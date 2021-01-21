Scots TV Presenter On Covid-Generation: “What’s The Point?” Future Bleak…

Comment:

It is my considered opinion that there is no point any more in writing to politicians at any level. Things are too far gone now – lockdowns have become an accepted method of controlling the population. Generating fear really does work, and it makes no difference if we remind folk that the Government’s own alleged experts said at the outset that there is a 99.98% recovery rate in those who become infected with this virus. In other words, most people recover. At least two people in England, who were aged over 100 recovered way back at the beginning – wheeled out of hospital to a parade of staff cheerfully applauding. Doesn’t matter. There is a tiny risk of becoming infected, so best to stay at home, close schools and businesses, ban church-going, insist on mask-wearing and (anti) social distancing, with heavy handed police tactics, including hefty fines, imposed on anyone who dares to disobey. Too bad about those suffering with other illnesses; last time I checked Covid was #24 on the list of causes of death in the UK – or was that England, can’t be sure, but you’ll get my drift…it’s certainly not #1 cause of death in Scotland, or anything like it, that’s for sure.

In that context, I have every sympathy with Neil Oliver’s views, and I’m not at all surprised at the perfectly understandable attitude of his 17 year old daughter and her friends who ask “what’s the point” of studying and working to succeed in education in preparation for the world of work, when, on the whim of a Government our personal and religious freedoms may be removed, with education and work brought to an unceremonious halt.

What I find hard to fathom, though, is why someone with Neil Oliver’s obvious intelligence (and ditto Mike Graham) hasn’t apparently realised why we are in lockdown for the foreseeable future; that this is not about a virus at all, never was about a virus – that we are actually living under a system of totalitarian governance, stealthily established with the willing, if naïve, co-operation of the majority of the population; that, almost overnight, Communism has arrived. They don’t appear to be joining up the dots to reach that conclusion. Too busy, I suppose, rightly focused on encouraging the teenagers in their circle not to lose hope, but to keep planning ahead…

In any event, Neil Oliver hits a number of nails on the head in the above interview, and I fully sympathise with his response to this ongoing and apparently never-ending series of lockdowns. Do you?