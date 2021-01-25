Some Light Relief… My Favourite Films… 

Entire film available to view on YouTube here

Comment:

From time to time I find myself in conversation with friends sharing the same hair colour as my unworthy (silver-haired) self, when the topic of “the good old days” inevitably features. In our walks down Memory Lane we discuss friends and fashion, employment histories, church and recreational interests. We remember our favourite books, jokes and films, and I can be relied upon to say that one of my all-time favourite actors is Bob Hope. His delivery of the hilarious scripts in just about every film of his that I can remember, is priceless.

The above clip is from My Favourite Brunette. Even in lockdown, it made me laugh a hearty laugh or ten. So, given that we are living in hard times, with serious issues to discuss, debate and, of course, pray about, I think that a little light relief may be in order.

In the past, we’ve enjoyed the occasional “joke” threads, where funny stories and jokes of the “good clean” variety are shared, so this is along the same lines. Avoiding anything which is obviously unsuitable for publishing on a Catholic blog, feel free to post clips from your favourite films (movies if you’re an American 😀 ) or if you prefer to recommend a good book, tell us a comical story or joke, feel free so to do.

We can excuse this levity by simply admitting the need for a little light relief – a break from the stress of lockdown. It’s not that we are failing to take the pandemic seriously – not at all. Unlike this bridegroom’s attitude to his marriage … 😀