Authoritarian UK Governments Are Recruiting Child-Spies: Criminal Surely? 

Comment:
I mean, just how much further down the road to outright tyranny must we go before the majority of people inside and outside Parliament waken up to the truth about “the virus”? Maybe if someone leaves a trail of beans from Westminster (and the other centres of Government in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast) all the way to China, then the penny will drop.
There’s just no explaining the blindness around us – except in supernatural terms. We are living through the prophesied – at Fatima – diabolical disorientation, when everything in the world and the Church is upside down; the old order is being crushed and a “new normal” established, where our freedoms have been permanently removed.
God will intervene in due course – once we have been sufficiently chastened and turned back to Him. In the meantime, we need to pray, to live the Fatima Message as it applies to us, and keep watch, so that we are alert to the reality of the evil engulfing us. Let’s also do our best to alert others to what amounts to criminal behaviour by the UK Governments.
If you disagree that the recruitment of children to spy on their parents is criminal, tell us so and explain… how would you describe it? How can it be justified?
This is the normal behaviour of Marxist governments, they create a network of civilian spies, including children, to report everything back to them. It’s actually the same as under the Nazis as well, another Communist organisation. They had German children reporting their parents for sheltering Jews.
It is exactly as Our Lady of Fatima predicted for our time, the entire world under Communist totalitarian and godless government. The people think they have it made throwing off God for Socialism now they will pay the price of their folly. By the time this COVID-19 lie is fully exposed the country will be bankrupt.
On that note, I was told the other day that a person had sent a Freedom of Information request to Tayside NHS asking for the number of those who ACTUALLY died directly from this virus between February and November 2020. The number was 5 dead!
Forget about the government. The Church in the UK most be the second worst in Europe. Its face is Nichols in Westminster, succesor of the satanic St. Gallen thugs Murphy O Connor and Hume. They published the “vocations” statistics a month ago. 27 new seminarians for all of England and Wales, the median age is…40 years old. The diocese of Liverpool got 0 new seminarians. The same for Cardiff, Clifton, Hallam. Catholicism in the UK Is dead, and as a human institution is a force for evil. I say is the second worst in Europe because I know Ireland is much worse. I dont want to think how is the situation in Scotland.