Archbishop-Elect Dermot Farrell of Dublin – The New Judas On The Block… 

From The Catholic Thing – Some Troubles in Dublin by Fr Gerald E. Murray
The Archbishop-Elect of Dublin, Dermot Farrell, gave an interview to the Irish Times soon after his appointment had been announced by the Holy See. (Click here for a transcript of the interview.)
The new archbishop declares himself in favour of women deacons and married priests. He does not find in the Scriptures an argument against the ordination of women to the priesthood. He calls the teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on homosexuality merely technical. He also says he has no problem with the private blessing of rings for divorced and remarrying couples and for homosexual couples (though he finds public blessings problematic because people often misconstrue them as actual marriages).
Amid so many other troubles, the Irish Church appears to be headed for more rocky days.
Farrell’s treatment of Church teaching and practice regarding homosexuality, for example, is dismissive: “It’s a technical description. People misconstrue that then because it is technical theological language.” He considers amending this technical language, because “I think Pope Francis has discussed that (removal). It came up at the last Synod.”
Really? Farrell is referring to this teaching of the Catechism: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.” (CCC 2357)
In common parlance, calling language in a document “technical” can mean that it is unintelligible or is commonly misunderstood by the uninitiated, and is there to serve some arcane or legalistic purpose. Its removal is desirable but may be difficult to do if sticklers, purists, or legalists object. Better just to ignore it and treat it as a dead letter, as in “Technically speaking that is true, but. . .”
To describe the clear, unchanging, and unchangeable teaching of the Church on the inherent immorality of homosexual acts as technical language that could, and even should, be dispensed with is plainly a rejection of that teaching.
The rejection of homosexual activity, and the homosexual lifestyle, by faithful Catholics, however, is not a misconstruing of “technical” language found in the Catechism. Those who want the Church to embrace and bless the homosexual lifestyle object to the language of the Catechism not because it is misconstrued by clueless people who think it means that no one should engage in homosexual acts because, being intrinsically disordered, they are immoral. Rather, they object because the language is easily and correctly understood to mean just that. The problem for them is not the allegedly confusing words used, but rather the clear meaning of those words.
Archbishop Farrell, in response to a question about blessing rings for divorced and remarried couples and for same-sex couples, says:
The difficulty with blessings is that they are very often misconstrued as marriage. Priests have given these blessings in the past. I remember one colleague of mine. I had said to him – he used to have this ceremony of the blessing of rings – I said to him I don’t have a difficulty with blessing rings if you’re doing that here in the house but if you go out into the public domain, in a church, and bless rings as you see it. . .they turned up with 200 people and they saw it as a marriage. Sometimes people use that phraseology. . .you’re into confusion there. It can be misconstrued as “yes, the priest married us.” Blessings are always going to be misconstrued and that’s where the difficulty arises because once you start blessing things like that people are going to construe that as a marriage. We can’t have that sort of situation in the Church because it creates all sorts of problems in terms of our own teaching and these teachings of the church have been constant.
Leaving aside the question of blessing the rings of divorced and remarried couples, what exactly are we to understand is the meaning of blessing the wedding rings of same-sex couples, whether in private or in public? Is it a misconstrual to consider that the priest who does such a blessing approves of the relationship that the homosexual couple has entered into (which is a counterfeit, pseudo-marriage), and asks God’s favor and approval upon that relationship as symbolized by the rings?
The Modern Catholic Dictionary defines a blessing thus: “In liturgical language a blessing is a ritual ceremony by which an authorized cleric in major orders sanctifies persons or things to divine service, or invokes divine favor on what he blesses.” The dictionary’s entry on rings states: “Conferring the ring is an integral part of the marriage ceremony to signify the mutual love of husband and wife, and wearing the ring symbolizes their pledge of marital fidelity.”
The main problem with blessing wedding rings of a same-sex couple is not that people will become confused and think that the priest was actually marrying them. No, the main problem is that a priest who does such an unholy act is giving the impression that God will favour what He has condemned. Same-sex “marriages” are not marriages in any way, shape, or form. It’s a gravely sinful relationship in which two men or two women pledge to sodomize each other. No blessing should ever be invoked by a priest upon this unnatural relationship nor upon the pirated symbols of the holy estate of marriage.
