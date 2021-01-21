Scots TV Presenter On Covid-Generation: “What’s The Point?” Future Bleak…

Comment:
It is my considered opinion that there is no point any more in writing to politicians at any level. Things are too far gone now – lockdowns have become an accepted method of controlling the population. Generating fear really does work, and it makes no difference if we remind folk that the Government’s own alleged experts said at the outset that there is a 99.98% recovery rate in those who become infected with this virus. In other words, most people recover. At least two people in England, who were aged over 100 recovered way back at the beginning – wheeled out of hospital to a parade of staff cheerfully applauding. Doesn’t matter. There is a tiny risk of becoming infected, so best to stay at home, close schools and businesses, ban church-going, insist on mask-wearing and (anti) social distancing, with heavy handed police tactics, including hefty fines, imposed on anyone who dares to disobey. Too bad about those suffering with other illnesses; last time I checked Covid was #24 on the list of causes of death in the UK – or was that England, can’t be sure, but you’ll get my drift…it’s certainly not #1 cause of death in Scotland, or anything like it, that’s for sure.
In that context, I have every sympathy with Neil Oliver’s views, and I’m not at all surprised at the perfectly understandable attitude of his 17 year old daughter and her friends who ask “what’s the point” of studying and working to succeed in education in preparation for the world of work, when, on the whim of a Government our personal and religious freedoms may be removed, with education and work brought to an unceremonious halt.
What I find hard to fathom, though, is why someone with Neil Oliver’s obvious intelligence (and ditto Mike Graham) hasn’t apparently realised why we are in lockdown for the foreseeable future; that this is not about a virus at all, never was about a virus – that we are actually living under a system of totalitarian governance, stealthily established with the willing, if naïve, co-operation of the majority of the population; that, almost overnight, Communism has arrived. They don’t appear to be joining up the dots to reach that conclusion. Too busy, I suppose, rightly focused on encouraging the teenagers in their circle not to lose hope, but to keep planning ahead…
In any event, Neil Oliver hits a number of nails on the head in the above interview, and I fully sympathise with his response to this ongoing and apparently never-ending series of lockdowns. Do you?
That was a great interview – I love the way Neil Oliver just speaks up about it and no wonder he’s worried about his daughter and her friends. He’ll know about the rocketing suicides thanks to these insane lockdowns. Lives are being ruined, laughably in the name of keeping us healthy!
The news today shows clearly that lockdowns don’t work. The question is, when will these nutty politicians admit that?
The World Health Organisation said two months ago that lockdowns don’t work and are counter-productive, that governments should stop doing it. Didn’t make ablind bit of difference to the despots because it was never about health. So much for their mantra “we follow the science”.
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05
Can anyone explain this to me because I just don’t get it?
Who would have thought it !!!!
Released on the same day that the “elite” captured the USA.
Wear your mask for 100 days while the “case” numbers plummet.
Job done. Joe Biden has saved America.
It will be interesting to see how Boris and Nicola play it.
They’ll add a zero to the hundred, or at least Boris will. Nicola will go for several zeros, just to be different.
Off topic question. I’m new on this site. Of the bishops that you have in Scotland, which one is the less bad? I assume none of them are good but lets say, which one is the less Modernist, like the bishops in America who are open in their support for heresey and degeneracy (I’m thinking in people like cardinals Cupich, Tobin, Gregory, who dominate the Church over there) Thanks.
In my estimation, Bishop Stephen Robson of Dunkeld is the best of them. I sincerely believe he is a bishop of good will whose voice, like so many decent bishops in the world, is silenced by that new democratic system of governance they brough in with Vatican II called the Bishops’ Conference. That little trick robbed the bishops of their sole authority within their individual dioceses, replacing it with the democratic will expressed by the majority in the Bishops’ Conference. Democracy replacing autocracy in the Church – they thought of everything!
Welcome.
The bishop who has the reputation for being “less bad” is Bishop Stephen Robson of Dunkeld. He has that reputation because – wait for this… drum roll – he is regarded as sympathetic to the traditional Latin Mass, allowing one of his priests to offer a Sunday TLM (albeit using the modernist term “Extraordinary Form”) Interestingly, the parish is named St Pius X 😀
https://www.dunkelddiocese.co.uk/st-pius-x-dundee-2/
That said, as a brief tour through the above website will reveal, there’s not a lot that is “less bad” – indeed at this stage, thanks to Summorum Pontificum, there are priests in other dioceses who offer the TLM, albeit despite reluctant bishops. At least Bishop Robson is not “reluctant”. However, his modernist stripes are there, not too far below the surface.
To be fair, though, he is one of the few bishops who has always answered any letters penned by my own fair hand – and always courteously and in friendly tone, so he’s “less bad” liturgically speaking, probably much the same in every other way (ecumenically etc) and “excellent” personally speaking.
In short, his end-of-term school report would read – shows some signs of improving but needs to work much harder all round. 😀
Others may have a different take on any “less bad” bishops in Scotland, but that’s my tuppence-worth…
PS – I see that, while I was typing, Athanasius beat me to it. Thankfully, it’s a case of great minds thinking alike – for the most part. 😀