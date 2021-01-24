The Great Reset: The Plan For Global Totalitarianism – We Must Fight Back… 

Comment:
Since nobody voted Klaus Schwab or any other members of the globalist elite into positions of authority over us, they have some nerve setting out, deliberately, and unashamedly, to change the way we live, to remove our freedoms which come from God, not from any politician or self-appointed wannabe world ruler.
But what about Mark Moss’s take on how to deal with this very real threat – the plan to remove our right to privacy and to ownership whether of our homes or the clothes on our back… Is Mark suggesting anything we haven’t already identified on this blog? Can anyone add anything to his ideas about how to prepare for what the “great and the good” are planning for us in the next decade? If so, shoot – I’m all agog!
This may seem to be off topic, but I don’t think it is…
I’ve just seen a headline reporting that the Pope is unwell and is reducing his appearances.
Given that we frequently refer to the urgent need for the Pope and bishops in union with him to effect the Consecration of Russia as Our Lady requested at Fatima, it may be of particular importance for us to pray at this time for God’s will to be done with regard to Pope Francis…
That said, I do not want to detract from the above video – I’m looking forward to reading your opinions on the conclusions drawn by Mark Moss and his suggestions on how to overcome the threat of The Great Reset…