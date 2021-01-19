Doctors Punished Personally/Financially For Not Obeying “Covid Orthodoxy”…

Comment:
There are reports this morning on the refusal of the Westminster Government to identify a way out of lockdown. Click here to read more.
Note this from one MP – the Deputy Chair of the group, Steve Baker: “We locked down the country and shut down our schools on the basis of a forecast, so why can’t we open it up on the basis of one too? It is not sustainable to leave the public and British businesses languishing any longer.”
Is Steve Baker right – or is the Prime Minister right to refuse to commit to ending lockdowns and restrictions, in the spirit of “better safe than sorry”? Is “staying safe” the most important thing?
This short video highlighting Pope Francis’ support for vaccination against this virus (from which most people recover) is very informative indeed, and poses the key question why the hard sell?… and other interesting questions such as how come such a camera-keen pope didn’t have cameras present when he allegedly took the jab?
Editor,
I was surprised to learn that this very lucid fellow’s name was Patrick Coffin, since the only Patrick Coffin I knew of was, in my estimation, an effeminate Novus Ordo sell-out, a member of the “Here’s what Pope Francis really meant” response to the latest Francis scandal. “Nothing to see here.”
This Patrick Coffin, however, has a different voice, not to mention an entirely different and refreshingly Catholic attitude.
As for Francis’ first-class seat on the Great Reset Train, I’m about ready to conclude that his positions are dictated to him by various Luciferians behind the throne, who then leave it to him to make those positions sound vaguely Catholic – or should I say vaguely spiritual. I’m sure he well understands the terms on which he is allowed to keep his seat, and betray the seat he is supposed to be defending: the Chair of Peter.
Regarding these public vaccination spectacles, Abp Vigano made the point that the syringes are either capped, or filled with clear liquid, but the real vaccine liquid is actually opaque. To which I would add that they could be empty as well.
It is not surprising that the medical profession is bound to their group-think by threats, financial and/or otherwise. This is the way of Communism and its multi-branched family of ruthless tyrants.
RCA Victor,
I didn’t know Abp Vigano had said that about the “clear liquid” – it’s mind boggling.
What Patrick Coffin said about the lack of research on animals etc is also terrifying. I would like to know how many have died or had bad side effects so far. I think I saw the figure 55 deaths in the USA already.
RCAVictor
I had to laugh at his surname “Coffin” because I once knew a doctor whose surname was “Death”, which he pronounced Deeth. What a partnership they would make, eh, Dr. Death and Mr. Coffin?
Dear Editor,
Athanasius, just to make up the full set, was there not a famous Dr Drake who proudly announced himself as “quack”? I seem to remember he practised in the Western Isles.
On a more serious note there are stories of several deaths in Norway after innoculations.
Patrick Healy
Yes, there are numerous deaths already associated with various COVID vaccines, but here’s a interesting development:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/miraculous-ivermectin-approved-for-use-in-the-us-for-the-treatment-of-covid-19?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=standard
Editor,
I love the name of the video – “The Vaccine is an Anti-Sacrament” and I did LOL at the “camera-keen” pope not being filmed taking the vax. Also, Patrick Coffin is right to ask why the 93 year old Pope Emeritus needed to have the jab. That doesn’t make sense.
Apparently, there have been many times more bad reactions to this vaccine than the flu vaccine, and many more deaths. Besides that, it seems the vaccine does not stop people from contracting COVID-19 after all, it merely minimises the symptoms.
So there you have: “Come be genetically modified with risk of death or bad reaction and no promise of immunity from COVID”. This is what Pope Francis is pushing, quite apart from the fact that the vaccines are made and/or tested using the stem cell lines of aborted babies.
If and when this goes catastrophically wrong on humanity, Francis will be number one target for blame as one of its promoters. Never known Popes to behave like this man. I wonder how much “Big Pharma” is pumping into the Vatican Bank for his promo!
I’m not sure there’s that degree of pressure on GP’s in England. A friend of mine in his 70’s with underlying health conditions was contacted by his GP and asked if he wanted the Pfizer vaccine and was told they could fit him in for the jab in the next couple of days. He said no and that was the end of the phone call. No attempt to persuade, no asking his reasons why he didn’t want the vaccine. I would have thought if there was pressure on the GP’s, more effort would have been made to coerce or discover reasons for failing to have the vaccine, but I could be wrong.
Westminster Fly,
Your comment reminds me of something I keep meaning to ask. How is the tracking done? Do GPs have to send a record or a list or something to a Government central point, with the names of those who have been vaxxed, or is it just a numbers count? I’d love to know the answer to that. If it’s just numbers, then what you say makes sense, the doctors won’t feel the same pressure to force us to agree to the vax.
Margaret Mary,
That’s something I’d like to know, as well. If it just goes into our personal medical records, that’s fine but if a central list is being kept with our names on, then I’d be worried. That would say to me, “health passport” in the near future.
I was livid reading the link about the PM refusing to set out a plan to end lockdowns and give us back our freedoms. This is beyond a joke. At least there seems to be more MPs waking up to the truth and putting pressure on him – all Tories, note, no Labour or SNP or any other party. That tells us an awful lot.
Staying safe the most important thing?
Yeah sure; even if it makes us all end up with a life not worth living, reducing us to brutes without a mind or a soul. …..
Not on- topic I know, but the most disgusting thing I’ve seen lately is Salisbury Cathedral being used as a vaccination centre, with the organ playing in the background. Total blasphemy and an abomination. They dress up as an act of charity, this huge moneymaking scam power grab and crime against humanity, built upon a huge web of government lies.
Yet they close churches for religious services…….
A few months ago I saw footage too of swaggering brownshirt police thugs brutalising worshippers in a church in Wales.
Mary
Yes, that’s a pretty good description of what’s unfolding before our eyes.
I heard that 30 older people died in Norway after having the jab.
Herewith a long but extremely informative video. I don’t know why it hasn’t been taken down but no doubt it will. Does anybody know how to file these reports in a safe place on one’s computer?
Helen
I look forward to watching that after my tea, assuming Youtube leaves it up that long!