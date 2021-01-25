Some Light Relief… My Favourite Films… 

Entire film available to view on YouTube here
Comment:
From time to time I find myself in conversation with friends sharing the same hair colour as my unworthy (silver-haired) self, when the topic of “the good old days” inevitably features. In our walks down Memory Lane we discuss friends and fashion, employment histories, church and recreational interests. We remember our favourite books, jokes and films, and I can be relied upon to say that one of my all-time favourite actors is Bob Hope. His delivery of the hilarious scripts in just about every film of his that I can remember, is priceless.
The above clip is from My Favourite Brunette. Even in lockdown, it made me laugh a hearty laugh or ten. So, given that we are living in hard times, with serious issues to discuss, debate and, of course, pray about, I think that a little light relief may be in order.
In the past, we’ve enjoyed the occasional “joke” threads, where funny stories and jokes of the “good clean” variety are shared, so this is along the same lines. Avoiding anything which is obviously unsuitable for publishing on a Catholic blog, feel free to post clips from your favourite films (movies if you’re an American 😀 ) or if you prefer to recommend a good book, tell us a comical story or joke, feel free so to do.
We can excuse this levity by simply admitting the need for a little light relief – a break from the stress of lockdown. It’s not that we are failing to take the pandemic seriously – not at all. Unlike this bridegroom’s attitude to his marriage … 😀
I did have a great laugh at that Bob Hope video. He’s a scream. I used to love him and Bing Crosby together in films.
One of my own favourite celebs was Doris Day. Her films were a different kind of comedy but great fun. With her it was more the situations she got into and the comic faces she pulled. I am not usually a fan of musicals but I always liked hers. She has a beautiful voice.
I confess, I’m a sucker for the Three Stooges, esp. Curly:
RCA Victor,
LOL! That was hilarious! I’ve heard of the Three Stooges but that’s the first time I’ve seen them in action! The scene when he was to take the oath was my favourite, it was really funny. The poor budgie at the end, though, would have the animal rights people going mad, LOL!
One of my favourites is Mr Bean.
This is just a wee example of my favourite – Groucho Marx.
Athanasius,
I love Groucho Marx as well – I enjoyed that video! He always makes me think of Charlie Chaplin, LOL!
Here’s one of my favorite Jack Benny skits, with Mel Blanc (the voice of Bugs Bunny, etc.) A little more low key than the 3 Stooges!
Editor,
Here’s Foster Brooks roasting your fav: