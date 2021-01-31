Biden’s Agenda: Build Back Backwards! 

Comment:

The above overview of the Biden administration so far, requires no further comment here. Far from moving America forward, The Man Who Stole America is taking the United States back in time… big time!

Diamond and Silk mention, among other things, the Biden return to the evil pro-abortion policies of the Obama/Biden years – there is a separate thread on the push for abortion in the new administration here

So, true or false… IS Biden’s agenda to build back backwards?