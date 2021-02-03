Is Climate Change The New Religion? 

Comment:
The new Biden administration in the USA is putting climate change centre-stage again, and we’re being told, here in the UK, that once we are successful in suppressing “the virus” (mission impossible) we will have to continue living a seriously restricted lifestyle, including the continued wearing of face marks, to prevent the dire consequences of climate change. So, is Alan Jones right? Is the alleged climate science intellectual rubbish, with the alarmist focus turning it into, effectively, a new religion? A “new religion” note, which has been welcomed by Pope Francis. Or is it nothing more serious than the annoying obsession of a few tree-hugging activists who peddle their propaganda in place of true religion?
I’ve seen many commentators point out that one of the NWO’s motivations for creating a scam-demic to more tightly control the world’s population is that “climate change” didn’t produce enough fear. In fact, it produced mostly yawns.
A relatively mild form of flu, however, once sold as a deadly pandemic by orchestrated effort, has succeeded quite well where climate change failed. And now that we have the requisite amount of fear, well, voila! We can transfer it all back to climate change! Simple as pulling a rabbit out of a hat! And just to make sure we arrive at the desired goal (The Great Reset), those who defy this crisis and try to expose the ghouls behind the curtain are punished financially, as the video points out. So the corporate world, which once provided jobs for the “masses,” is now the reliable vehicle for threats, punishment, economy- and back-breaking taxes, and, of course, death by vaccine.
As for whether this fraud constitutes a new religion, I would say it constitutes an ideology. Not just any ideology, however: it is Communism, that ever-mutating chameleon which always boils down to the same goal. That goal is world tyranny, and absolute control of everything and everyone on the planet by a small group of elites.
Which brings us back to Pope Francis…
RCA Victor,
Yes, climate change is definitely an ideology – a crackpot one – but I think the point Alan Jones is making is that it is being treated like a religion,with the believers displaying the same irrational words and behaviour of the members of any other man-made cult.
It seems clear, too, that the old saying “never let a good crisis go to waste”, is relevant here; now that we are trained in subservience, obedient, compliant through and through, we will continue to do as we’re told, no matter what we’re told, all in the name of saving the planet. Even the signage will be easy to adapt…
Stay Home / Protect the Planet / Save the Earth…
Yip, it has the same old neurological programming (brainwashing) ring to it…I’m already campaigning..
Yes which brings us back to Francis where on this Global Heating B.S. I have a question to put out there .When Francis was in China having Tea and Biscuits with the C.C.P. did he not ask them of the Pollution of The World .After all am sure even Francis knows that 600 Super Coal Fired Power Stations of which the Chinese are ( at this Moment ) Building will Generate their fare share of Pollution . Do the so called powers that be think that the Chinese ( unlike us ) are going to depend on a Windmill Turning to provide round the Clock Power to their Super Factories ,or do the Chinese have a Super Chimney that goes into Outer Space .Again overhere in the good old Scottish Parliament we have a little Anti Catholic called Patrick Harvie .Wee Patrick is head of the Green Party but his first remit is to close Catholic Schools .I have asked -Do Catholic Schools use more energy than Public Schools- but no one seems to know the answer to this .As to the Science of The Climate B.S. their is none .I can remember back to when we had the Smogs in Cities due to heavy Fog and everyone burning Coal Fires and Climate was never mentioned then, even though People with bad Chests could hardly Breathe .The first time I remember any of it was the saying in 1973 which was . Plant a Tree in 1973 . Of course that was soon forgotten when some Scientists said The Earth was heading for a Mini Ice Age . Now you have that idiot A.O.C. telling us not to eat meat because of Cows Passing Gas which as far as am concerned have more common sense than Her .President Trump was the only MAN that stood against the Chinese on that Paris Garbage whilst Francis was Contemplating whether to make Little Greta a Latter Day Saint .As for all of the Bushfires ,most of the ones especially in California were caused by The Green Mob not wanting to maintain the Land properly .Even I knew that . Am very surprised though that Sky News let on a Broadcaster who speaks with a Straight Tongue .And of course it is the New Age Religion.
FOOF,
Speaking of “wee Harvie”, he is now on the attack against Donald Trump.
https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/trump-scotland-golf-courses/2021/02/03/id/1008439/?ns_mail_uid=4b380e32-dcc0-4ab1-86cc-52291b2765dc&ns_mail_job=DM188656_02032021&s=acs&dkt_nbr=010502ti6ljz
It’s totally beyond belief the way the entire world is going after Donald Trump. Someone even said that he was “worse than Hitler”.
The hatred is tangible. Incredibly evil.