term or you now have to explain why, say, Burke, is eminent. Someone is usually described eminent by their peers. Was Lefebvre eminent? Aquinas? Augustine? Or do we say exceptional, exemplary? What about if we move down the list to Leo XIII, Pius XII, Fellay, Williamson? What’s your criteria for eminent? Celebrating the New Mass with alter girls and giving communion in the hard as your N.O. prelates have done, or is it because you think they agree with you on this one particular issue? See how this fails?
Peter,
1) the document from which you quote has no binding authority and you don’t even provide the full context so that is dismissed as irrelevant
2) “eminent” is a word that is not confined to religion or to ecclesiastical titles. Gerragrip.
Editor
You are so much better at putting the case in a nutshell with a couple of sentences. Well said, though I don’t think it will deter this determined individual who is clearly a moral relativist.
Athanasius,
Don’t you start going all humble on me now, not when you have a front page article in The Remnant doing the rounds across the globe this month. There’s only so much a gal can take…
Do YOU think my American accent is impressive?
Which reminds me, where’s RCA Victor when you need him.
Peter,
Are you having a laugh, as the saying goes? Cardinal Burke has condemned outright Catholics taking these vaccines. Here’s what Athanasius posted, which you have beautifully ignored (it’s a real art form, your system of posting…):
“…Burke said “it must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses.”
Please confirm that that statement does not contradict PAFL (2005) whatever PAFL (2005) IS… ! *
* Kidding, I’ve worked out that you mean Pontifical Academy for Life. They don’t call me Editor Einstein for nothing…
That was a long intro, but well worth reading right through.
The very best bit, the bit I think it not at all widely known, is the heading “Learn the Risk: Did diseases decline because of vaccines? Not according to history” which is linked to a report showing that vaccines have played almost no part at all in eradicating disease. That was an eye-opener to me. I read it over the phone to a friend and he was astounded, never knew that, never heard anything like that before, and he’s over 80. So, we’re really being played for fools and with the clergy helping to push the lies, the government’s onto a winner.
I agree, a great introductory article from a very interesting blog (Tradidi)
I was amazed to read this:
Biologist Pamela Acker puts some big lies to rest in this interview, including the fable from “fact-checkers” (and unfortunately from some priests in the SSPX) that specific lines of what is termed “fetal cell lines” were perpetuated from two or three babies killed thirty of forty years ago. In fact, these stem cells/DNA (which Fr. Chad Ripperger correctly insists must be buried with a Christian burial) actually consist of stem cells/DNA from scores of murdered babies.
Surely, it wouldn’t matter if the fetal cell lines came from baby killed thirty or forty years ago, or this very morning? Is somebody less guilty of murder if he is caught 40 years after the crime, and would anyone who benefited from the crime (e.g. financially) be given a pass, on the basis that the crime was committed decades ago? I don’t think so.
It seems, sad to say, that the so-called traditional priests are no more reliable than modernists in moral matters like this.
More and more, we the laity have to make our own enquiries, keep up to speed with the traditional teaching of the Faith and that includes the moral teachings, and just do not rely on the clergy. Something has got into the clergy and I’m in good company saying that, when you think of Pope Paul VI saying that “the smoke of Satan has infiltrated the temple of God.”
This is what Bp. Vigano wrote:
“When we consider the new orientation of the Pontifical Academy for Life (whose presidency has been entrusted to a person who is well-known for having shown the best of himself when he was bishop of Terni), we cannot expect any condemnation of those who use fetal tissue from voluntarily aborted children. Its present members hope for mass vaccination and the universal brotherhood of the New World Order, contradicting previous pronouncements of the same Pontifical Academy.[1] In recent days the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales[2] has entered this anomalous wave. On the one hand it recognizes that “The Church is opposed to the production of vaccines using tissue derived from aborted fetuses, and we acknowledge the distress many Catholics experience when faced with a choice of not vaccinating their child or seeming to be complicit in abortion,” but it then affirms, in very grave contradiction with the stated unchanging principles of Catholic morality,[3] that “the Church teaches that the paramount importance of the health of a child and other vulnerable persons could permit parents to use a vaccine which was in the past developed using these diploid cell lines.” This statement lacks any doctrinal authority and instead aligns itself with the dominant ideology promoted by the WHO, its principal sponsor Bill Gates, and pharmaceutical companies.”
Notice the reference [3] – “the unchanging principles of Catholic morality” – is to be found here:
[3] Cf. Pontifical Academy for Life, Moral Reflections on Vaccines Prepared from Cells Derived from Human Fetuses, 5 June 2005.
