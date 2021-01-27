What’s Wrong With The World? Climate Change? Nope… I am! – GK Chesterton…

Comment:

Enjoy the above excellent talk by Irish priest, Father David Sherry, SSPX, Superior of the District of Canada. At 46 minutes, it’s a bit longer than we usually post, but well worth watching right through.

Father Sherry served in the Scottish SSPX churches for a while (not long enough!) soon after his ordination. As evident in the above talk, this is one priest who knows how to teach difficult concepts very simply and clearly. It’s a real gift.

Having had the pleasure of many conversations with Father Sherry, I’m confident that he won’t mind if I make a debatable point up front.

Firstly, I’ve noticed for a while that the SSPX clergy in general do not speak much in sermons about Fatima. At this point in time, it is my belief that Our Lady’s warnings in 1917 should be at the forefront of every Catholic mind in the world, all the time. There is just no other event in recent history which matches the Fatima apparitions and subsequent apparitions to Sr Lucia. Father Nicholas Gruner RIP – “the Fatima priest” – would often describe Fatima as the single most important event in the twentieth century. Thus, it is a little surprising to hear Father Sherry say, in an oblique reference to Fatima, that he “thinks” the Church will be restored through the triumph of the Immaculate Heart.

I’m not sure why priests appear to be reluctant to speak about Fatima because it’s as clear as the day is long that those prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes – goodness, the three child-seers reported Our Lady’s warning that Communism would spread from Russia before Communism was established in Russia! And it’s spreading like wildfire across the world right now. It’s already arrived here in the UK. It’s the easiest of all apparitions to explain: two of the three seers are already canonised – and they were able to reveal that Our Lady had affirmed Catholic dogmas from papal authority to the reality of Hell, by letting them actually see the tormented souls in Hell. There was a public miracle, witnessed by over 70,000 people and reported – with photographs of the massive crowd – in the local newspapers at the time. Atheists converted on the spot.

It is a little puzzling, then, that priests don’t seem to have Fatima at the front of their minds in preaching and in conversations. In the case of Fr Sherry, I know it can’t be for lack of belief in the apparitions – he gladly attended our Fatima Conference some years ago when we had the privilege of welcoming Father Gruner RIP to address a Catholic Truth audience and I have heard him speak of the apparitions, with conviction. I’m sure there will be other videos in which Fr Sherry does, in fact, speak of Fatima, but should not the Fatima Message be right at the forefront of all Catholic minds today, and shouldn’t we – priests especially – never assume that we are speaking to the already converted or informed? Repetition is the mother of education, as the saying goes…

Maybe our commentators will disagree – share your thoughts on that, but don’t forget, either, to comment on the excellence of the information in the above video, not to mention Father Sherry’s superb professional delivery – he is a natural communicator and a first class teacher.

I’ll send the link to this thread to Father Sherry, so if I disappear without explanation, start a crowd-funding campaign to pay the ransom 😀