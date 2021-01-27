What’s Wrong With The World? Climate Change? Nope… I am! – GK Chesterton…

Comment:
Enjoy the above excellent talk by Irish priest, Father David Sherry, SSPX, Superior of the District of Canada. At 46 minutes, it’s a bit longer than we usually post, but well worth watching right through.
Father Sherry served in the Scottish SSPX churches for a while (not long enough!) soon after his ordination. As evident in the above talk, this is one priest who knows how to teach difficult concepts very simply and clearly. It’s a real gift.
Having had the pleasure of many conversations with Father Sherry, I’m confident that he won’t mind if I make a debatable point up front.
Firstly, I’ve noticed for a while that the SSPX clergy in general do not speak much in sermons about Fatima. At this point in time, it is my belief that Our Lady’s warnings in 1917 should be at the forefront of every Catholic mind in the world, all the time. There is just no other event in recent history which matches the Fatima apparitions and subsequent apparitions to Sr Lucia. Father Nicholas Gruner RIP – “the Fatima priest” – would often describe Fatima as the single most important event in the twentieth century. Thus, it is a little surprising to hear Father Sherry say, in an oblique reference to Fatima, that he “thinks” the Church will be restored through the triumph of the Immaculate Heart.
I’m not sure why priests appear to be reluctant to speak about Fatima because it’s as clear as the day is long that those prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes – goodness, the three child-seers reported Our Lady’s warning that Communism would spread from Russia before Communism was established in Russia! And it’s spreading like wildfire across the world right now. It’s already arrived here in the UK. It’s the easiest of all apparitions to explain: two of the three seers are already canonised – and they were able to reveal that Our Lady had affirmed Catholic dogmas from papal authority to the reality of Hell, by letting them actually see the tormented souls in Hell. There was a public miracle, witnessed by over 70,000 people and reported – with photographs of the massive crowd – in the local newspapers at the time. Atheists converted on the spot.
It is a little puzzling, then, that priests don’t seem to have Fatima at the front of their minds in preaching and in conversations. In the case of Fr Sherry, I know it can’t be for lack of belief in the apparitions – he gladly attended our Fatima Conference some years ago when we had the privilege of welcoming Father Gruner RIP to address a Catholic Truth audience and I have heard him speak of the apparitions, with conviction. I’m sure there will be other videos in which Fr Sherry does, in fact, speak of Fatima, but should not the Fatima Message be right at the forefront of all Catholic minds today, and shouldn’t we – priests especially – never assume that we are speaking to the already converted or informed? Repetition is the mother of education, as the saying goes…
Maybe our commentators will disagree – share your thoughts on that, but don’t forget, either, to comment on the excellence of the information in the above video, not to mention Father Sherry’s superb professional delivery – he is a natural communicator and a first class teacher.
I’ll send the link to this thread to Father Sherry, so if I disappear without explanation, start a crowd-funding campaign to pay the ransom 😀
There’s not been time to view the whole video yet but I think I know the answer to why priests (not just SSPX, BTW) don’t preach about Fatima, and it’s because they think it’s a private revelation, and since we don’t need to believe private revelations, they think it’s better not to make too much of them. A friend told me her priest said that years ago when her husband asked him why he never mentioned Fatima. He said he had a statue of Our Lady of Fatima in his bedroom, he did believe it, but didn’t preach because it’s a private revelation which nobody needs to believe.
Father Gruner wrote about this and he said it wasn’t a private revelation because the message is obviously for the whole world, and there was a public miracle. A private revelation is when God gives a message intended for one person, maybe to spread a devotion, but that’s not what Fatima is about. It’s about literally saving the world from tyranny which would mean we couldn’t worship the one true God.
I do sympathise with priests on this because, especially if their superiors think Fatima is private revelation then they’d be in hot water for preaching about it. It also involves criticising the popes for not doing the Consecration of Russia, so we have to cut them some slack.
I will contribute to the crowd-funding, though, LOL!
There’s a misunderstanding about Private Revelation here: “Private Revelation”is any revelation which occurs out with the Apostolic Age and does not constitute not part of Sacred Scripture or Apostolic Tradition.
