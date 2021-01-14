Extracts below from article published on ThinkScotland.org
Will Sturgeon’s totalitarian waltz speed up in 2021?
by Tom Gallagher
THE NICOLA STURGEON of 2021 is no Adolf Hitler.
But she is in the vanguard of an attempt to weaken and discredit democracy that is being rolled out across the world. Democracy has arguably never been weaker since the German Fuhrer took his own life in May 1945 after almost beating Europe into insensibility…
There is mounting evidence that (in the words of Craig Murray) Sturgeon went to great lengths to try and ‘fit up’ her predecessor Alex Salmond. At least one powerful person at the top of the civil service seems to have been amongst accessories in this seeming act of personal vengeance, the police were less willing participants, and lately senior law officials have appeared ready to cast aside their neutrality to try and protect the First Minister’s flank after her operation effectively backfires.
Due to its position within the democratic United Kingdom, Scotland is constrained from gravitating towards outright authoritarian rule. But the standardisation and synchronisation of political control – resembling the gleichshaltung which emerged in Nazi Germany – has made fearful advances. Party and state are increasingly fused, the opposition fears to oppose, much of civil society has been absorbed into the ruling power structure, local government is suborned, and private institutions are coerced into hailing the new political order.
The pandemic has been used to impose sweeping restrictions on public life that make Scotland one of the authoritarian outriders in the Western world. At the moment churches are closed, outdoor activities by citizens are subject to police swoops, and increasingly the life is being choked out of thousands of small businesses by ever-tightening restrictions on what they are permitted to do.
The impact of the pandemic on the normal workings of society has been felt far and wide. But in Scotland it has given a mighty push to normalise the abnormal in both daily life and politics. Hitler was able to do this thanks to the violent shocks Germany had endured in the twenty years before he came to power. Mobilisation of society for war, defeat and loss of territory, the rise of communism, endless economic troubles from runaway inflation to mass unemployment, weakened the hold of those old institutions promoting civility and restraint.
An ‘anything goes mentality’ increasingly took hold because given what it seemed the nation had already suffered, there wasn’t much else to lose. It all meant Hitler could be portrayed as a providential figure; his ways were harsh and often extreme but many were persuaded that the times warranted them. A cult of resentment and grievance was spread through society by the latest mediums of communications even when Germany’s traditional rivals were proving accommodating to the new order…
I hope I will be proven wrong but I am increasingly convinced that Nicola Sturgeon is creating a pre-insurrectionary mood by brazenly exceeding her powers, encouraging MPs to act as ruffians at Westminster, and above all diverting large amounts of UK pandemic business relief funding.
How keen the British government is to face up to the challenge of the separatists who have used the devolved institutions to entrench themselves in power, will probably determine whether Scotland can avoid becoming a new European trouble-spot in which political fanatics use old hatreds and gangster methods to get their way.
Most of the British governing classes eventually saw through Hitler and prepared Britain to resist his onslaught. There is insufficient evidence that decision-makers in London properly appreciate the gravity of the situation in Scotland. Unless this changes, Britain could face upheaval and tragedy as a result of territorial politics being cold-bloodedly harnessed behind an extremist purpose. Click here to read entire article.
Tom Gallagher is Emeritus Professor of Politics at the University of Bradford. He is the author of Scotland Now, a Warning to the World (2016). His latest book is Salazar, the Dictator Who Refused to Die, Hurst Publishers 2020 (available here) and his twitter account is @cultfree54
Comment:
There is plenty of food for thought in the above article. However, the idea that the opposition is afraid to oppose, puzzles me. It seems clear, all the way from the beginning of the ongoing totalitarian drive to rule by diktat, that all politicians are aiding and abetting the removal of our liberties, with the exception of an occasional intervention in London by – for example – Sir Desmond Swayne MP. The majority of parliamentarians, however, have supported the Government’s restrictions on our personal and religious freedoms. To their eternal (not kidding) shame.
The leaders in Westminster and in the devolved institutions seem, self-evidently, to be of one mind – that we have a deadly virus which must be suppressed and until that (impossible) day, we must sacrifice our liberty, even to the point where God is counted among the “non-essential items”. At least, that’s been the cover story.
