20/1/21 Inauguration: Joe Biden, President For (Maybe) Half American Population? 

ANALYSIS/OPINION:
A smart friend of mine who is a moderate liberal asked why I was not recognizing Joe Biden’s victory.
The friend made the case that Mr. Biden had gotten more votes, and historically we recognize the person with the most votes. Normally, we accept the outcome of elections just as we accept the outcomes of sporting events.
So, my friend asked why was 2020 different?
As I thought about it, I realized my anger and fear were not narrowly focused on votes. My unwillingness to relax and accept that the election grew out of a level of outrage and alienation unlike anything I had experienced in more than 60 years involvement in public affairs.
The challenge is that I — and other conservatives — are not disagreeing with the left within a commonly understood world. We live in alternative worlds.
The left’s world is mostly the established world of the forces who have been dominant for most of my life.
My world is the populist rebellion which believes we are being destroyed, our liberties are being cancelled and our religions are under assault. (Note the new Human Rights Campaign to decertify any religious school which does not accept secular sexual values — and that many Democrat governors have kept casinos open while closing churches though the COVID-19 pandemic.) We also believe other Democrat-led COVID-19 policies have enriched the wealthy while crushing middle class small business owners (some 160,000 restaurants may close).
In this context, let’s talk first about the recent past and the presidency.
In 2016, I supported an outsider candidate, who was rough around the edges and in the Andrew Jackson school of controversial assaults on the old order. When my candidate won, it was blamed on the Russians. We now know (four years later) Hillary Clinton’s own team financed the total lie that fueled this attack.
Members of the FBI twice engaged in criminal acts to help it along — once in avoiding prosecution of someone who had deleted 33,000 emails and had a subordinate use a hammer to physically destroy hard drives, and a second time by lying to FISA judges to destroy Gen. Michael Flynn and spy on then-candidate Donald Trump and his team. The national liberal media aided and abetted every step of the way. All this was purely an attempt to cripple the new president and lead to the appointment of a special counsel — who ultimately produced nothing.
Now, people in my world are told it is time to stop resisting and cooperate with the new president. But we remember that the Democrats wanted to cooperate with Mr. Trump so much that they began talking about his impeachment before he even took office. The Washington Post ran a story on Democrat impeachment plots the day of the inauguration.
In fact, nearly 70 Democratic lawmakers boycotted his inauguration. A massive left-wing demonstration was staged in Washington the day after, where Madonna announced she dreamed of blowing up the White House to widespread applause. These same forces want me to cooperate with their new president. I find myself adopting the Nancy Pelosi model of constant resistance. Nothing I have seen from Mr. Biden since the election offers me any hope that he will reach out to the more than 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump.
So, I am not reacting to the votes so much as to the whole election environment.
When Twitter and Facebook censored the oldest and fourth largest newspaper (founded by Alexander Hamilton) because it accurately reported news that could hurt Mr. Biden’s chances — where were The New York Times and The Washington Post?
The truth of the Hunter Biden story is now becoming impossible to avoid or conceal. The family of the Democrat nominee for president received at least $5 million from an entity controlled by our greatest adversary. It was a blatant payoff, and most Americans who voted for Mr. Biden never heard of it — or were told before the election it was Russian disinformation. Once they did hear of it, 17% said they would have switched their votes, according to a poll by the Media Research Center. That’s the entire election. The censorship worked exactly as intended.
Typically, newspapers and media outlets band together when press freedom is threatened by censorship. Where was the sanctimonious “democracy dies in darkness?” Tragically, The Washington Post is now part of the darkness.
But this is just a start. When Twitter censors four of five Rush Limbaugh tweets in one day, I fear for the country.
When these monolithic Internet giants censor the president of the United States, I fear for the country.
When I see elite billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg are able to spend $400 million to hire city governments to maximize turnout in specifically Democratic districts — without any regard to election spending laws or good governance standards — I fear for the country.