When will people stop misquoting and falsifying what these prelates say…
Peter, again, you are misleading. Archbishop Vigano wrote the following words, and I will add the link to the source of my information – I notice you don’t do that. It’s helpful. I always like to check the origins of a quote if I can:-
“The fact that the vaccine does not give any guarantee of efficacy but rather can induce serious side effects; the fact that in some cases it has been produced starting from cells taken from aborted fetuses, and therefore is absolutely irreconcilable with Catholic morality; the fact that treatment with hyper-immune plasma or with alternative protocols are being boycotted despite the evidence of their efficacy — all of this means little to the new “expert” who, on the basis of absolutely zero medical competency, is now recommending the vaccine to the faithful while using his sovereign authority to require the citizens of the Vatican to submit to questionable treatment in the name of an unspecified “ethical duty.” The bleak Paul VI Audience Hall has been emblematically chosen as the temple in which to celebrate this new sanitary rite, officiated by ministers of the Covid religion in order to assure, certainly not the salvation of souls, but rather the illusory promise of health for the body.”
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/01/16/archbishop-vigano-reacts-to-pope-francis-saying-all-must-take-the-covid-vaccine/
Lily,
Rather than just ignoring my quote from Vigano try and address it head on, otherwise it just looks like you deliberately ignoring it because i) it’s true, ii) you don’t like it, iii) it conflicts with your preconceived opinion and iv) you’re unwilling to admit to holding an erroneous opinion.
This is what you need to address:
1. Vigano wrote “the stated unchanging principles of Catholic morality,[3]”
2. The reference [3] is to Pontifical Academy for Life, Moral Reflections, 2005
3. The PAFL document summary states the following (note c):
To summarize, it must be confirmed that:
a) there is a grave responsibility to use alternative vaccines and to make a conscientious objection with regard to those which have moral problems;
b) as regards the vaccines without an alternative, the need to contest so that others may be prepared must be reaffirmed, as should be the lawfulness of using the former in the meantime insomuch as is necessary in order to avoid a serious risk not only for one’s own children but also, and perhaps more specifically, for the health conditions of the population as a whole – especially for pregnant women;
c) the lawfulness of the use of these vaccines should not be misinterpreted as a declaration of the lawfulness of their production, marketing and use, but is to be understood as being a passive material cooperation and, in its mildest and remotest sense, also active, morally justified as an extrema ratio due to the necessity to provide for the good of one’s children and of the people who come in contact with the children (pregnant women);
d) such cooperation occurs in a context of moral coercion of the conscience of parents, who are forced to choose to act against their conscience or otherwise, to put the health of their children and of the population as a whole at risk. This is an unjust alternative choice, which must be eliminated as soon as possible.
https://www.immunize.org/talking-about-vaccines/vaticandocument.htm
Peter
It is you who misquote. Your quote from the text of Archbishop Vigano left out the clincher words preceding it: “But it then affirms, in very grave contradiction with…” The reference 3 is merely directing us to read the “grave contradiction” for ourselves, it’s not affirming it!
Don’t play with sentences to make points – quote the entire sentence or remain silent.
Athanasius, my first quote gave the full paragraph, there was no misquote. The “gave contradiction” is with the pronouncement from the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales from which Vigano is quoting.
All this tells me is that 1) you can’t read and 2) you can’t comprehend. But never mind, I believe Editor is/was an academic, let’s ask for her opinion.
Peter,
I hadn’t realised that Athanasius has pointed out the “grave contradiction” so sure, I’m happy to give my opinion. See below, at 12.06 am.
You are plain wrong all down the line (literally) and you are also very rude. Either apologise for your personal remarks or blog elsewhere. We’ve enough headcases in Scotland without importing them from the USA. Especially now that we don’t even have Trump to help keep us sane and safe.
In short, be good or begone.
Athanasius,
And,I should have added, Vigano wrote of the PAFL:
“The Catholic Church, especially in recent decades, has intervened authoritatively in this debate, thanks also to the Pontifical Academy for Life founded by John Paul II. Its members, up until a few years ago, gave medical-scientific directives that did not conflict with the inviolable moral principles of any Catholic person.”
Get that? Until a few years ago (before Vincenzo Paglia) the PAFL “gave medical-scientific directives that did not conflict with the inviolable moral principles“. How could he say that if he objected to PAL 2005. Answer: he couldn’t.
Athanasius, I think some apologies are in order.
Peter,
I think you must be well overdue a visit to your nearest opticians. You have totally misread that statement from Archbishop Vigano…
Here’s what the Archbishop says in the quote you provide from the PAFL Moral Reflections…
“…but it then affirms, in very grave contradiction with the stated unchanging principles of Catholic morality… [that such vaccines are acceptable]”
Read it over again and note his linkage with the WHO and Bill Gates. It’s obvious what he is saying, and it ain’t what you think. My American accent is making good progress, isn’t it?
Get it now? Yes, apologies are in order, all right – from you. Big time.