Only Sacred Scripture and Tradition comprise the Public Revelation of the Church.
There is no quibble room here: it has been the constant teaching of the Church that no Catholic is required to believe anything which lies outside Public Revelation.
Some apparitions, like Fatima, and the private devotion to Our Lady which springs from the apparitions, are approved by the Vatican for devotion, because there is nothing in the apparitions and devotions which opposes the faith.
Caution is advised, as trying to promote the apparitions of Fatima as Public Revelation could constitute the sin of excess, something I have been accused of myself, perhaps reasonably, in other sections of this blog.
Sarto
I agree with your distinctions between public and private revelation but I disagree that promoting Fatima as more than a simple private revelation is tantamount to excess.
There is no question that Fatima is in a category all on its own, not least because it confirms what is already revealed by public revelation, i.e., that we are living through the last times of the world. Indeed, Fatima even quotes Apocalypse, chapters 8 – 13 in reference to the unfolding Third Secret.
We have to consider that the great miracle of the sun was the first public miracle, predicted beforehand, since the days of the Apostles. That alone puts Fatima in a different category from all other Marian apparitions. We also have to weigh the fact that every Pope since Fatima, perhaps excluding the present incumbent, has spoken of the importance of the Fatima Message, a phenomenon not witnessed at any other time in relation to any other apparition.
Given all of this, and also the pilgrim virgin travels around the world that brought millions to Our Lady’s feet in public devotion, with so many miracles associated that Pius XII declared “Our eyes cannot believe what they are seeing”, I think it is absolutely a case that Fatima be considered as unique in terms of Marian apparitions, much more important than just private revelation, as the Popes themselves have demonstrated.
Although we have not had the actual consecration of Russia as Our Lady requested, there have nevertheless been many public consecrations of sorts by Pius XII and John Paul II, again indicating that these Popes did not consider Fatima to be a mere private revelation. Then there was Pius XII’s testimony that he was granted the grace of a solar miracle by Our Lady while praying in the Vatican gardens.
On the subject of the SSPX priests, I remember well that almost every priest we had in the UK preached consistently on Fatima and devotion to Our Lady. Nowadays we don’t hear this as much as before. I still hear some priests, sadly not all, preach on Marian devotion, particularly the rosary, but I can’t remember the last time I heard a sermon on the urgency of Fatima. Yet another sign for me that the SSPX has slipped a bit spiritually. The priests need to enliven their Marian devotion if they want to sanctify themselves and the faithful, otherwise it will all falll into indifferent routine.
I watched the full video and the one thing that is now clear in this World is That We Have The Cart Before The Horse .Man first and God a distant second if a second at all .As for Fatima we as Catholics ( and this one in particular ) know that through Our Blessed Lady we will be saved .Also as Father said if we don’t seek God we will seek an alternative I know this because I sought the Alternative .My 20s were most certainly roaring and I most certainly did my OWN thing and where did it lead me .It led me standing at the Gates of Hell .What saved me and I mean not just my Soul but my Life ,prayers constantly said for me to Our Blessed Mother .I was nearly drowned ,almost burned to Death in a Caravan ,the workmate I was with was ,God Rest Him .And those are only two as i could go on and on .As Father says above if you don’t believe in Gods Will then Mans Will -will eventually kill you . Also I know without a doubt and I felt the Power and Peace of Christ return to my Heart and my Body once I returned to him .O of course it was not an overnight thing and for that I hope i will be eternally grateful .For what is quickly given is just as quickly forgotten .Christ as we know speaks of this in the Parable of the Sower .As for these Plastic Dictators like Sturgeon. Biden .Harris .Pelosi Etc they are dried up Bones who are already rotting away . Thanks Ed for the Video .
And Jesus said to his Disciples -. All Authority in Heaven and on Earth has been given to Me . Christ is our Authority- not Sturgeon not Johnson not Masks and certainly not Pope Francis but Christ .He is the one who Governs us and Father Sherrry makes this plain and simple .Global Warming or Climate Weather Change or whatever Mythical Gods are not for us .When you know the Truth really know the Truth it is a terrible Sin to turn our backs on it .