When I read that Apple has a firm rule of never irritating China — and I watch the NBA kowtow to Beijing, I fear for our country.
When I watch story after story about election fraud being spiked — without even the appearance of journalistic due diligence or curiosity — I know something is sick.
The election process itself was the final straw in creating the crisis of confidence which is accelerating and deepening for many millions of Americans.
Aside from a constant stream of allegations of outright fraud, there are some specific outrages — any one of which was likely enough to swing the entire election.
Officials in virtually every swing state broke their states’ own laws to send out millions of ballots or ballot applications to every registered voter. It was all clearly documented in the Texas lawsuit, which was declined by the U.S. Supreme Court based on Texas’ procedural standing — not the merits of the case. That’s the election.
In addition, it’s clear that virtually every swing state essentially suspended normal requirements for verifying absentee ballots. Rejection rates were an order of magnitude lower than in a normal year. In Georgia, rejection rates dropped from 6.5% in 2016 to 0.2% in 2020. In Pennsylvania, it went from 1% in 2016 to .003% in 2020. Nevada fell from 1.6% to .75%. There is no plausible explanation other than that they were counting a huge number of ballots — disproportionately for Mr. Biden — that normally would not have passed muster. That’s the election.
The entire elite liberal media lied about the timeline of the COVID-19 vaccine. They blamed President Trump for the global pandemic even as he did literally everything top scientists instructed. In multiple debates, the moderators outright stated that he was lying about the U.S. having a vaccine before the end of the year (note Vice President Mike Pence received it this week). If Americans had known the pandemic was almost over, that too was likely the difference in the election.
The unanimously never-Trump debate commission spiked the second debate at a critical time in order to hurt President Trump. If there had been one more debate like the final one, it likely would have been pivotal.
This is just the beginning. But any one of those things alone is enough for Trump supporters to think we have been robbed by a ruthless establishment — which is likely to only get more corrupt and aggressive if it gets away with these blatant acts.
For more than four years, the entire establishment mobilized against the elected president of the United States as though they were an immune system trying to kill a virus. Now, they are telling us we are undermining democracy.
You have more than 74 million voters who supported President Trump despite everything — and given the election mess, the number could easily be significantly higher. The truth is tens of millions of Americans are deeply alienated and angry.
If Mr. Biden governs from the left — and he will almost certainly be forced to — that number will grow rapidly, and we will win a massive election in 2022.
Given this environment, I have no interest in legitimizing the father of a son who Chinese Communist Party members boast about buying. Nor do I have any interest in pretending that the current result is legitimate or honorable. It is simply the final stroke of a four-year establishment-media power grab. It has been perpetrated by people who have broken the law, cheated the country of information, and smeared those of us who believe in America over China, history over revisionism, and the liberal ideal of free expression over cancel culture.
I write this in genuine sorrow, because I think we are headed toward a serious, bitter struggle in America. This extraordinary, coordinated four-year power grab threatens the fabric of our country and the freedom of every American. Click here to read at source
Comment:
I fully sympathise with the author of the above article. Indeed, I will forever think of Joe Biden as The Man Who Stole America… What about you? And – very importantly – what about America? What lies ahead for the U.S.A. under the
Biden-Harris Harris-Biden administration?
Here’s one chant from a crowd of thousands of Americans, which neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris will EVER hear.
I’d bet on it…
And for now, a final address from President Trump to the nation… note: “for now”…
**************************************************************************************
All so true. Little things pop out however. The official word ‘concede’ was never used. Wait … there’s more. There is that ‘something’ about our president that tells me he is as honest as the day is long. He is as caring as a big guardian angel. He comes to us as a father figure. He is intellectually brilliant. Would this man ever leave us all to suffer under a socialist tyrannical regime which had undercut him to get power?
