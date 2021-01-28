Covid Censorship In UK – MP Under Attack For Challenging Propaganda…

Comment:
Notice how the Sky News presenter intervenes throughout the above report to “correct” the MP. This is censorship writ large. It’s a devious means of not allowing the viewer to hear the full statement(s) from a critic, a means of suppressing the truth.
Sir Desmond Swayne MP has spoken out from a relatively early stage, questioning the need for the restrictions. On one occasion he said – paraphrasing slightly – there may be a time when we find ourselves afflicted by a virus so deadly that we need to impose these kind of restrictions… this is not it!
The TV news outlets are dangerous. You should only watch if you are totally clear in your own mind that they are suppressing the truth about “the virus”, and that the numbers are not reliable – to put it as mildly as possible. The media, certainly the broadcasting media (with the exception of talkRadio), is effectively an arm of the Government, a propaganda wing, no less which is why the entire population has been so easily controlled. If you disagree, say so in the comments below.
If you would like to congratulate Sir Desmond Swayne MP, and encourage him to continue to use his voice in Parliament to fight the tyranny descending upon us, you can email him on desmond.swayne.mp@parliament.uk
As well as Sir Desmond Swayne MP being castigated in the Government controlled broadcasting media, we now see reported by Lifesitenews that the Catholic Church in the UK has effectively become even more of an arm of the State by agreeing to Government lobbying in order to push the vaccine among the faithful, without thought to the facts available from independent sources. Here’s an example:
“What need for an unsafe vaccine?
The former vice president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, has flatly rejected the need for coronavirus vaccines, saying: “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”
Dr. Theresa Deisher, who holds a doctorate in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University, rejected the need for a vaccine for COVID-19, explaining that it “has less than a 0.03% fatality rate and most of those people, I believe 92% or above, have other health problems.”
It seems that Yeadon’s warning about the lack of testing is already bearing fruit, as numerous reports from around the globe are documenting unexpected deaths, shortly after people receive COVID-19 vaccines. Not only that, but a warning issued about Pfizer’s vaccine stipulated that pregnancy should be avoided for two months after the injection, and breastfeeding and pregnant women should not take it. The paper also revealed that there was no knowledge about what impact the injection could have upon fertility.
Indeed, those who have received their vaccinations may have done so for no reason, as medical advisers across the world are suggesting that people must continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing, even after the injection. Read entire article at the link below.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-priest-bishops-reveal-govt-has-asked-clergy-to-push-covid-vaccines
So, between the incongruity of one MP speaking up for our freedom in the Commons, while the hierarchy of the Church assists Government in every way possible to control us, we are increasingly brought to a realisation that without direct divine intervention, we are in this totalitarian state (literally) for the foreseeable future.
So, thank you sincerely to Sir Desmond Swayne MP for being our voice for freedom in Parliament, and thanks a bunch to Pope Francis and the UK bishops for doing the opposite.
Editor,
Dr Mike Yeadon is one of the heroes of this pandemic. He has openly said that the government experts are lying to us. I believe him.
ED I neither watch Sky News the rotten to the core BBC NEWS the so called independent ( that’s a laugh ) nor any on the MSM .My licence was up at the end of 2020 and my aerial is removed from TV .Heres a joke .I called up the licensing people and said I wasn’t paying for a TV licence as I didn’t watch it .The guy said ” Do you not watch catch up on BBC I Player ” I said to him “Listen pal you couldn’t Pay me to watch catch up on the Rotten BBC ” He said ” We will be paying you a visit ” I said to him that I would put the kettle on . As for the video above I switched it off as soon as I heard the useless Sky Guy butting in .He sounded like a Satan Minion ,which he probably is anyhow .We know this Chinese Disease is real but we also know that now no one seems to die from anything else . Am just waiting on an MSM News Headline saying . Man Shot 6 Times on Sauchiehall Street Glasgow But Dies With Covid Whilst Being Rushed To Hospital . Am not kidding when I say that 80% of the ones I talk to on Facebook would actually believe that .Their all Dying to get this Vaccine and that sentence itself may prove to be true .Thanks Again for the work you do keeping this great Blog going . It actually keeps me at least Half Sane .
How dare the UK government ask the clergy to push covid vaccines. In saying that medical advisers around the world are suggesting that people continue to wear masks, Dr Fauci is suggesting that wearing two masks are better than wearing one.
https://newsthud.com/dr-fauci-wants-you-to-wear-two-masks-now/
I guess it will not be long for people in the UK to start wearing two masks rather than the one.
Theresa Rose,
I’ve seen reports saying we need to make a cultural change to be like people in Asian countries and wear masks all the time. It’s unbelievable, but I do think this is the agenda behind these masks.
The clergy in the Church are a total disgrace – they are actually every bit to blame as the government for these restrictions. They couldn’t have kept this going all these months, almost a year already, if the clergy had shows some backbone and said “no” to the closing of churches and now to the push for vaccination. It’s truly diabolical that priests are going to be doing this. So, we’re not allowed to go to church to worship God but we can be preached at about a vaccine that we don’t need and which might damage or even kill us?
Lily most of our Priests and Bishops now of course follow the Francis effect ,of course we know that their ( thank God ) are many who don’t .I was at a Mass outwith my own Parish about 3 years ago .The Priest saying Mass during the Homily put on a screen .On the screen was St John The Baptist baptising in the Jordan River .This Priest actually put Francis head onto the Body of St John the Baptist on said screen and said to us ” This is the new St John The Baptist ” .I very nearly fell off of my pew .For Gods sake didn’t he not know that Francis hasn’t even got a Beard .