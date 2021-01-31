USA: Speaker Nancy Pelosi – Archbishop Condemns Biden/Pelosi Abortion Beliefs… 

Comment:

Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco is crystal clear in the above interview about the nature of abortion; it is not a divinely revealed Catholic teaching – which is why atheists, agnostics and people of non-Christian religions and philosophies across the world oppose it. Abortion is an evil because it goes against the natural moral law, created by God with the Church guarding and promoting it. That is the Church’s role in the moral sphere; the Church doesn’t invent morals, but merely protects the moral law. The Archbishop explains this fact simply and clearly – excellent.

However, his response to the question about reception of Holy Communion was disappointing. The interviewer prepared the ground for a weak answer by emphasising the pastoral role of a priest to first speak with the person engaged in public sin (a given, of course), and seek to lead them away from that position. However, once it is clear that a person – especially such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi who holds an important public office in the United States Government – is unwilling to end the scandal caused by her very public promotion of the evil of abortion, then Canon Law requires that they do not approach for Holy Communion: Those upon whom the penalty of excommunication or interdict has been imposed or declared, and others who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin, are not to be admitted to Holy Communion. Canon # 915.

This clearly applies, also, to Joe Biden. So, why are these prominent American lawmakers being allowed to cause this dreadful scandal, while at the same time presenting themselves as “devout Catholics”? And why is Archbishop Cordileone clearly reluctant to apply Canon 915 to Nancy Pelosi, who lives and moves and spreads her errors in his archdiocese?