Would he … with full knowledge of the poisoned voting? How depressed he must have been when the supreme court turned its back on his evidence? EVIDENCE OF TREASON!! How much abuse can a man takeP Why he was abused even by the pope (who actually could use a little talking to himself)! This kind of a man is not done yet. 65,000 national guard in Washington D.C. and plenty more spread through the states !! For an inauguration? I think not. Something else.!! After a few rough weeks we may breathe the clean fresh air of freedom. Let freedom ring O Lord. with the light from a light from above.
Mary Anne,
I don’t think the President will do anything like you maybe are thinking, e.g. Martial Law – I think he’s playing the long game now and will be a thorn in the flesh from the sidelines. I heard one commentator saying he is still the most influential person in US politics and he’ll be on the airwaves for months (if not years) to come.
What disgusts me is that Pence, McConnell and McCarthy are not attending his farewell send off but going to the inauguration. I’m truly appalled at that. I have completely misread both Pence and McCarthy, though not McConnell. I always thought he was not to be trusted.
I also keep thinking of all the unborn babies now at risk again – it’s so very sad.
Mary Anne,
Hear, hear! When Gen. Flynn says the odds are 10 out of 10 that Trump gets a new term, then there are 4 Aces that haven’t been played yet. No concession, no reference to a Biden administration (which would really be an Obama administration, behind the scenes – i.e. a NWO puppet administration).
Speaking of a NWO puppet administration, that is who would be the beneficiaries of a Joke Biden presidency: the elites. As for the millions of Americans, including many Catholic clergy and laity, who actually voted for this despicable criminal, I can’t post what I think of them.
(PS: It does bother me, however, that Sydney Powell has withdrawn her Georgia lawsuit. What’s up with that?)
RCAVictor
Up to the point when President Trump gave his farewell speech, I too shared such hope. I no longer believe this to be true, however. I genuinely believe that Trump looked at Marshall Law under the Insurrection Act, but soon realised it was a no go when the military chiefs of staff came out publicly in favour of Biden. I think President Trump knows he has no option now but to leave office and start preparing for 2022, assuming the evil forces don’t stop it.
Never wanted to be so wrong in my life!
Mary Anne
You’re forgetting the treachery of the military chiefs of Staff, who have already shown their colours in favour of Biden. Without the military there can be no Marshall Law. No, President Trump knows there’s nothing he can do now but leave the White House and start preparing for 2022. My fear about this, however, is that once his Presidential authority has gone he will be hounded by the left, accused of all sorts of crimes to prevent a re-run in 2022. I also believe the left will fabricate crimes against his followers and outlaw the MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists. It’s not looking good. Only Our Lady can help now with the state America and the world is in with evil and corruption. No man, however good, has the wherewithall to do it or President Trump would have been the man. He achieved a lot of great things but failed entirely to touch the swamp creatures who ultimately ended his Presidency with relative ease.
Trust in God and Our Lady is truly our only hope, we must pray for a holy Pope who will consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart and then watch as she crushes the head of the serpent and ushers in a restoration of all things in Christ, Our Lord, and a time of holy peace.
The attack on America, it’s President and good citizens, originates from the same source as the general evil assault on Christian cultures all around the globe. That source is truly diabolic, Luciferian, and it can only be defeated by supernatural means – primarily the rosary.
To paraphrase St. Paul: “Our battle is not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers, against the wicked spirits in high places”. He says outright what we feel in our own souls. I think President Trump feels it too. Many rosaries and a holy Pope, that’s when we’ll feel the tide turning.
Athenasius! Our Rosaries and prayers have been answered. He has drained the swamp completely. As I write, arrests are being made for treason against the United States government. You will start hearing about it in the morning, but, you can read the beginnings at: https:maryanne84.Wordpress.com Go to the first article with our gov. Is like rhe gov in Uganda. Scroll down to ‘read the entire article’ Click. Scroll down to a picture of a dead rat in a trap. The next picture is the American flag with the words. January 19 update. Listen to the video by Simon Parkes tell you about it.
