Authoritarian UK Governments Are Recruiting Child-Spies: Criminal Surely? 

Comment:

I mean, just how much further down the road to outright tyranny must we go before the majority of people inside and outside Parliament waken up to the truth about “the virus”? Maybe if someone leaves a trail of beans from Westminster (and the other centres of Government in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast) all the way to China, then the penny will drop.

There’s just no explaining the blindness around us – except in supernatural terms. We are living through the prophesied – at Fatima – diabolical disorientation, when everything in the world and the Church is upside down; the old order is being crushed and a “new normal” established, where our freedoms have been permanently removed.

God will intervene in due course – once we have been sufficiently chastened and turned back to Him. In the meantime, we need to pray, to live the Fatima Message as it applies to us, and keep watch, so that we are alert to the reality of the evil engulfing us. Let’s also do our best to alert others to what amounts to criminal behaviour by the UK Governments.

If you disagree that the recruitment of children to spy on their parents is criminal, tell us so and explain… how would you describe it? How can it be justified?