The Great Reset: The Plan For Global Totalitarianism – We Must Fight Back… 

Since nobody voted Klaus Schwab or any other members of the globalist elite into positions of authority over us, they have some nerve setting out, deliberately, and unashamedly, to change the way we live, to remove our freedoms which come from God, not from any politician or self-appointed wannabe world ruler.

But what about Mark Moss’s take on how to deal with this very real threat – the plan to remove our right to privacy and to ownership whether of our homes or the clothes on our back… Is Mark suggesting anything we haven’t already identified on this blog? Can anyone add anything to his ideas about how to prepare for what the “great and the good” are planning for us in the next decade? If so, shoot – I’m all agog!