Personally, I believe that the virus is a means of introducing us to permanent totalitarian Communist rule – and God is always “non-essential” in Communist countries; just ask the underground Catholics in China. So, share your thoughts – are we blessed to have Nicola Sturgeon, such a caring leader who is simply trying to make sure we “stay safe” (she said sarcastically), or IS Scotland “one of the authoritarian outriders in the Western world” as Tom Gallagher suggests?
What is most concerning to me is the punch and judy show between Nicola and Boris to show how much more they are saving lives and saving the NHS.
The government by diktat that has gone on now for 10 months is alarming.
The pompous diktats, you can not sit on a bench, but you can next Tuesday.
You can visit your granny but you can not use her toilet.
Now you can visit your granny and now you can use her toilet as long as a competent person is available to ensure it is cleaned properly.
SNP, Conservative and Labour are now all singing from the same hymn sheet.
This country needs real political opposition to the hopeless MP/SMP’s we have in these “parliaments”
Graeme,
You’ve summarised perfectly, the nonsensical and ever-changing rules, the contradictions and increasing restrictions to which we are subject day in and day out.
And, spot on regarding the need for a real opposition. If, though, as I suspect, they’re all being kept on message with pay increases/bribes, that’s not too likely any time soon.
What I would LOVE to see is a whistle-blower breaking open the whole monumental scam.
Well, a gal can dream, can’t she?
I get the impression Nicola Sturgeon has long ago flung her hat into the EU, UN, WHO ring – anything but UK. Radically “progressive” UN initiatives such as the sinister ‘Free and Equal’ document were adopted in a sycophantic, unquestioned hurry by her. So yes, Scotland is an outrider. She is a willing Globalist puppet: I prefer to think “useful idiot” than evil but totalitarian dictator either way.
Pauline,
Well said. I agree totally.
I’ve just seen this report about the HSBC bank threatening to close the accounts of UK customers who won’t wear a mask unless medically exempt, but when you read right down, you will see the utter persecution of President Trump – even to one bank closing two of his personal accounts. I have never seen anything like this, in my entire life – and I’m no spring chicken.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/14/uk-bank-threatens-cancel-accounts-customers-refuse-wear-masks/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20210114
I’ve never forgotten the words of the marathon evil-doer, George Soros, who said that he regarded Trump as a “temporary” phenomenon; and that the 2020 USA election would determine the fate of the whole world. In that same video, if I remember correctly, the UN economist Jeffrey Sachs expressed his disdain for Trump, openly mocking him at a Vatican press conference, saying that he, Trump, was the only thing standing between us and the New World Order, which is, of course, Communism.
So, yes, Scotland is certainly in the grip of dictatorship. As you say Pauline; whether at the level of a useful idiot or a willing Globalist puppet, who knows. The effect is the same – ruthless dictatorship, and getting more ruthless by the nano-second.
The problem with Tom Gallagher’s assessment of Nicola Sturgeon, as with his assessment of Antonio Salazar of Portugal, is that he gives no consideration to the supernatural driving force behind their respective governments, either for the good or the bad.
He portrays Salazar as a “Dictator”, for example, as he does with “Franco”, yet these men were Catholic leaders who merely exercised authoritarian leadership necessary at a time when both their countries were infiltrated with revolutionaries and under threat from the real dictatorships (atheistic) of the Hitler/Mussolini (Axis powers) on the one hand and Stalin on the other.
That both Salazar’s Portugal and Franco’s Spain were spared the horrors of the Second World War, remaining neutral while providing essential strategic advantage to the allies and a safe route out of Nazi occupied territories for persecuted Jews, is testimony to the divine assistance both devoutly Catholic men received in response to the their very public participation in the consecration of their nations to the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady.
True vicious dictatorship is always exercised by godless leaders, as was the case in Portugal for two decades prior to Salazar’s ascendency to office, the latter decade of which witnessed 21 revolutions under the governments of Communists and anti-clerical Freemasons and the complete moral and financial collapse of Portugal. Hence, it is evident why Salazar decided against parliamentary governance, which he saw as a failed system due to political intrigue between competing parties to the detriment of the common good of the nation and its people, in favour of Corporatist governance based largely upon the Church’s Social Teaching, most notably that of Leo XIII and Pius IX as briefly explained below in an extract lifted from Wikipedia.