Archbishop Farrell says: “I don’t have a difficulty with blessing rings.” If that’s true, what he does have is a more fundamental difficulty: God has warned shepherds who mislead their flocks into paths of sin and error that they will be held accountable. Let us pray that the new Archbishop of Dublin will forswear his comments and reaffirm the Church’s actual teaching and practice. Click here to read at source
Comment:
There’s really nothing left for me to say – except pray for poor Ireland. As if it’s not due a break. From my trip to Dublin at the time of the abortion referendum I have one memory which will be forever fixed in my mind and it is this: handing out our leaflets and engaging with the few members of the public who didn’t tell us to blankety blank off, I met one woman who expressed herself heart-broken about the state of the Church in Ireland, that it had come to this – a referendum on murdering the unborn. She told me that she had daughters who were going to vote in favour of legalising abortion, and her tears fell. My heart went out to her. Catholics have been very badly served by the clergy in Ireland. And after the abortion and then the same-sex “marriage” votes, the Pope is still not satisfied; the people of Ireland need yet another bad bishop – and one who is not afraid to publicly display his fake Catholicism.
As I intimated at the beginning of this short comment – there’s really nothing left for me to say. Over to you…
Here’s some technical language for you, Archbishop-Elect:
You’re an apostate, a liar, a sophist, a Judas, and an enemy of God.
And speaking of “Archbishop Elect,” did you steal your election and create your own make-believe office, like Joke Biden?
To which I’ll add:
“…the Irish Church appears to be headed for more rocky days.”
No, the Irish Church appears to be headed for outright extinction.
RCA Victor,
“Joke Biden” – love it!
Sadly, “outright extinction” is about right. Totally right…
RCAVictor
I agree with you entirely. This man is a servant of Lucifer, an apostate in cope and mitre whose appointment surely tells us all we need to know, as if we didn’t already, about the Pope who elevated him to his new office. Unbelieveable evil!
Athanasius,
Goodness only knows who else was on the list – I assume it’s still the same system, that three names are put to the papal nuncio, who makes a recommendation to Rome. Just imagine how bad the other two must have been! If there’d been an even more anti-Catholic candidate, he’d have been appointed. Chilling, really, when you think about it…
Editor,
I think the three candidates are well-known to us older folk:
RCA Victor,
Only too well! 😀
Editor
The other two names were probably those of the local Lutheran Pastor and Anglican priest. Of course, given that choice, the selection was probably entirely tribal.
Athanasius,
“Tribal”? In these ecumaniacal days? No way!
I fully agree with all the above comments. Throughout my quite long life I have watched Catholic Ireland sink lower and lower into the depths of apostacy. St. Patrick must surely have run out of tears by now.
John,
St Patrick may have run out of tears, but Ireland hasn’t run out of snakes after all – there’s no shortage: he did try to drive them out, but … well…
Well, here’s the Archbishop-Elect speaking as Bishop of the Whatdyemacallit Diocese where he currently leads the people astray. In the clip below, he talks about the importance of fasting and prayer to gain clarify of Christian vision, ultimately so that we can help the poor and the less well off in our society. Goodness, my MSP says the same thing all the time, as does my MP, come to think of it… This man – look at him, he’s no spring chicken – hasn’t got the proverbial clue about what it means to be a Christian let alone a bishop… God help him. I sincerely hope he doesn’t join the growing list of bishops who are being called to meet their Maker – we had two Scots bishops die last week, a day apart.
Editor,
Gee whiz, here I thought the purpose of prayer and fasting was to mortify ourselves and enkindle in ourselves a greater love of God…silly me.
I couldn’t help but notice the bare room from which he spoke: not a single indicator of a Catholic living there. Maybe he was just passing through.
Lent 2019: ah yes, just before the Great Reset Virus of Doom fell upon us.
RCA Victor,
Yes, the whole point of prayer and fasting is, certainly, to give us clearer vision but that vision is supposed to be directed at God and how to live our lives in conformity to God’s will – His LAW being somewhat taken for granted.
When I look at modernists / secularists / pagans like this bishop who think they can follow Christ while ignoring His own words (e.g. “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments) I ask myself “what if an applicant for the Police Force decided that his job is to introduce criminals to social workers, and too bad about all the burglaries and murders.”
It’s not a great analogy, I know, but look at the time and I’ve had to deal with a broken down car among other hazards today – and yes, I really DO talk to myself. I’m the only one left, still talking to me 😀
I have just been reading about the Irish state television company, RTE (pronounced
or tee-hee) during their countdown to the New Year programme.