Dont do any more math. Joe Biden is the “Catholic” president of the U.S., worthy of the American Catholics, bishops, priests and laity, that is, completely corrupt and degenerate. He won because of the huge support of people of Catholic origin (Irish, Italians, Poles) who have lost their faith in swing states. Just like in Scotland or in England, the Catholics there are the number one promoters of abortion, sodomy, the ones who have fewer kids, if any, in the end, the Vatican II hateful ideology. And the handful of Tradis in those countries are comoletely irrelevant, they are an insignificant minority much more louder in social media than in real life, with plenty of chapels and churches that celebrate the Traditional Mass comoletely empty, whether they are FSSPX, FSSP, ICKSP le any other.
Joseph
I can certainly understand your bitterness, even if I do believe it to be contrary to the Catholic spirit and presently skewing your objectivity.
Had you examined post-election results you would have discovered that President Trump actually won the Catholic vote, especially the Latino vote. And while I agree with you that Pope Francis and the likes of Cardinal Wilton Gregory and many more prelates of his ilk are culpable before God for their treachery, not all prelates in America by any means are Biden supporters, and cenrtainly not many priests and religious, especially the pro-life ones.
The Catholics of influence who have helped this evil succeed, apart from the aforementioned Pope and prelates, were all people in very influential positions, who used that influence to assist the steal.
These were Biden himself, Pelosi, Republican Senator Patrick Toomey, former Attorney General Bill Barr and the six Catholic SCOTUS justices out of nine, including chief justice John Roberts. Looking at the bigger picture, the COVID fraud that aided the election fraud, the two principal peddlers of global influence there were apostates Dr. Anthony Fauci and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Traditional Catholics you refer to, whose churches are actually packed with souls, when permitted by the COVID police, have nothing to do with this. They prayed and they voted for Doanld Trump, as per their duty. I don’t know what else they or any of us could do given that this election steal is diabolic, not human, in orchestration. Only a divine intervention can help this world now, it was always too great a fight for one man. We need to trust in God and in Our Lady of Fatima rather than our own efforts if we are to get through this present global chastisement, otherwise we get bitter and despair. I don’t know about you but I don’t fancy the latter choice. Faith and trust in the Immaculate Heart of Mary – she’ll snatch the victory ffrom Lucifer and his minions just as they think they have it.
I believe Trump lost, its sad but not a shock to me. Regarding the attendence to the handful of Traditional Mass centers that we have, I can tell you for sure that many of them are empty, well before Covid, with priests doing an awful job. If you live in Britain I can offer you the most disgraceful example: one of the biggest Catholic church building in England, and the tallest, is the Church of St. Walburge in Preston, run by the ICKSP. Its almost a cathedral with capacity for more than one thousand faithful and it is completely empty. I doubt that in a good Sunday there are 50 people. All the photos that you see during Mass are towards the presbitery because if they focus the faithful what they have is only empty pews. A disgraceful sight, it is the stereotype of smells and bells and no faithful, they attract no one, Is a dead church and they have been there since 2014. And like that there are plenty of Traditional churches (FSSPX, FSSP and specially ICKSP) Please wake up, stop daydreaming. If Tradis are the future of the Church then the Church has no future at all, the future will look like Preston. The opposite of the salvation of souls, what souls, if no one goes there. Its a crime to have a church like that in such a state, even the priest there recognized in an article that the church is falling apart, and obviously they can afford to repair it cause they have no faithful. There you have it, the Tradi paradise. We so called Traditional Catholics are in crisis, like it or not. We should dedicate less time to criticize Bergoglio and its minions and more to fill our empty churches. If clergy and faithful dont wake up and start attracting people to the faith and the Mass, we will continue to be nothing but an anecdote.
Editor
That was a great article from Newt Gingrich, a true American patriot. His observations are spot on and so concise. I’ll bet there are still a good number on Congress who share this view. Biden won’t last long, we know the intention is to replace him with Harris, a true Marxist. I give her about six months and almost every Democrat voter will have switched to Trump and be demanding her resignation. She hasn’t a clue and she’ll falter as soon as China Joe gets carted off to a sanitorium.