Anyway, the point I’m making is that Salazar in Portugal, Franco in Spain, Dollfuss in Austria and Moreno in Ecuador, were all Catholics who governed their countries successfully and prosperously by fidelity to the Church and her Social Teaching. These men were devout Catholics incapable of the evil dictatorships our modern Communist/Masonic world would have us believe.
On the contrary, Hitler and Mussolini as well as the leaders of the Communist nations, most notably the USSR, and now China and North Korea, were/are atheist thugs, true criminal dictators whose speciality was/is to visit Satanic division, destruction, suffering and chaos on humanity by ruthless totalitarianism while pretending liberty for the very people they have subjugated. In truth, they alone are free while their respective people’s languish under legislative and/or police state tyranny.
This latter evil is what we see today all over the world with exceptions perhaps in Brazil, Hungary, Sweden and a few other fortunate nations.
As we have just witnessed in the U.S., the democratic parliamentary system has completely broken down and the nation lies in ruin, a leftist country whose demise under Communist/Masonic rule is now certain.
All other nations of the world have already fallen to the same forces through cultural Marxism, every one of the them subject to a political system from which God is exiled and “conservatism” means little more than how to run fiscal policy. In fine, they are all under the dominion of a Communist/Masonic power disguised behind the mask of “parliamentary democracy”. But as we are seeing now with the COIVD-19 scam, there really is no such thing as freedom, democracy or civil liberties in our time. These were mere indulgences that our Communist/Masonic masters could at any time, as they have now, remove.
The mask (no pun intended) is finally torn away and now the full force of the totalitarian police state is being brought to bear on all. God help us!
Which brings me to the SNP government of Nicola Sturgeon. As with all ideologies there are different factions applying different methods to reach the same end.
In the case of the Communist/Masonic ideology in charge today, the SNP is more the thuggish, lower educated, Marxist element while the UK government favours more the intellectual passive aggressive approach to totalitarianism. That’s why Nicola Sturgeon always exceeds Boris Johnson’s COVID restrictions for England and Wales with far stricter rules for Scotland, most notably to the detriment of religious worship. It’s also why the SNP has repeatedly interfered in family life with State controls and why it has always been first to promote and legalise immoral practices. But ultimately both approaches are evil, driven by the spirit of Lucifer, whose legacy will infallibly be that of moral and financial bankruptcy of their nations. They will also ultimately destroy themselves!
I think this is why, with echoes of Salazar, a lot of good people in the world are beginning to realise that parliamentary democracy is a ruse and that it must be replaced if the world is to be free of political corruption of the scale we are now witnessing. The Corporatist system of Salazar and other Catholic leaders certainly worked very well for a number of nations until the Communist/ Masonic takeover after their deaths. We need to see something of that ilk restored in accordance with the Social Teaching of the Church. Even non-Catholic should realise that if God and Christian charity to do underpin the governance of nations, then, like the pagan societies of old and pagan societies of present, they will suffer very greatly and ultimately perish.
Basic description of Corporatism from Wikipedia
“In 1881, Pope Leo XIII commissioned theologians and social thinkers to study corporatism and provide a definition for it. In 1884 in Freiburg, the commission declared that corporatism was a “system of social organization that has at its base the grouping of men according to the community of their natural interests and social functions, and as true and proper organs of the state they direct and coordinate labor and capital in matters of common interest”. Corporatism is related to the sociological concept of structural functionalism.
Corporatism’s popularity increased in the late 19th century and a corporatist internationale was formed in 1890, followed by the publishing of Rerum novarum by the Catholic Church that for the first time declared the Church’s blessing to trade unions and recommended for organized labour to be recognized by politicians. Many corporatist unions in Europe were endorsed by the Catholic Church to challenge the anarchist, Marxist and other radical unions, with the corporatist unions being fairly conservative in comparison to their radical rivals. Some Catholic corporatist states include Austria under the leadership of Federal Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss and Ecuador under the leadership of Garcia Moreno. The economic vision outlined in Rerum novarum and Quadragesimo anno also influenced the regime of Juan Perón and Justicialism in Argentina In response to the Roman Catholic corporatism of the 1890s.”
