Pope: I’m Not A Communist – Honest! 

Comment:
The above video dates from 2015. Questions were being raised even back then… and – in fact – from the day of Pope Francis’s election in 2013. His “leftish” leaning was obvious from the get-go. So, while he skirts, so to speak, the question about the papal red shoes, he cannot, quite so easily, conceal his modernism. There are plenty of modernists reciting (without conscience) the Creed, some on a daily basis, so that particular reassurance is a bit like promising to take out a home insurance policy the day after you’ve been burgled.
Anyway, Pope Francis seems [albeit a tad weakly] to deny the charge of “leftism”/Communism…
Are you convinced?
This clip raises the question, does Francis really not know or understand that he is wreaking havoc in the Church? He claims he is following the Church; he claims he is following Church doctrine. BALONEY. Or, as they say in Italy, BOLOGNA. He knows full well, and he is proud of the fact, that as he himself put it, he is “making a mess.”
He must fancy himself the Vicar of some other church, where his lying twists and turns are the palaver du jour.
I wouldn’t put any more trust in his denial than I would in Bill Clinton’s infamous statement regarding his scandalous behavior with Monica Lewinsky: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
Or, Franklin Delano Roosevelt campaigning on a promise, in 1940, to keep America out of the European war.
Or, Woodrow Wilson campaigning, in 1916, to keep America out of war.
Or, in the Warren Commission Report that claimed that Lee Harvey Oswald shot President Kennedy.
Or, in Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi claiming to be devout Catholics.
Or, in the claim that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen for Biden.
Or, in Biden’s claim that Antifa is “just an idea.”
Communists are very good at lying and concealing their true intent. Perhaps Francis was good at it early in his pontificate, but by now he has proven to be an abysmal failure. To borrow the title of a famous book, he is “The Naked Communist.”
RCA Victor,
I was disappointed when I reached the end of your list – it was truly poetry in motion…
Or, in this promise.
Or, in that promise.
Or, in RCA Victor’s promise to never again tell a soul that there was a time when I did not know the population of Glasgow…
I take comfort in the knowledge that there are some things that, even to me, are very obvious…
Editor,
As long as you’ve been to Confession about that former gap in your knowledge, I’d say…
What gap?
He IS A ENABLING homosexuals friendly advocate for deviancy clergy. . Examples are Pardo, pulia , grassi ,maccarrone, sucunza plus Cocopalmeiro Zunchetta and Paglu a. That is just in Argentina
Edward,
Not to mention his not infrequent rebukes to Catholics given to support for the Traditional liturgy and Faith. Talk about the Church as a “museum” brings to mind the way Communist regimes do exactly that – place churches effectively into the category of museums and ban worshipping in them.
Due to his well-documented controlling and manipulative behaviour, his frequently contradictory and irrational speech and behaviour (i.e. saying/doing one thing to one person, and the complete opposite to another); his tantrums, also his desire to surround himself with compromised men (often homosexuals) which he can manipulate all the more easily; his apparent inability to accept or answer legitimate criticism of his papacy, I suspect he has sociopathic tendencies and is a narcissist. Many of the traits associated with these conditions could be confused with socialism / communism as they have so much in common – i.e. they place man (or self) at the centre of everything.
WF,
Papa Francis has also adopted the slogan “build back better” at the heart of The Great [Communist] Reset. I haven’t visited One Peter Five for a while, and I haven’t yet read the following article right through, but looks interesting…
https://onepeterfive.com/pope-francis-shows-his-hand-adopts-great-reset-slogan/
Yes, there have been instances of support for Communism, i.e. this fiasco:- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/13/pope-francis-communist-crucifix-gift-bolivia when he said he wasn’t offended by a Communist hammer and sickle crucifix after it was presented to him, when, as the Vicar of Christ, he should have been gravely offended and should have refused to accept it. But I suspect this is part and parcel of his narcissistic desire to be all things to all men, only saving his wrath for those who refuse to kow-tow to his errors and abuse of authority (i.e. traditional Catholics). I read that he said the other day that “Those who reject the teaching of the Second Vatican Council are placing themselves outside the Church”. And those who embrace Communism?
, WF,
I don’t see how someone who rejects Vatican II, when it is a merely pastoral council can be excommunicated but “gays” who reject the moral law are not to be judged! What a confusing pope to have when the world has gone haywire and we need clarity.
Westminsterfly’s comment about sociopaths made me curious, so here is a list of the consistent behavior patterns of sociopaths, from WebMD:
Lack of empathy for others
Impulsive behavior
Attempting to control others with threats or aggression
Using intelligence, charm, or charisma to manipulate others
Not learning from mistakes or punishment
Lying for personal gain
Showing a tendency to physical violence and fights
Generally superficial relationships
Sometimes, stealing or committing other crimes
Threatening suicide to manipulate without intention to act
Sometimes, abusing drugs or alcohol
Trouble with responsibilities such as a job, paying bills, etc.
However, WebMD lumps sociopaths in with psychopaths and calls them facets of “antisocial personality disorder.” More on comparing the two:
“A key difference between a psychopath and a sociopath is whether he has a conscience. A psychopath doesn’t have a conscience. If he lies to you so he can steal your money, he won’t feel any moral qualms, though he may pretend to.”
SUMMARY: I’m not a psychologist, nor do I play one on TV, but in my considered and carefully weighed opinion, Pope Francis is afflicted with
ANTI-CATHOLIC PERSONALITY DISORDER
RCA Victor,
“Using intelligence, charm, or charisma to manipulate others.”
Well, that’s one thing Pope Francis isn’t guilty of, LOL!