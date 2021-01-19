Doctors Punished Personally/Financially For Not Obeying “Covid Orthodoxy”…

January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Following a September 2020 interview with LifeSite’s Jim hale, Dr. Leland Stillman this time speaks out against the “dark collusion of government actors … and corporations,” which is stifling dissent among medical doctors and scientists, as it pertains to pandemic policies.

Back in September, the young doctor had spoken out against forced vaccinations. Stillman had noted that a COVID-19 vaccine must not be made mandatory, and that forcing people to inject it only “serves certain special interests.”

In this new interview, he noted how several doctors are even being targeted and punished financially and personally if they do not obey the COVID “orthodoxy” of the medical and government authorities. Stillman described this suppression of dissent in the medical community as reaching “a level of totalitarianism that even Orwell and Huxley would have struggled to envision.” To view video and read entire report at source, click here...