USA: Speaker Nancy Pelosi – Archbishop Condemns Biden/Pelosi Abortion Beliefs… 

Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco is crystal clear in the above interview about the nature of abortion; it is not a divinely revealed Catholic teaching – which is why atheists, agnostics and people of non-Christian religions and philosophies across the world oppose it. Abortion is an evil because it goes against the natural moral law, created by God with the Church guarding and promoting it. That is the Church’s role in the moral sphere; the Church doesn’t invent morals, but merely protects the moral law. The Archbishop explains this fact simply and clearly – excellent.
However, his response to the question about reception of Holy Communion was disappointing. The interviewer prepared the ground for a weak answer by emphasising the pastoral role of a priest to first speak with the person engaged in public sin (a given, of course), and seek to lead them away from that position. However, once it is clear that a person – especially such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi who holds an important public office in the United States Government – is unwilling to end the scandal caused by her very public promotion of the evil of abortion, then Canon Law requires that they do not approach for Holy Communion: Those upon whom the penalty of excommunication or interdict has been imposed or declared, and others who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin, are not to be admitted to Holy Communion. Canon # 915.
This clearly applies, also, to Joe Biden. So, why are these prominent American lawmakers being allowed to cause this dreadful scandal, while at the same time presenting themselves as “devout Catholics”? And why is Archbishop Cordileone clearly reluctant to apply Canon 915 to Nancy Pelosi, who lives and moves and spreads her errors in his archdiocese?
Unfortunately, not all the USA Bishops are as strong as Archbishop Cordileone
https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-meets-with-cardinal-cupich-after-biden-inauguration-statement-dispute?utm_campaign=NCR%202019&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=108883180&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8aCBSRTetwI3T7Lq3WLIj16r1D4M5FeI-dWzf4TL2FaMjn3M4T_E9DPCiitgOGgXQMBuK_1gVWFLcqJcuonVnJhffdz-oXqGs8r1GdkrbCtxzKQR0&utm_content=108883180&utm_source=hs_email
Lily,
I would have to partially disagree with you: the Archbishop’s words are strong, but his actions regarding Pelosi do not put his words into disciplinary action (in fact that’s the entire modus operandi of the Vatican II hierarchy: verbally correct the problem – occasionally – but take no action to enforce your verbal correction. Thus your “correction” is worthless.).
The interviewer tee’d him up twice about denying Pelosi Communion, but he failed to take a swing at the golf ball, both times. He agrees that her words and beliefs are a scandal; but he shifts the argument to a “bigger problem”: not understanding worthiness to receive Holy Communion, and loss of belief in the Real Presence.
What is obviously missing is whether any private conversations have taken place between himself and Pelosi regarding her evil opinions and political actions. It certainly doesn’t sound like it, but if those conversations have indeed taken place, then why is this wicked, corrupt, lying Jezebel still allowed to receive Holy Communion?
Just as an aside, His Excellency’s perspective on the loss of belief in the Real Presence, worthiness to receive Holy Communion, and the sanctity of marriage and the marital act, puts him completely at odds with this pontificate, which is doing its level best, from the horse’s mouth as well as from corrupt mouthpieces like Cupich and Tobin, to undermine and obscure those very things.
The only encouragement I can take from this interview is that the USCCB actually now has a “working group” to address the lack of belief in the Real Presence and worthiness to receive Holy Communion. Although why they need a “working group” to correctly catechize their own faithful is certainly puzzling. They can’t act like bishops on their own??
And anyone want to take bets that they will utterly fail to identify the real cause of the problem: the Novus Ordo?
RCA Victor,
Well said – every word.
The mantra of “pastoral care” is the usual excuse trotted out to cover-up the lack of dutiful action in these cases.
There’s no question that Pelosi knows perfectly well that she should not be receiving Holy Communion so the Bishop needs to support her priest in refusing to perpetuate the scandal which she has caused for a number of years now by promoting the evil of murdering unborn babies (and now newly born babies) – there is just no excuse for not telling her to stop approaching for Communion until she publicly recants her statements promoting abortion.
And, what’s more, the Bishop knows perfectly well, too, that he should be acting to end this scandal. I thought he was palpably uncomfortable at that point in the interview. However, EWTN presenters are unlikely to probe and press interviewees wearing either a collar or a mitre. I am perhaps being unfair saying that, as I seldom see EWTN interviews, but when I do, that is the sense I get – that the interviewer is treading carefully.
Editor,
You’re not being unfair – the interviewer said that very thing, prefacing two (I think) of her questions with it.
Lily,
Thank you for that link – Cardinal Cupich’s name I know to be associated with the very cheerful brigade.
https://catholiccitizens.org/news/88214/crazy-church-cardinal-cupich-celebrates-gay-crucifix/
So, he’ll not be keen to denounce the immorality – on any level – of Biden: The Man Who Stole America.
Cordileone is a rara avis in the U.S hierarchy. The ones who control the Church over there are the goons named by Bergoglio, namely Cupich, Gregory or Tobin. They are really evil people, heartless and politically corrupt. The Bergoglio gang is nothing but a Crime Syndicate. Think about that. Like the mafia you have Bergoglio and Cupich at the Vatican ploting how to give more power to the abortionists and Communists in power and how to continue with the demonization of anyone of good will, religious or not, opposed to their disgusting agenda.
“………..women cannot be a dead bishops priests and deacons……”
What on earth are you talking about???
Editor: you’ll never find out, Santiago – that particular troll has now been blocked, like every other clown before her… .
Just to think of Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi talking about their grandchildren when they are so callous about killing babies in the womb, makes me sick.
That archbishop should have said right away, upfront, that nobody who publicly supports abortion should receive Communion. That’s it. It looks like he wants to have his cake and eat it, pay lip service to the importance of the moral teaching but not make himself unpopular by forbidding her from approaching the altar rails.
I also read somewhere that Biden’s priest said that Biden was prolife because he is opposed to the death penalty! To think that his priest doesn’t know the difference between the state being allowed to take the life of a guilty person, for the common good, the safety of the population, and taking innocent unborn human life because the mother chooses to kill the child. It’s a no-brainer.
Masses in Connecticut this weekend featured Bishops and parish
priest’s Commendation of Abortion and those Catholic pols. Who profess their Rc faith yet support abortion from Conception onward..
Edward
You’ll agree that such Bishops and priests are really apostates posing as Catholics. Our Lord had one in His midst, Judas Iscariot, so this should neither surprise nor scandalise us. The Fatima chastisement is presently unfolding and our duty is to ensure we walk the line by God’s grace which is neither Modernist on the one hand or sedevacantist on the other. It’s a difficult journey!