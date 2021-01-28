Covid Censorship In UK – MP Under Attack For Challenging Propaganda…

Comment:

Notice how the Sky News presenter intervenes throughout the above report to “correct” the MP. This is censorship writ large. It’s a devious means of not allowing the viewer to hear the full statement(s) from a critic, a means of suppressing the truth.

Sir Desmond Swayne MP has spoken out from a relatively early stage, questioning the need for the restrictions. On one occasion he said – paraphrasing slightly – there may be a time when we find ourselves afflicted by a virus so deadly that we need to impose these kind of restrictions… this is not it!

The TV news outlets are dangerous. You should only watch if you are totally clear in your own mind that they are suppressing the truth about “the virus”, and that the numbers are not reliable – to put it as mildly as possible. The media, certainly the broadcasting media (with the exception of talkRadio), is effectively an arm of the Government, a propaganda wing, no less which is why the entire population has been so easily controlled. If you disagree, say so in the comments below.

If you would like to congratulate Sir Desmond Swayne MP, and encourage him to continue to use his voice in Parliament to fight the tyranny descending upon us, you can email him on desmond.swayne.mp@parliament.uk