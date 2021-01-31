Biden’s Agenda: Build Back Backwards! 

Comment:
The above overview of the Biden administration so far, requires no further comment here. Far from moving America forward, The Man Who Stole America is taking the United States back in time… big time!
Diamond and Silk mention, among other things, the Biden return to the evil pro-abortion policies of the Obama/Biden years – there is a separate thread on the push for abortion in the new administration here
So, true or false… IS Biden’s agenda to build back backwards?
Dementia Biden, or his handlers, wants to “build back backwards” because he promotes the inverted, “rainbow community.”
Saroop Calvet,
Yes, there’s no question that Biden is supportive of the whole LGBT+ agenda as well as the abortion industry. For a “devout Catholic”, he’s got some nerve…
Diamond and Silk are great.
Right from the get-go Biden was setting up the Obama/Biden administration again, and all of his policies, overturning Trump’s achievements, are just Obama’s policies reinvented. It’s a terrible waste of an opportunity.
I’m dreading the next moves by China. They’re over the moon about Biden’s “win” in the election, which means they realise they’re back in the driving seat. World peace, not for a long time yet, methinks.
Lily,
I agree about Diamond & Silk – they’re hilarious.
Like you, I’m concerned about what will come next, regarding China. Somehow, I don’t think we’ll have too long to wait…
Biden is already behaving like a monarch by signing more executive orders in a few weeks than any other President in history. Of course he’s signing them on someone else’s behalf, not having the mental capacity now to have requested them. He’s a puppet President in place through fraud – now he has to pay back his masters by reversing all the good Trump achieved and re-imposing all the evil from before, and more. Truly diabolic system run by the most corrupt individuals on earth.
Athanasius,
I actually think he’s a double puppet, in a sense: both China and Obama are the ones controlling his strings, and both have the same agenda, since both have sold their souls to the devil.
Speaking of paying back his masters, I read one opinion recently that the millions of dollars in the recent “stimulus” bill that went overseas was to pay off the nations that helped manipulate the votes that resulted in a stolen election. Millions of dollars overseas, but only $600 for Americans!
Well, it’s worthless paper money, at any rate.
Our usual. You are spot on Victor . Biden has to pay back the Satanic Chinese and the Obama MEN. Biden knew the Truth about Michael Robinson being a Transgender yet never uttered it because he as far as am concerned had sold his soul way back then . The Obama Men made it official with Biden when they made him So Called Marry the Two Homosexuals in The White House. I actually think that even Biden knew that that was wrong but he knew the Truth about The Obama Men. Joan Rivers as we know Publicly told of The Evil Obamas Lifestyle and we know what happened to Her . God Rest Her Soul . It was a Brave Statement She came out with at that time . Now if one tries to look up Michael Robinson on You Tube their is Nothing. Yet years ago you could get many sites on how it was impossible for the so called Michelle to be a Women. It was no Wonder President Trump had the White House exorcised when those Two Evil Men left.
J.D.,
There was a picture recently of the Obamas kayaking or canoeing (I forget which) in Hawaii, with Mr. Obama on the front oar, and Mr. Obama on the back oar. It was obvious in that picture that the front oar was a man…but I forget what happened to Joan Rivers.
(Never mind, I just looked it up.)
At any rate, back to “Build Back Backwards”: the Obama-Biden “administration” (regime) is back in full play. In fact, Obama and his “Organizing for America” scam set up shop a few blocks from the Trump White House, to coordinate efforts to destroy the Trump Presidency.
Objective: destroy America and the American identity.
Means: take the Deep State corruption to such a level that states start seceding from the Union. Texas is openly considering it.
Means: sell out American interests and infrastructure to Red China. This was way before COVID-19 destroyed the Trump revival.
Means: destroy the American identity, which is European, by flooding the country with illegal immigrants, mostly from Central America.
Means: get the homosexually-compromised Catholic hierarchy on board by paying them millions of dollars annually to ”resettle” said illegals.
There is another term for the [Obama] Biden regime: Sodom and Gomorrah.
Athanasius,
I saw a clip on Newsmax TV this evening, where Biden was shown to be reading little cards which told him what each Executive Order contained. Unbelievable. He read the card aloud for the benefit of the camera (eg “this Order reverses x policy of the former President…”) prior to signing.
We really should pray for this man – if he were to be taken suddenly during his term of office, I would certainly be concerned for his spiritual well-being (or lack of it!)
I forgot to address “world peace”: hah, the New World Order is about perpetual war and perpetual profits from war, and that’s another reason they were so desperate to get rid of Trump. He was signing peace agreements left and right, among those very nations the NWO has been trying to incite against each other for decades.
And here’s a new low for the already depraved Satanist left: Black Lives Matter has now been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize! Yes, we’ve now reached full 1984: war is peace, peace is war, good is evil, evil is good, lies are truth and truth is a lie.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/black-lives-matter-nobel-peace-prize
RCA Victor,
Black Lives Matter – Nobel Peace Prize? You have GOT to be joking!
I have now, officially, heard it all 😀
Editor,
Well, if Obama was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, then BLM, which is from the same cultural Marxist sewer, was sure to follow.
One wonders what planet the Nobel Committee is on, and/or what they’ve been smoking, to nominate a Communist subversive, and then an entire Communist subversive organization.
Here is their justification (this was in 2009, less than 8 months after the start of his “presidency”) :
“Prize motivation: for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
As for international diplomacy, Obama was regarded as a joke, but what this really refers to is his efforts, continued from the Bush “administration,” to incite wars in the Middle East.
As for cooperation between peoples, fomenting race hatred, police hatred and class warfare = “cooperation between peoples.”
So it appears that the Nobel Committee has learned to be adept in Communist double-speak. Diplomacy = creating war; cooperation between peoples = setting them at each other’s throats.
RCA Victor,
It really is the double-speak of which George Orwell writes in his novel of the future, 1984. It’s all about changing the perception of populations, distorting reality so that words are designed to look like they mean one thing, when they actually mean the opposite. You’ve explained how that happens in practice, to perfection. Little wonder that people are confused and so easily manipulated.
And here’s the latest example of building back backwards….
Not good enough to wear a face mask – better to wear at least two!
https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/far-will-go-experts-now-say-wearing-multiple-masks-effective-covid/
Crackers!
It’s hard to believe that Biden is just ruling like a monarch – rolling out the Executive Orders as if there is no need to consult the Congress etc.
It’s also hard to believe that he is overturning everything Trump did in his 4 short years in office. It’s numbing to think of the damage the Biden-Harris administration will have done by the time their 4 years is up. I’ve seen a couple of the men who were laid off the pipeline interviewed on TV and it is heart-breaking. One of them had just bought a new car and taken out a six year payment plan, now he says he will need to sell the car. Biden is heartless and corrupt. I’m sure something really bad will happen before too long.
Nicky,
I’ve also seen one of the men interviewed who lost his job on the pipeline – it really is heart-breaking as you say.
Since oppressing the poor and defrauding the worker of his wages, are two of the four sins that cry to Heaven for vengeance, I hope Biden “the devout Catholic” is bracing himself for his judgment, which may come at any moment.