It seems that in their twisted attempts to raise a laugh they portrayed God as a rapist. He allegedly forced Himself on a foreign girl and made her pregnant. Just how low is this, now depraved, station willing to descend to get a childish laugh from its equally childish audience?
What has become of this country? I am beginning to wonder if it was ever Christian, or was it all a sham?
According to the report, around 300 decent Catholics gathered to protest and say the rosary but were thwarted by the police, one of whom kept telling them there was no God. That poor soul will be in for a shock one day. He should get an initial shock
by receiving his P45 in a not too distant post.
True to form, the station made it out to the person who was listening in, probably while waiting for the coronavirus to go away, that there were only a handful of people
protesting.
Where was the above mentioned Archbishop and his cronies when all this was going on?
I find it incredible that after all the abuse carried out in Ireland on young and not so young boys by their own IRISH BORN homosexuals (not the Catholic Church) there are people like this man who still not only condones homosexual acts but would even
encourage it.
Frankier,
I remember hearing about that blasphemy – utterly disgraceful. Well done those who held the public rosary in reparation.
However, the bishops and priests have accepted so much anti-Catholic garbage from the media over there, that they are now too weak to fight back.
When the child abuse scandals broke, instead of giving the impression that every priest was guilty of that dreadful crime, and apologising 24/7, they should have done what every other professional body would do in the same circumstances; express their shock and disgust that this has happened, but point out that it is wholly unjust to blame every priest or imagine that every priest is guilty by association.
With every development – such as the appointment of this latest Judas – Ireland falls deeper and deeper into the mire. However, I do think Ireland was once a great Catholic nation. Cultural Marxism has prepared the entire western world for the coming of Communism and it’s arrived in Ireland as it has arrived everywhere else.
A little light relief in the form of a true story which I heard from an Irish friend only yesterday (phone call)
In the Irish Republic right now, the rule is that nobody should go more than 4/5 miles from their home. If the police (garda) catch anyone further afield, they give them the chance to turn back and that way they avoid being fined.
Recently, the police discovered two young lads in Dublin who had travelled all the way from Limerick to Dublin, which is approximately 100 miles.
Garda: Why have you come to Dublin?
Lads: To buy fish and chips 😀
They were slapped with a fixed penalty fine, no second chance for them!
Hilarious!
I would have thought fish and chips were considered an essential purchase.
Especially when you are raving with hunger.
Frankier,
The point being, that they could have bought fish and chips in Limerick – no need to travel 100 miles when the “law” says you can’t go further than 5 miles from your home. I bet they’re advising family and friends to stick to the rules now 😀 Speaking of good advice…
Scot Hamish Fraser’s famous dossier “Scandal of Maynooth” was written nearly half a century ago detailing the episcopal shortcomings in Erin. The shepherds had clearly turned wolf back then.
He begins with a Burkean quote:
“For the triumph of evil all that is necessary is that good people do nothing.” – Edmund Burke
The errors that have created a wholly lupine pack of prelates are deep in Ireland. Perhaps they don’t originate from Bergolio in Rome as we would like to think but go deeper with the political meddling since Penal laws were scrapped? That Maynooth was funded and established by British arch freemason Lord Palmerston is a well known fact. http://sources.nli.ie/Record/MS_UR_001005
Archbishop Paul Cullen’s (1803-1878) 19th century shaped a Church fit to fight home grown anti Catholic Nationalism that sought to write the Church out of Ireland’s history – seen in the shape of freemason Wolfe Tone and veterans of Blues from the Vendee/. This has never fully been resolved. The remnants of Cullenite hierarchy has been gone for half a century and the wolves came back as well as the snakes.
The Burkean had a good piece lately: https://www.theburkean.ie/articles/2020/07/26/the-saviour-of-irish-catholicism
I think history shows Archbishop Cullen was Christ’s Church’s bulwark against these wolves: creating a robust culture for the people’s faith to flourish. He encouraged prayerful participation in the Mass through prayer books like Irish Messenger and the Sacred Heart Missal.
Our Lady at Knock is silent. But the Lamb is on the Altar of God. Saint Joseph has the flank and Saint John has the Book of Revelations open and wears a bishops mitre. Who needs wolves like these?
Nothing Catholic has come out of Maynooth ( seminary) in 40 years – oh that’s right this “archbishop” “taught” there.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on Ireland.